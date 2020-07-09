Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Morgan Anstoetter consumer lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Lynn Demmer deposit operations representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: BJ Duehr consumer lending underwriter remote, from the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Jamin Foust lead virtual lending consultant remote, from the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Brittany Fowler relationship development specialist remote, from the Operations Center in Dubuque.
HIRED: Breon Hawthorne as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Angie Jones consumer lending representative supervisor at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Chelsey Kephart senior consumer lending processor at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Jill Knepper consumer lending processor at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
HIRED: Kathryn Kolck as data quality engineer at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Justine Leslein help desk specialist at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
HIRED: Enoc Sanchez as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Britini Slaght deposit operations representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Katie Vander Velden teller service supervisor at the E. Business U.S. 151 location in Platteville, Wis.
Woodward Communications
PROMOTED: Melissa Salis to creative services supervisor. Originally hired as a creative artist in June 2012 for the Grant-Iowa Lafayette Shopping News in Platteville, Wis., she transitioned to the Central Creative group and has been working in the Dubuque office since October 2019.
Iowa Funeral Directors Association Honor
ACHIEVEMENT: Kevin P. Casey, of Cuba City, Wis., is being honored for 40 years of dedication to funeral service by the Iowa Funeral Directors Association. Casey is one of seven funeral directors to receive recognition by peers and colleagues for 40 years of service.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Shelby Kronlage, ARNP, to the Gastroenterology Department. She will provide pre-op examinations for procedures. Kronlage worked as an ARNP for six years at Signify Health and has eight years of experience working as a registered nurse in critical care.
HIRED: Tyler Willman, MD, to the Otolaryngology (ENT) department. Willman will care for disorders of the head and neck, and provide diagnosis and treatment for people of all ages.
HIRED: Matthew Kraciun, DO, to the Family Medicine Department. He received his medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, Kansas City. He completed his residency at Genesis Health System, Davenport, Iowa.
McGraw Hill Higher Education
HIRED: Amy Gehl as content project manager.
HIRED: Sara Leiding as business development representative.
Travel Dubuque
ACHIEVEMENT: Julie Kronlage, vice president of sales at Travel Dubuque, achieved a certificate in Hospitality & Tourism Management from Florida Atlantic University. Kronlage has been with Travel Dubuque since 2008 and promoting tourism in Dubuque County since 2003.
Grand River Medical Group
HIRED: Dr. Andrew Bland, MD, MBA, MDSPA, for its staff. He received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria and completed his nephrology fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He is board certified in general pediatrics, internal medicine and nephrology.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: Carlos Santoyo as loan doc imaging specialist.
HIRED: Alex Townsend as loan monitoring specialist.
HIRED: Anthony Gutierrez as member bank service specialist.
HIRED: Seni Asmare as MuleSoft developer.
HIRED: Jordi Quevedo-Valls as bilingual customer care representative I.
HIRED: Erin Foley as customer care representative I HOC.
HIRED: Alba Gonzales as TM implementation and support specialist.
HIRED: Jackie Brainard as customer care representative I HOC.
HIRED: Susana Ortega as bilingual customer care representative I.
HIRED: Lisa Gibbs as director, Vendor Management and Procurement.
HIRED: Jeannette Ross as director, Project Management Office.
HIRED: Patrick Terry as director, Enterprise Data Management.
HIRED: Sara Driscoll as executive assistant.
PROMOTED: Shelley Zahn to senior corporate human resources business partner.
PROMOTED: Joni Drake to director, payroll and benefits.
PROMOTED: Jason Schauer to treasury liquidity manager.
The Friedman Group
ACHIEVEMENTS: Merlin Santjer, Louis Bassler, Donna Kuhlman and Michelle Schmelzer have qualified for the 2020 Million Dollar Round Table, an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. Membership in MDRT is recognized internationally as the standard of sales excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
Community Savings Bank Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENT: Jason Reimer was elected to the Edgewood, Iowa, institution’s board of directors.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
PROMOTED: Ellie Wegmann, CPA, to accounting supervisor. She has been with the firm since 2011.
PROMOTED: Ashley Didesch, CPA, to state and local tax (SALT) supervisor. She has been with the firm since 2014.
NW Illinois Economic Development Board
ACHIEVEMENT: Kathy Gable, who has been with the board since 2019, will replace Chris Allendorf as secretary for the Executive Board of Directors. Gable is the Director of Jo Daviess County Transit, owner of Sullivan’s Laundromat and Sullivan’s Antiques. She also is involved with the Friends of Wapello, Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County and the Jo Daviess County Democrats.
ACHIEVEMENT: Joseph Mattingley will become vice chair of the Executive Board of Directors. He is the Northwest Illinois Market President for Illinois Bank and Trust. He also serves on the boards of Jo-Carroll Energy, Dairyland Power Cooperative, the United States Equestrian Foundation and the Association Illinois Electric Cooperatives.
Eagle Point Software Corp.
HIRED: Taylor Trowbridge as a customer success technical specialist.
HIRED: Lisa Gurman as a customer success manager.
Crossing Rivers Health Clinic
HIRED: Michelle Mertens-Dodgen, Family Nurse Practitioner, for the clinic in Prairie du Chien, Wis. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Iowa, along with a Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis on adult/geriatric nurse practitioner. She also received a Post Master’s Certificate as a family nurse practitioner.
Clark & Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics
APPOINTED: Ken Horsfall as a partner. Horsfall is certified prosthetic-orthotist and practice manager in the Dubuque office.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Bridget Bartlett for the therapy area. She is a licensed independent social worker who has 15 years experience. Bartlett offers counseling to clients from 9 years old to adult, specializing in trauma, anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, anger and bipolar.
Opening Doors
HIRED: Anna Harrington as Maria House case manager. She is a recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in criminal justice.
PROMOTED: Ashley Ehrlich to assistant program director. She was previously the Maria House case manager.
Community Savings Bank
PROMOTED: Linda Burkle to senior deposit quality control coordinator.
PROMOTED: Crystal Salow to senior loan closing specialist.
PROMOTED: Tami Lubben to senior operations assistant.