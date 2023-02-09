Presentation Lantern Center board of directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Faye Finnegan and Craig Takes were appointed to its board of directors.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Lane Noble to its hospitalist department.
Q Casino
HIRED: Mandy Miller as manager of strategic philanthropy & Schmitt Island development.
HIRED: Miles Breed as food and beverage director.
Eide Bailly LLP
HIRED: Nicole Fagan as a bookkeeping associate.
HIRED: Clifford Crimmins as a senior audit associate.
The FloorShow Corp.
PROMOTED: Michelle Murdock to corporate president.
PROMOTED: Kassy Jacobs to furniture supervisor.
PROMOTED: Anne Powell to visual merchandiser.
Eastern Iowa Media Group-North
PROMOTED: Dylan Kurt to news editor.
Galena Country Tourism
HIRED: Tom Rynott as communications director.
Bodine Electric
HIRED: Jennifer Ritt as a buyer.
PROMOTED: Aaron Soat to technical employee in maintenance.
PROMOTED: Don Crow to senior department lead in shaft.
PROMOTED: Russ Heer and Greg Schneiter to technical employees in shaft.
PROMOTED: Tyler Hess to technical leader in manufacturing product support.
PROMOTED: Chase Anderson to set up and operate C in shaft.
PROMOTED: Luke Pritchard to senior maintenance.
MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions
HIRED: Amanda Walton and Lisa Fawcett as member advocates.
HIRED: Erika Timmons as an account manager.
HIRED: Jane Schauer, Brenda Locklear, Hailey Barsema and Michaela Shows as data entry specialists.
HIRED: Rocio Saliga and Madde Mulgrew as patient care coordinators.
HIRED: Esther Fatokun as senior underwriting analyst.
HIRED: Kristy Long as a clinical pharmacist.
HIRED: Makayla Rogers as an accountant.
HIRED: Nicole Sisler as a marketing coordinator.
PROMOTED: Denise Diaz to business analyst II.
PROMOTED: Mariah Morris to clinical programs coordinator.
PROMOTED: Natalie Droeske to marketing manager.
Honkamp, P.C.
HIRED: Antonia Gerber as an accounting specialist.
HIRED: Ashley Oaks as a staff accountant.
HIRED: Candace Johnson as a business development coordinator.
PROMOTED: Bailey Fellenzer to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Tina Moes to creative director.
PROMOTED: Jacob Hagendorf to tax associate.
PROMOTED: Melita Olig to assurance associate.
Unified Therapy
PROMOTED: Samantha Jay to administrative director and Kelly Loeffelholz to clinic director.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Jodi Kilburg has joined its obstetrics and gynecology department.
Mi-T-M Corp.
HIRED: Trevin Crouch, Josh Davis, Linzy Knockel, Ricky Levins, Andy Miller and Hunter Shaffer to the fabrication division.
HIRED: Zach McAndrews and Andrew Davis to the production division.
HIRED: Drew Meyer and Levi Meyer to shipping and receiving.
PROMOTED: Troy Brown, Jake Busch, Jake Phelps and Alex Swift to production testers.
PROMOTED: Rob Wolf to production inspector.
Unified Therapy Services
PROMOTED: Jasmine Reiss to clinic director.
Medical Associates
HIRED: A. Scott Whitney has joined its Psychiatry and Psychology department.
Bodine Electric
HIRED: Lori Pfeiler as a flexible employee in the assembly department.
HIRED: Jesse Roling as a flexible employee in the shaft department.
PROMOTED: Shayne Noble and Deven Gansen to set up and operate A in the structural department.
PROMOTED: Justin Scholtes to senior technical leader in Mfg. product support.
PROMOTED: Sam Firzlaf and Mike Hernandez to set up and operate B in the gear department.
PROMOTED: Mason Kiefer to set up and operate B in the shaft department.
Unified Therapy Services
PROMOTED: Emily Schlender to senior physical therapy assistant.
Nursing awards
ACHIEVEMENT: The 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list recognized the following area nurses:
Abby Naber-Helle of MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center.
Barb White of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Lael Aspenson and Sandy Phillips of MercyOne Elkader Medical Center.
