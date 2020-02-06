Platteville Regional Chamber of Commerce
APPOINTED: Wayne Wodarz as executive director. Wodarz formerly was an accountant with L&M Corrugated Container in Platteville, Wis. He’s also a longtime chamber member.
Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council Executive Committee, Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Management chair, Jayme Kluesner, Portzen Construction; labor chair, Kevin Saylor, Teamsters Local 120; management vice chair, Jeff Staudenmaier, Black Hills Energy; labor vice chair, Derek Duehr, Carpenters Local 678; treasurer, Dan White, UAW Local 94; secretary, John Murphy, Dubuque County.
Additional board members include: Ron Thielen, Westphal & Co.; Tony Vonderhaar, Laborers Local 43; Brian Vaske, Operating Engineers Local 234; Mark Onderick, John Deere; Rick Brindle, Bodine Electric; Larry Flogel, UAW Local 1391; Marc Gilbertson, East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizer; Tom Townsend, IBEW Local 704; Tammy Duehr, Dubuque Education Association; Mark Burns, Dubuque Community School District; Shelley Stickfort, City of Dubuque; Mark Cook, United SteelWorkers Local 1861U; Chris Carlson, Northeast Iowa Community College; Julie Griep, Northeast Iowa Community College Higher Education.
Alliant Credit Union
HIRED: Hannah Frazier as a consumer loan officer. She brings years of experience as a finance manager from a local car dealership. She is located on the White Street Branch.
HIRED: Lindsey Hauge as a member services representative. She previously worked in the customer service industry. She is located at the Mercy Branch.
HIRED: Tina Tittle as a loan review specialist. She previously worked in the banking industry for 15 years.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: John Stammeyer as an account administrator.
HIRED: Danielle Sporer as a client service representative.
HIRED: Austin Hasken as an account administrator.
HIRED: Eric Mensen as a client service representative.
HIRED: Andrew Gates as a captive coordinator.
HIRED: Noah Ylagan as a service representative.
HIRED: Lindsie Wessels as an account administrator.
HIRED: Bobbie Jo Miles as service representative.
HIRED: Tammy Neyens as service representative.
HIRED: Meghan Donehoo as service representative.
Dubuque County Right to Life Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Cassie Schetgen, chairwoman; Arthur Gilloon, vice chairman; Sara McDonald, secretary; John Freund, treasurer; Leon Jensen; the Rev. Andrew Marr; Rebecca McGrane; Katie McGuire; Colleen Myers; Jessica Pennington; and Martha Schmid.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Creighton Kinny as a project analyst. He will assist all departments as he manages projects from post-sale to project connection.
HIRED: Cortney Bahls as a business development consultant.
McGraw-Hill Education
HIRED: Ben Kerns as an implementation consultant.
PROMOTED: Aaron Wiest to enterprise account specialist.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: Heather Purman as loan reporting specialist.
HIRED: Mark Klutzaritz as customer care representative.
HIRED: Ashlee Matthys as customer care representative.
HIRED: Laura Miller as customer care representative.
HIRED: Heather Purman as loan reporting specialist.
HIRED: Dena Lang as deposit operations legal specialist.
HIRED: Mark Silver as third party risk program manager.
PROMOTED: Anna Schuster to deposit quality analyst.
PROMOTED: Jennifer Lane to member bank services supervisor.
Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Officers: President, Gerb Smith, of Smith Home Gallery & Cabinet Works; vice president, Joel Mozena, of Mozena Construction; treasurer, John Cook, of Spahn & Rose Lumber; secretary, Rick Barton, of Barton Construction & Painting; social director, Angie Arensdorf, of Gebhard’s Kitchen & Bath.
Board members: Mark Ernst, of Black Hills Energy; Ron Sterr, of Dubuque Bank & Trust; Brian Bowles, of Faust Millwork & Cabinetry; Phil Brennan, retired from Dubuque Bank & Trust; TJ Runde, of Runde Electric.
Executive director: Julie Kinsella.
Bodine Electric Co.
PROMOTED: Aaron Fishnick to senior buyer.
PROMOTED: Dave Sima to international commodity buyer.
HIRED: David Masterson in the Assembly Department.
HIRED: Amanda Steiner in the Assembly Department.
HIRED: Zach Clisch as manufacturing engineer.
Medical Associates Clinic
ACHIEVEMENT: Hendrik Schultz, MD, FACP, FHM, has passed the Internal Medicine with Focused Practice in Hospital Medicine Maintenance of Certification exam from the American Board of Internal Medicine. Schultz has been with Medical Associates Clinic since July 2010. He received his medical degree from Eberhard-Karls University Tuebingen in Germany.
ACHIEVEMENT: Theresa Hughes, DPM, CWSP, has passed the Wound Care Certification Exam and is Board Certified in Wound Care from the American Board of Wound Management. Hughes has been with Medical Associates Clinic since December 2015. She received her medical degree from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Independence, Ohio.
Great River Learning
PROMOTED: Michael Canevello to regional director of acquisitions.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
PROMOTED: Jessica Odefey to billing and administrative supervisor. Odefey previously was billing specialist. She has been with the firm since 2015.
ACHIEVEMENT: Haley Bergan, tax associate, has passed the certified public accountant exam.
ACHIEVEMENT: Matt Klaren, accounting manager, has received his certified public accountant license.
ACHIEVEMENT: Dylan Lange, staff accountant, has passed the certified public accountant exam.
Galena Territory Association
APPOINTED: Steve Wyland as general manager. Wyland recently served as vice president of operations for the Lake Barrington (Ill.) Shores Community Home Owners Association. He has experience as a construction project manager and design engineer.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment
PROMOTED: Ron Paar to program coordinator.
PROMOTED: Taylor Noel to director of programs.
PROMOTED: Kaitlin Schmidt to director of strategic resources.
PROMOTED: Danielle Willis to director of community relations.
HIRED: Kate Vakhrusheva as strategic resources specialist.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Alaina Bigler as insurance services representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Kari Booth as post closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Erik Chaston as system analyst at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Peggy Christ as lead contact center representative at the Operation Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Tanner Jansen as member service representative II at the E. Business U.S. 151 location in Platteville, Wis.
APPOINTED: Rachel Keeler as training representative III at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Lisa Kruser as member service representative II at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Chris Linden as deposit operations associate at the Operation Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Shelby Papenthien as training specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Hannah Schmitz as training representative I at the Hillcrest Road location.
HIRED: Nicolette Slaght as member service processing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Stacey Smith as consumer lending underwriter II at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
HIRED: Zoe Vaassen as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
March of Dimes Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Amy Wright, MercyOne Medical Center; Stacey Hines, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Wes Hartig, MedOne; Katie Yunt, Honkamp Krueger & Co.; Jordan Fullan, Hodge; Jill Gogel, Dupaco Community Credit Union; Christopher Dempsey, Myers-Cox Co.; Crystal Hoefer, RSM US LLP; Erin Sell, Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans; Kaley Rigdon, Development Manager, March of Dimes.
Greater Tri-State Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals
ACHIEVEMENTS: President, Jeff Schneider, Archdiocese of Dubuque; president elect/vice president, Wendy Knight, Northeast Iowa Community College; secretary, Amy Unmacht, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque; treasurer, Greg Orwoll, DuRide; education and program chair, Courtney Leonard, Clarke University; national philanthropy chair, Christel Tatro, Stonehill Franciscan Services; communications chair, Karen Tuecke, Sisters of the Presentation; membership chair, Wendy Sweeney, Hills and Dales.
At-large members: David Moore, Mercy Health Foundation; Jessica Schlader, Clarke University; Andy Schroeder, Prenger Solutions Group; Tiffany Stietz, Hospice of Dubuque; and Jennifer Walker, East Central Intergovernmental Association.
IIW
HIRED: Brian Balser as BIM/CAD design manager. He will oversee architecture, engineering and construction digital design users. He will develop, maintain and monitor IIW’s CAD standards for both Revit, Civil 3D, and other digital design software.
HIRED: Cody Kelchen as a design engineer in the Municipal Department. Some of his responsibilities will include preparing detailed drawings, exhibits, reports, and specifications; assisting with regulatory agency permit applications; and conducting studies. He will also assist with field work including on-site construction observation and inspection.
East Central Intergovernmental Association
PROMOTED: Mark Schneider to co-director of Community and Economic Development, in addition to supervision of the Community Development administration of state and federal grant programs. He will assist in regional economic development and lending programs.
PROMOTED: Matt Specht to co-director of Community and Economic Development, in addition to supervision of Economic Development work involving the lending programs of ECIA Business Growth Inc. and other economic assistance programs. He will also oversee the regional building code program and administration and operation of Eastern Iowa Regional Utility Services Systems.
PROMOTED: Holly McPherson to special programs manager, in addition to her continued work with Prosperity Eastern Iowa regional economic development activities and USDA RCDI Training Grants. She will supervise and oversee the Community Services of Eastern Iowa Homeless Programs in Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
HIRED: Walter Nims as lead and building code inspector. He will conduct lead and building code inspections through the HUD Lead Paint Program, Healthy Homes Program, Community Development Block Grant, regional building code program and other rehabilitation programs.
HIRED: Angela Koppes as lead and building code inspectors. She will conduct lead and building code inspections through the HUD Lead Paint Program, Healthy Homes Program, Community Development Block Grant, regional building code program and other rehabilitation programs.
HIRED: Caitlin Siemionko as special programs advocate. She will assist in technical projects and conduct outreach and education within Special Programs, Administration and Community Development Departments including HUD Lead grants, USDA Grants, housing development work and other grant and outreach programs.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque
HIRED: Clara Lopez Ortiz as equity coordinator. Working with government, nonprofits, private industry and residents, Lopez Ortiz will manage the foundation’s initiatives around building welcoming, diverse and inclusive communities across the Dubuque region.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Amanda Wettstein as a licensed esthetician microdermabrasion professional.
HIRED: Lyndsay Kramer as esthetician. Kramer is a 2019 graduate for license in esthetician work, specializing in the beautification of the skin.
HIRED: Lacy Knipper as childbirth educator. She is a certified childbirth educator and prenatal yoga instructor, specializing in natural approaches in pregnancy and birth.