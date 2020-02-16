The economy and its health are certain to be central to the national conversation for the next several months as politicians fervently make their cases ahead of November elections.
The usual economic indicators certainly point to the country’s strong financial position. The national unemployment rate was 3.6% as of January, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has reached record highs of above 29,000 and the gross domestic product has steadily grown quarter to quarter for years.
Hundreds of thousands of new jobs are being created each month and inflation has remained relatively stable. But what does that mean for the average American, working people whose day-to-day fortunes aren’t tied to the whims of the stock market?
According to local experts, it all depends on how you look at it.
“Clearly if you’re working class or working class poor in the United States, you have just better employment opportunities than you would generally,” said Eric Munshower, an economics professor with the University of Dubuque.
But being able to get a job doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get a bigger cut.
“While it’s true that the stock market is performing better, that’s only benefiting a small percentage of the population,” said Chris Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College.
ECONOMICS IN POLITICS
The economy is always a huge factor in national elections. As Republican President Donald Trump pursues another four years, the apparent health of the country’s financial state is central to his platform.
But should one administration take so much of the credit? Again, it’s open to interpretation, Budzisz said.
“The economy is definitely one of the areas where presidents get too much praise or too much blame for how things are going,” he said. “It’s one of those things where the president has only marginal impact on the U.S. economy.”
As Trump demonstrated during the past few years, a president can exert significant pressure on international trade relations. But tariffs are paid by consumers, not governments, so they have at best an indirect impact.
“There is no doubt that the actions of the presidency or the tone the presidency strikes can have an economic impact,” Budzisz said. “It’s just not as great (as many think).”
STATE OF THE ECONOMY
Munshower said “by all the normal metrics, (the economy) certainly seems very healthy.”
“Unemployment is shockingly low,” he said. “The other obvious measure that we’d look at is inflation is staying low. ... You’d expect inflation to start inching up and there’s just no evidence of it.
That’s due in large part to the willingness of other parties to back the United State’s buying power.
“There’s just an awful lot of people out there willing to buy U.S. debt at low interest rates,” Munshower said. “It’s not putting the upward forces on prices.”
That doesn’t mean all is rosy, however.
GDP growth is consistent, but perhaps below where it should be, Munshower said. And the ballooning budget deficit — which recently eclipsed $1 trillion for the first time — is even more problematic.
“We are simply running too large of a budget deficit,” said Munshower, adding, “Eventually we’re going to have to increase taxes or cut government spending.”
There are some signs of wages rising, according to Munshower, even if it’s slow and not at the ideal pace.
“(Low unemployment) is good for you for job opportunities, it’s good for you in terms of employment stability,” he said. “If you’re competent and you have a job, you can get a job.”
However, “unemployment does not give you the full picture of the economic condition,” Budzisz said.
“They can’t meet ends meet on one job,” he said. “Yes, they’re employed, but they’re having to work 60 hours a week on two jobs and they’re just getting by.”
There is a dearth of skilled workers to fill positions in growing industries. The country needs electricians, welders and manufacturing workers, Munshower said.
“We’ve got to get a more skilled workforce,” he said.
MAKING SMART DECISIONS
The important thing to remember, Budzisz said, is to recognize that politicians will do everything in their power to describe the state of the economy in a way that is beneficial to them.
If a struggling America means more votes, that’s what prospective elected officials will focus on. Conversely, others will attempt to convince voters that the status quo is working and should be maintained.
“A bit of healthy skepticism is always the first thing,” Budzisz said. “The parties and candidates will kind of present their side of the argument, rather than the complete side.”
He said people should “get away from some of the talking points and slogans.”
“I think it also is important for people to assess their own economic situation and those around them to break down their economic position,” said Budzisz.
And remember, it’s never as simple as some would have you believe.
“If it was that simple, all presidents would create a prosperous economy,” Budzisz said. “There’s so many forces at work, it’s difficult to make a one-to-one relation.”