Dubuque-based HTLF announces the promotion of Greg Arnold to SVP: Director of product management and delivery.
Mi-T-M announces promotion
Dennis Hoffman, of Mi-T-M in Dubuque, has been promoted to director of fabrication. In his new role, he will serve on the corporation’s board of directors.
Dubuque arboretum names director
Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens has a new executive director.
Jenna Hirtz accepted the position, according to an announcement from Steven Ulstad, the president of the arboretum’s board of directors.
Hirtz was previously employed in the City of Dubuque’s Finance Department and at Eide Bailey LLP.
Ulstad also noted to the Telegraph Herald that Hirtz is from Dubuque and will complete her Master of Business Administration degree at University of Dubuque.
The arboretum’s previous executive director, Sandi Helgerson, retired Oct. 21. Ulstad said he and Barb Block, the arboretum’s volunteer coordinator, have been working on director-related tasks since then.
Maquoketa hires city manager
The Maquoketa (Iowa) City Council approved the terms of an employment agreement for Josh Boldt as city manager.
He had been serving as assistant city manager in DeKalb, Ill.
Rheingans to lead Keystone
Stan Rheingans, the Dubuque Community Schools superintendent, will leave his post this summer after being named the next chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
He will succeed current Chief Administrator Pat Heiderscheit, who is retiring.
At the AEA, Rheingans will support 224 employees to provide “special education and school improvement services” in Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties, a press release states. The agency serves 21 public school districts and 27 nonpublic schools with about 32,000 kindergarten through 12th-grade students. The AEA also serves children ages 3 and younger.