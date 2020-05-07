Opening Doors
HIRED: Courtney Jagielski as the Teresa Shelter’s case manager. She previously worked as a job coach for Southwest Opportunities Center.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Mitchell Temperly as account administrator.
HIRED: Josh Collister as casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Reese Vanderheyden as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Tiffany Goldsmith as benefits administrator.
HIRED: Alex Hyde as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Rayanna Holloway-Bockenstedt as associate account executive.
HIRED: Timothy Johnstad as director.
HIRED: Mary Angelene Metcalf as account administrator.
HIRED: Lara Sanders as account manager.
IIW
HIRED: Angie Marek for the Land Development Department as a civil engineering CADD Technician. She will assist in bringing project designs to completion. She will primarily work on site designs for commercial, industrial and subdivision projects. She is a certified Designated Erosion Control Inspector.
Apple River State Bank
HIRED: Peter Zito as loan officer in the Warren, Ill., office. He worked most recently as the financial manager for Schweigert Family Farms, Cuba City, Wis. Prior to Schweigert Family Farms, he served as a credit analyst with Apple River State Bank.
Certified Crop Advisor Honor
ACHIEVEMENT: Adam Kramer, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., has been selected as the 2020 International Certified Crop Advisor of the Year for his dedication and creativity in the space where land stewardship and agricultural production intersect. The award is designed to annually recognize a CCA who delivers exceptional customer service, is highly innovative, has shown that he or she is a leader in their field and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: Zach Johnson as business intelligence analyst.
PROMOTED: Jane Roussel to systems analyst.
PROMOTED: Kelli Kingeter to fixed asset manager.
Opening Doors
ACHIEVEMENT: Karen Weiland was selected as Volunteer of the Year. She has volunteered with the group for more than 15 years. It also chose Dupaco Community Credit Union as 2019 Business of the Year.
McGraw-Hill Education
HIRED: Vanessa Franklin as a marketing coordinator.
Re/Max Advantage Realty
ACHIEVEMENTS: Executive Club Awards: Peg Harbaugh, Diane Goerdt, Dianne Heim, Roxanne Simon, Mary Schwartz, Ginny Fens, Pauline Chilton and Janice Esser.
100% Club Awards: Greg Adams, Ken Kress, Sue Dietz, Paula Bodish, Cathy Blanchard, Brian Lammers, Roxanne Gartner, Ashley Adams- Erschen and Jeff Adams.
Platinum Club Awards: Dave Sandman, Sue Conlon and Brenda Charlson.
Medical Associates Health Plans and Health Choices
HIRED: Kate Kurt, PharmD., as the clinical pharmacist. She will oversee and manage all aspects of the pharmacy benefits. She works closely with providers to ensure prescribing is in line with practice guidelines, and acts as a drug information source when clinicians and members have medication related questions. She previously worked for Magellan as a clinical pharmacist liaison for Medical Associates Health Plans for the past three years, and clinical coordinator of the Inpatient Pharmacy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Keller Willliams Legacy Group
The Dubuque real estate office announced:
HIRED: Katie Ferris has joined the office.
HIRED: Libbie Bettis has joined the office.
HIRED: Holly Lovell has joined the office.
HIRED: Kayla Miltenberger has joined the office.
HIRED: Liz Abramsky has joined the office.
HIRED: Kendra Kauth has joined the office.
HIRED: Scott Riedl for the Riedl home team.
HIRED: Kim Roush has joined Althoff Real Estate Associates as a buyer’s specialist.
HIRED: Traci Kane as a Realtor and transaction coordinator.
HK Financial Services
HIRED: Kevin O’Connor as senior corporate relationship manager. He has 12 years of experience in his field.
HIRED: Julie Barton as manager of retirement plan services. She has 20 years of experience in her field.
HIRED: Jacob Nemmers as brokerage services assistant. He has held several internships and part-time roles in the financial services industry.
HIRED: Jake Rosalez as an associate financial planning consultant. He has two years of experience in his field.
PROMOTED: Lori Pfeiler to executive assistant supervisor.
American Institute of Architects
ACHIEVEMENT: Christina Monk, a design professional with of FEH DESIGN in Dubuque, has been recognized for her service to the community. She was appointed architect at-large for the City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission. Monk provides design input for the group. She helps homeowners with their design projects and promote preservation through education.
McCullough Creative
HIRED: Ryan Werner as a content specialist. His responsibilities include working with clients to develop their brand voice, developing strategic content-marketing plans and enhancing marketing efforts through measurement and optimization. He earned his Bachelor’s of English degree with an emphasis in Professional Writing from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Bodine Electric Co.
PROMOTED: Dusty Bodine to production manager.
A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.
HIRED: Chris Schonhoff for machining.
HIRED: Mike Dempewolf as software engineer III.
HIRED: Joe Noel for labor, foundry.
HIRED: Justin Trapnell as material handler.
HIRED: Dale Michels for labor, foundry.
Eagle Point Software Corp.
HIRED: Rachel Wedewer as a software developer.
HIRED: Michael Ivanov as the content and technical services team lead.