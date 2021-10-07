A Dubuque-based commercial construction company has announced leadership moves.
Matt Mulligan has taken the role of president and chief operating officer of Conlon Construction, according to a press release issued by the company. Mulligan initially joined the company as chief operating officer in February 2020.
The release noted that Becky Conlon and Poppy Conlon, who represent the fourth generation of owners at Conlon Construction, will round out the new executive team. Both will continue in their vice president roles.
Tim Conlon will continue to serve as the company’s CEO. He and his brother, Steve, co-chair the board.
Conlon Construction was founded by Richard Conlon in 1903 in Wisconsin. The company moved to Dubuque in 1922. Today, the commercial construction company employs more than 200 people.
Leadership change at Community Savings Bank
Lucas Brady has succeeded his father, Steven Brady, as president of Manchester, Iowa-based Community Savings Bank.
Steven Brady will continue to serve as CEO and chairman of the bank, which has locations in 10 Iowa communities. He started his career at the bank as a teller in 1974. He had served as president and CEO since purchasing the bank in 1985.
Lucas Brady is a graduate of University of Northern Iowa, Iowa School of Banking and Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colo.
Community Savings Bank has assets of more than $500 million, with locations in communities including Dyersville, Earlville, Edgewood, Garnavillo, Guttenberg and Manchester.
New director for Mercyone Child Development Center
MercyOne Dubuque Child Development Center has hired Maddy Marty as director. She was previously director of the Hills and Dales Childcare Center.
Quann joins Cottingham & Butler
Maureen Quann has joined Cottingham & Butler as assistant vice president.