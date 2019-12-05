MIDWESTONE BANK
PROMOTED: Lindsey Morris to retail manager at the Key West, Iowa, location. Morris has more than six years of banking experience. Her previous role was assistant manager and personal banker with American Trust.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Amanda Leick as health coach, Dubuque.
HIRED: Amy Assoian as medical claims representative, Dubuque.
HIRED: Brianna Long as service representative, Dubuque.
HIRED: Casey Schmidt as senior talent acquisition specialist, Dubuque.
HIRED: David Reicks as account administrator, Dyersville, Iowa.
HIRED: Fallon Millerski as account executive, Dubuque.
HIRED: Gabrielle Riley as service representative, Dubuque.
HIRED: Gabrielle Wessels as account administrator, Dyersville, Iowa.
HIRED: Jessie Menke as client service representative, Dubuque.
HIRED: Kristine Masterson as safety assistant, Dubuque.
HIRED: Lindsey Standorf as casualty claims representative, Dubuque.
HIRED: Sara Tonn as client service representative, Dyersville, Iowa.
HIRED: Stacy Lynch as talent acquisition specialist, Dubuque.
HIRED: Teresa Hardwick as service representative, Dubuque.
Mentor Dubuque
ACHIEVEMENT: Dave Flanagan, of Myers-Cox, has mentored a youth for five years.
Bodine Electric
HIRED: Thomas Duddeck for the Gear Department.
HIRED: Skyler Sampson for the Shaft Department.
HIRED: Derek Putz for the Assembly Department.
HIRED: Duane Luensmann for the Gear Department.
HIRED: Cathy Campbell for the Assembly Department.
HIRED: Tim McAndrew for the Assembly Department.
PROMOTED: Mark Takes to Technical Employee.
PROMOTED: Curt Kramer to CNC Setup and Operator.
PROMOTED: Matt Digmann to Tool and Die Maker.
PROMOTED: Kyle Chase to CNC Setup and Operator.
PROMOTED: Riley Merfeld to CNC Setup and Operator.
PROMOTED: Alan McQuillen to Technical Writer.
PROMOTED: Brad Okey to Team Lead.
PROMOTED: Dawn Runde to Technical Employee.
PROMOTED: Jim Harwick to Technical Employee.
PROMOTED: Leonard Brady to Team Lead.
PROMOTED: Mike Hernandez to CNC Setup and Operator.
PROMOTED: Joe Coohey to Technical Lead.
PROMOTED: Will Tauke to Senior Maintenance.
PROMOTED: Kyle Glatt to Senior Maintenance.
PROMOTED: Craig Hoefler to Senior Maintenance.
PROMOTED: Carson Daack to CNC Setup and Operator.
PROMOTED: Hunter Wallace to CNC Setup and Operator.
PROMOTED: Adam Connolly to CNC Setup and Operator.
PROMOTED: Julio Carmona to CNC Setup and Operator.
PROMOTED: Shannon Abbott to Production Manager.
PROMOTED: Andrew Dague to Technical Employee.
PROMOTED: Zach Shireman to Technical Employee.
PROMOTED: Joleen Heine to Customer Support Representative.
HIRED: Kelly Longhenry as supply chain manager.
Express Employment Professionals
HIRED: Chad Fitzgerald as office services employment specialist. He has many years of administrative and customer service experience.
HIRED: Adam Rausch as a SRG executive recruiter. He will specialize in accounting and finance.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
HIRED: Chayce Alexander as contact center representative at Operations Center in Dubuque.
HIRE: Mysti Bennett as contact center representative at Operations Center in Dubuque.
HIRED: Jeffery Glass as member service/lending consultant/operations center at the Key West, Iowa, location.
APPOINTED: Trish Goodwin member solutions consultant at the Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa, location.
APPOINTED: Tim Newman IRA Representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
HIRED: Joy Thompson as a contact center representative at the Operation Center in Dubuque.
Kendall Hunt Publishing, Westmark Enterprises, Great River Learning
PROMOTED: Stacie Halverson to vice president of human resources.
Southwest Health
HIRED: Brian Lenzmeier to the Specialist Clinic. Lenzmeier will provide pain management.
James Beard Foundation
ACHIEVEMENT: Kevin Scharpf, of Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar in Dubuque, recently cooked at the landmark James Beard House.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: Heather Volkert-Purman as executive assistant.
PROMOTED: Jen Hogue-Mercer to Leadership Development Facilitator.
PROMOTED: Barb Runde to Treasury Management Wire Transfer Clerk.
McGraw-Hill Education
HIRED: Shelby Nicholson as Business Development Representative.
HIRED: Paige Hampton as Sales Support Assistant.
Apple River State Bank
APPOINTED: Kimberly Lutes as manager of the bank’s new office in Hazel Green, Wis.
Exit Realty Dubuque
ACHIEVEMENT: Gwen Kosel was recently awarded Silver Designation Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. Silver Designation Award is given out to agents who have successfully closed between 50-75 ends in a 12-month period. Kosel also celebrated her five-year anniversary with the company.
ACHIEVEMENT: Steve Davis recently was awarded Bronze Designation Award by EXIT Realty Corp International. Bronze Designation Award is given out to agents who have successfully close between 25-50 close ends in the past 12-month period.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jamie Blake recently was awarded Bronze Designation Award by EXIT Realty Corp International. Bronze Designation Award is given out to agents who have successfully close between 25-50 close ends in the past 12-month period.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jared Levy participated in the EXIT Realty International Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. This annual event that brings top real estate professionals together to interact and learn from each other and promote discussions about issues and trends in the real estate market.
Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce
HIRED: Ali Manson as assistant director.
Mi-T-M Corp.
APPOINTED: Angie Pottebaum as human resources assistant. Pottebaum formerly worked at Counter Tops Inc. in Dyersville.
HIRED: Keith Hueneke for the Fabrication Division.
PROMOTED: Blake Winner to tester.
PROMOTED: Jason Martin to tester.
Clarke University
ACHIEVEMENT: Aimee Taylor, who is a writing specialist in the university’s Margaret Mann Academic Resource Center, was invited to join the editorial staff with the Writing Across the Curriculum Clearinghouse. WAC is an open-access website with resources for teaching, learning and writing across the disciplines. She is the newest associate editor of “Practices & Possibilities,” a book series focusing on “practices within the field of Writing Studies.”
Iowa Credit Union League Board
ACHIEVEMENT: Mike Moroney, of Alliant Credit Union, has been elected to serve on the Iowa Credit Union League Board of Directors for 2019-2020. Moroney represents the collective interests and future of Iowa’s 86 credit unions and their more than 1.3 million members.
Heart of America Eye Care Congress Board Member
ACHIEVEMENT: Dr. Steve Sloan, of Vision Health Center in Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa, was re-elected to the board of directors. Sloan will represent Iowa on the board.
Edenbrook Platteville
ACHIEVEMENT: Brooke Kemnitzer, Director of Nursing, earned the Shining Star Director of Nursing Award at the 68th Annual Fall Convention of the Wisconsin Health Care Association and the Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Thomas Evans as an accounting manager. He has more than 25 years of experience.
HIRED: Ryan Cavanaugh as a senior accountant. He has 10 years of experience.
PROMOTED: Kaci Simon to benefits and employee relations adviser. She has been with the firm since 2015.
Eagle Point Software Corp.
HIRED: Haley Lundgren as a customer success manager. She is a recent graduate of the University of Dubuque.
McCullough Creative
HIRED: Victoria Railsback as production drafter. She will aid in the creation of shop drawings to facilitate the design-build process, act as liaison between creative and fabrication teams, and use her architectural training to elevate our offerings to clients.
Outstanding professional fundraiser
ACHIEVEMENT: Dennis Rima, development director and CFO at Clarity Clinic, was given the Outstanding Professional Fundraiser award at the 2019 National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon hosted by the Greater Tri-State Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The award recognizes Rima for his ongoing commitment to, and achievements in, the advancement of philanthropy in Dubuque.
Meghan Hackett Leadership Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Taryn Kafer, director of events and scheduling at University of Dubuque, received the Meghan Hackett Leadership Award from the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals. The award is handed out each year in memory of Hackett, an influential member of YP. She died in November 2006 at the age of 23 after suffering a brain aneurysm. Barry Gentry, senior vice president of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said via email that Kafer is “extremely kind and has forged her own path through hard work and always being the first to raise her hand and say, ‘I can do that!’”