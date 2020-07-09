Building permits issued in Dubuque County in March with values of at least $50,000:
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
- Pine Box LLP, 1789 Elm St., $86,700. Interior office buildout for a new tenant. Add dividing walls in five offices with doors
- Caradco Landlord LLC, 955 Washington St., $100,000. Interior remodel to Brazen restaurant.
- Walter Development LLC, 7425 Chavenelle Road, $500,000. Construct a 22,058-square-foot addition to the existing building.
- Three Amigos LLC, 898 Jackson St., $95,000. Interior buildout for a new tenant, Midwest Girl.
- BVM-PHS Senior Housing Inc., 1100 Carmel Drive, $362,452. Install a sprinkler system for Buildings A, B and C.
- United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, 1638 Central Ave., $103,545. Interior remodel.
- City of Dubuque, 10944 Airport Road, $1,475,000. New steel hangar for Cottingham & Butler.
- City of Dubuque, 10920 Airport Road, $1,650,000. Building new hangar for McCoy Group.
Commercial foundation only
- City of Dubuque, 10944 Airport Road, $120,000. Foundation only for a future airplane hangar.
- City of Dubuque, 10920 Airport Road, $120,000. Foundation only for a future airplane hangar.
Building permits issued in Dubuque County in May with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
- English Ridge LLC., 6520 Shrewsbury Lane, $269,000.
- English Ridge LLC., 454 Stone Valley Drive, $269,000.
- S. Stackis Construction Inc., 2176 Creek Wood Drive, $550,000.
- Gary and Lisa Wilming, 1258 Cherry Ridge Court, $900,000.
- EKM LLC., 2014 Sky Blue Drive, $240,000.
Five-or-more-family buildings
- Operation Empower, 2220 White St., $1,495,291. Construct a 24-unit, three-story apartment building, Liberty Apartments.
Other nonresidential buildings
- Rob and Leann McDonald Fountain Hill Revocable Family Trust No. 3, $420,000. Construct a barn.
Residential additions, alterations and conversions
- Andrew Butler, 898 Mount Carmel Road, $250,000.
Nonresidential additions, alterations and conversions
- Gregory J. Schadl, 5085 Wolff Road, $238,436. Remove and replace drywall, insulation, doors, windows and finishes.
- Finley Hospital, 4005 Westmark Drive, $903,312. Remodel second-floor space for pediatric physical therapy clinic.
- Montana House LLC, 245 W. First St., $225,000. Renovation of first, second and third floors for apartments.
- 310 Huehl LLC., 2460 Kerper Blvd., $50,000. Add six new dock doors on the west wall of the warehouse.