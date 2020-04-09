Kass a partner at Honkamp Krueger
Honkamp Krueger & Co., has announced the addition of Kyle Kass, CPA, as partner.
He joins the audit department and has more than 10 years experience at a Big 4 firm in accounting and assurance. Kass’ experience includes serving clients in the industrial products, commercial services and supplies, and business services industries, with a focus in the areas of assurance, internal controls and SEC filings. He has specialized in the adoption of new accounting standards and assisting clients with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles compliance.
Kunkel and Associates announces vice presidents
Kunkel and Associates, of Dubuque, made several executive announcements.
Chad Grall joined the company as vice president, Strategic Sales Management. He has more than 25 years of sales and sales management experience.
T.J. Wagner has been promoted to vice president, Commercial & Employee Benefits. He has been employed with the company since 2013. And, Heather Freiburger has been promoted to vice president, Client Services. She has been employed with the company since 2006.
MidwestOne Bank announces promotions
Dubuque’s MidwestOne Bank has announced a pair of promotions. Jill C. Busch has been promoted to second vice president, marketing. She joined the bank in 2006. Lynne A. Hager has been promoted to second vice president, marketing. She joined the bank in 2007.
Skemp rejoins Dupaco
Jason Skemp rejoined Dupaco Community Credit Union as Vice President, enterprise compliance at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
IIW names Ready CEO
The IIW, P.C. Board of Directors recently appointed Pat Ready, PE, chief executive officer and president.
Ready, a licensed civil engineer and native of Asbury, Iowa, brings more than 25 years of A/E industry leadership experience to the role. He also has served on IIW’s Board of Directors as vice president for the past four years.
Ready serves as IIW’s director of engineering operations, overseeing the municipal, environmental, transportation and land development practice areas. He will serve a dual role and will remain in this position.
Theisen’s Home Farm Auto announces leadership roles
Chris Theisen has been named CEO/President. He joined the company in 1987 and developed in the roles of VP, Director of Operations, Chief Facilities Officer and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Tony Theisen has been named COO/Vice President and Chairman of the Board of Directors. He joined the company in 1987 and developed in the roles of VP, Director of Purchasing, Chief Strategic Officer and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Rick McLouth, CFO, will take on additional responsibilities. In addition to Finance, he will now also be responsible for leading Information Technology, Human Resources and Distribution Center activities. He joined the company in 2018, bringing 25 years of prior CFO experience with several other Farm and Ranch stores.
Scott Buse has been named director of Retail Operations. He began his career with Theisen’s in 1981 progressing to store manager before becoming Regional Manager in 2013.