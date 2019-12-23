Officials said a recently awarded $17,500 federal grant will assist in economic development efforts in Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, recently announced the grant being received by East Central Intergovernmental Association from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
“The goal of the grants is to encourage job creation by establishing an economic development planning framework, process and strategy that supports capital investment by bringing public and private sectors together,” a release states.
ECIA covers Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
“We utilize the EDA planning grant to assist our member governments with vital economic development and community development projects in our region,” said ECIA Executive Director Kelley Deutmeyer in the release. “ECIA matches the EDA grant dollar for dollar with local funding, and this enables our staff to work on projects related to business retention and expansion; workforce recruitment and retention; workforce housing development; as well as infrastructure-related projects. This funding is critical to our economic development activities throughout the region.”