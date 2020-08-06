Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Kari Voss as administrative assistant II. She has 20 years of experience in her field.
PROMOTED: Kyle Boardman, CPA, to accounting manager. He has been with the firm since 2012.
HIRED: Crystal Francois as an administrative assistant II. She has eight years of experience in her field.
PROMOTED: Lexi Hartman to executive assistant. She has been with the firm since 2019.
Steeple Square Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENT: Dr. Wendy Mihm-Herold, vice president of business and community solutions for Northeast Iowa Community College, has joined the board of directors. She is an executive officer with more than 28 years of experience in public and private nonprofit sectors with extensive experience in fundraising, grant writing and grant administration, legislative advocacy for policy and funding at the local, state and federal levels, and building innovative partnerships and public relations.
Holy Family Catholic Schools
HIRED: Mariah Reeves as the academic innovation coordinator at Wahlert Catholic High School. The role of the academic innovation coordinator will replace that of assistant principal. Reeves earned her secondary education degree from Coe College. She has a master’s degree in PK–12 Educational Leadership with administrative license and evaluator approval from Drake University. Assistant principal Lisa Krapfl will transition to serve as Holy Family’s curriculum director in the coming academic year.
Crossing Rivers Health Clinic
HIRED: Matthew Snitker, family nurse practitioner at the Prairie du Chien, Wis., clinic. He received an Associate Degree in Nursing from Northeast Iowa Community College, along with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Iowa and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Viterbo University. He performed a nurse practitioner residency at Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences.
Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce
RESIGNATION: Jessica Pape, the executive director, is leaving the position after four years to join the Heartland Youth for Christ organization. Pape will work with Youth for Christ groups at West Delaware, Edgewood-Colesburg and Starmont schools. Her office will be at Stone Church in Manchester.
Heartland Financial USA
PROMOTED: Jonathan Purvis to customer care manager.
PROMOTED: Leah Nadermann to small business underwriting manager.
PROMOTED: Nicholas Zlosel to small business lending center and commercial loan origination team lead.
PROMOTED: Linda Maas to deposit quality analyst senior.
HIRED: Haidar Alsalem as identity access management coordinator.
HIRED: Meagan Szynkowski as loan QC analyst.
HIRED: Jill Dimsdale as compliance analyst.
HIRED: Colton Broshous as consumer loan doc specialist.
HIRED: Brad Huekels as staff accountant.
HIRED: Nathan Jones as chief credit officer.
PROMOTED: Claire Oberhoffer to the Small Business Lending Center and consumer loan origination manager.
Medical Associates Clinic
HIRED: Megan Kraciun, DPT, OCS, for the Physical Therapy Department. She received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Previously, she worked at Rock Valley Physical Therapy in Davenport, and is a board certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist.
HIRED: Alec Anderson, PsyD, for the Psychiatry and Psychology Department. He previously worked as a Health Service Provider in Psychology (HSPP) at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers of Northern Indiana.
HIRED: Christopher Little, MD, for the Hospitalist Department. He earned his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, and completed his residency at Fort Wayne Medical Education Program, Fort Wayne, Ind.
HIRED: Kristen Anderson, DO, for the pediatrics department. She received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences and completed her residency at UnityPoint Health — Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.
Re/Max Advantage Realty
ACHIEVEMENTS: The following Realtors have earned Iowa Association of Realtors individual achievement awards. These awards honor agents for their outstanding business performance in calendar year 2019:
Gold award winners: Cathy Blanchard and Ashley Adams-Erschen.
Platinum award winners: Brenda Charlson and Sue Conlon.
Diamond award winner: Dave Sandman.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: David Wedewer as sales executive.
HIRED: Andrew Warren as sales executive.
HIRED: Parker Drees as sales executive.
HIRED: Mimi Ottavi as digital content coordinator.
Theisen's Home Farm Auto
HIRED: Jimmy Naprstek as digital/creative manager. He was previously employed at Loras College, where his roles included director of marketing and director of athletic communication.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra
APPOINTED: Rob Stull to conduct the Dubuque Youth Symphony Orchestra. He is director of bands and assistant professor at Clarke University.
APPOINTED: Ghyas Zeidieh to conduct the String Ensemble and Philharmonic. He earned his Doctor of Musical Arts from University of Iowa, in addition to his master’s.
Northeast Iowa Community College
ACHIEVEMENT: Carla Heathcote, a graphic design instructor, received the 2020 Outstanding Faculty Award.
ACHIEVEMENT: Kyle Collins, associate dean of Instructional Design and Innovation, received the 2020 IACCT Outstanding Administrator Award.
Bodine Electric Co.
PROMOTED: Al Krajecke to senior industrial engineer.
PROMOTED: Leroy Soppe to vice president of manufacturing.
PROMOTED: Peter Hill to buyer/planner.
PROMOTED: Drew Scherbring to production/maintenance manager.