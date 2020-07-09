Building permits issued in Dubuque County in March with values of at least $50,000:

Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping

  • Pine Box LLP, 1789 Elm St., $86,700. Interior office buildout for a new tenant. Add dividing walls in five offices with doors
  • Caradco Landlord LLC, 955 Washington St., $100,000. Interior remodel to Brazen restaurant.
  • Walter Development LLC, 7425 Chavenelle Road, $500,000. Construct a 22,058-square-foot addition to the existing building.
  • Three Amigos LLC, 898 Jackson St., $95,000. Interior buildout for a new tenant, Midwest Girl.
  • BVM-PHS Senior Housing Inc., 1100 Carmel Drive, $362,452. Install a sprinkler system for Buildings A, B and C.
  • United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, 1638 Central Ave., $103,545. Interior remodel.
  • City of Dubuque, 10944 Airport Road, $1,475,000. New steel hangar for Cottingham & Butler.
  • City of Dubuque, 10920 Airport Road, $1,650,000. Building new hangar for McCoy Group.

Commercial foundation only

  • City of Dubuque, 10944 Airport Road, $120,000. Foundation only for a future airplane hangar.
  • City of Dubuque, 10920 Airport Road, $120,000. Foundation only for a future airplane hangar.

Building permits issued in Dubuque County in May with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

  • English Ridge LLC., 6520 Shrewsbury Lane, $269,000.
  • English Ridge LLC., 454 Stone Valley Drive, $269,000.
  • S. Stackis Construction Inc., 2176 Creek Wood Drive, $550,000.
  • Gary and Lisa Wilming, 1258 Cherry Ridge Court, $900,000.
  • EKM LLC., 2014 Sky Blue Drive, $240,000.

Five-or-more-family buildings

  • Operation Empower, 2220 White St., $1,495,291. Construct a 24-unit, three-story apartment building, Liberty Apartments.

Other nonresidential buildings

  • Rob and Leann McDonald Fountain Hill Revocable Family Trust No. 3, $420,000. Construct a barn.

Residential additions, alterations and conversions

  • Andrew Butler, 898 Mount Carmel Road, $250,000.

Nonresidential additions, alterations and conversions

  • Gregory J. Schadl, 5085 Wolff Road, $238,436. Remove and replace drywall, insulation, doors, windows and finishes.
  • Finley Hospital, 4005 Westmark Drive, $903,312. Remodel second-floor space for pediatric physical therapy clinic.
  • Montana House LLC, 245 W. First St., $225,000. Renovation of first, second and third floors for apartments.
  • 310 Huehl LLC., 2460 Kerper Blvd., $50,000. Add six new dock doors on the west wall of the warehouse.

