Link named chief risk officer
The Board of Directors of Dupaco Community Credit Union announced that Todd Link was appointed chief risk officer at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region appointments
MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region has named Chad Kruse the regional cancer center director. Kruse will oversee operations at the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center and the MercyOne Clinton Radiation Oncology Center.
And, Jennifer Cavanagh has been named the Clinically Integrated Network regional executive director. Cavanagh previously served as the director of care management at MercyOne Dubuque.
Kramer named hospital CEO
Regional Medical Center, in Manchester, Iowa, announced that Danette Kramer has been selected as of chief executive officer.
Kramer has served as the hospital’s chief financial officer since 2000. She recently served as interim CEO following the resignation of Charlie Button in January. Button resigned due to unspecified health reasons.
Chris Tegeler, hospital governing board chairman, said in part in the release: “(Kramer) possesses a deep knowledge of health care. Her passion, dedication and experience in several key areas will serve us well, and we look forward to her leadership.”
“It is with both excitement and humility that I accept the CEO role at Regional Medical Center,” Kramer stated in the release. “As the previous chief financial officer, I have a strong understanding of the business of health care. I look forward now to expanding my focus to our mission of improving the health of our communities.”
McGraw Hill promotes several
McGraw Hill in Dubuque has announced the promotion of four to executive roles.
Lynn Breithaupt was promoted to vice president, customer experience marketing and strategy; Nick McFadden to director, digital marketing; Ron Appleby to director, media and technology operations; and Naomi Weidman to director, demand center operations.
School board appoints pair
Dubuque Community School Board members approved the appointments of two people to fill district-level leadership positions.
The board approved the hiring of Lisa TeBockhorst as the district’s next executive director of elementary education. TeBockhorst, a Dubuque native, is currently principal of Hills Elementary School in the Iowa City Community School District. She also worked as principal of Polk Elementary School and Monroe Early Childhood School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a press release from the Dubuque district.
TeBockhorst will succeed Cindy Steffens, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Board members also approved the appointment of Mark Fassbinder as the district’s next manager of buildings and grounds. Fassbinder, an architect and project manager with IIW, P.C., will succeed Bill Burkhart, who is retiring at the end of June.
New leader for Sunnycrest Manor
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors hired Dani Ettema administrator for the county-owned Sunnycrest Manor long-term-care facility.
Ettema has 19 years of experience in the health care field and will have a salary of $115,000, according to County Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman. She formerly was the administrator of Hawkeye Care Center of Dubuque, a post she has held since 2008.
Former Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Cris Kirsch retired in mid-October 2020 after five years in the role. The county’s facility has since been led by interim Administrator Tammy Freiburger.
GDDC adds vice president
Greater Dubuque Development Corporation announced that Jason White has joined as vice president of business services.