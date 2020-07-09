Sisters of St. Francis names CFO
Kristin Kluesner has been named chief financial officer of Sisters of St. Francis in Dubuque.
Kluesner has worked for the Sisters of St. Francis since April 2014. She replaces Leanne Golinvaux, who retired after 42 years of service.
King named VP at Dupaco
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced that Melissa King was appointed vice president, business development remote. She is at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Alliant adds Sutter as marketing director
Alliant Credit Union in Dubuque announced John Sutter joined the company as senior director of marketing.
He has more than 23 years of marketing, public relations and business development experience. Prior to Alliant Credit Union, he held many roles with the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and Loras College, in Dubuque, and most recently, at Enlivant in Chicago.
He will be located at Alliant Credit Union’s main branch at 1200 Associates Drive, Dubuque. He holds a degree in public relations from the University of Northern Iowa.
Hauck named Community Savings Bank VP
Rachel Hauck was recently promoted to vice president of Lending for Community Savings Bank in Edgewood, Iowa. She most recently was commercial loan officer.