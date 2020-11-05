Apple River State Bank
APPOINTED: Sandy Frank as manager of the Scales Mound, Ill., office. She started in 2001 as a teller in Scales Mound and Apple River. In 2005, she moved to the bank’s bookkeeping department in Galena.
IIW
HIRED: Morgan Johnson as marketing coordinator. Previously, she was an event coordinator with a minor league baseball team. She completed two internships while attending Iowa State University — one focused on event coordination, while the other was geared toward marketing and promotions. She graduated with a bachelor of science in public relations.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Marija Duffy as a client service representative.
HIRED: Taylor B. McElmeel as a service representative.
HIRED: Ashley M. Duschen as a client service representative.
HIRED: Lillith D. Harbaugh as a service representative.
HIRED: Mark A. Ellis as a financial analyst.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Amye Valant as a certified Pilates instructor.
HIRED: Emily Roling as a board-certified family nurse practitioner.
HIRED: Tobey Roling as a certified yoga teacher and AFAA-certified primary group fitness instructor.
Medical Associates Clinic
HIRED: Emily Kuhl as a board-certified occupational therapist. She received a master’s of science in occupational therapy from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor of science in therapeutic recreation from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She previously worked as an occupational therapist at Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis.
City of Dubuque
HIRED: Adrienne Breitfelder as city clerk. Breitfelder works as a program manager for IBM. She also served as a member of the city’s Human Rights Commission.
As city clerk, Breitfelder will be responsible for preparing business items for the city council, maintaining city council public records, providing legal notices, adopting resolutions and providing secretarial services to the city council. Breitfelder will replace Kevin Firnstahl, who has retired.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Michael Runde for the marketing department.
ACHIEVEMENT: Caissa Tuley, audit associate, passed the certified public accountant exam.
Medone
HIRED: Justin Taber as pharmacist.
HIRED: Sara O’Connell as accounting specialist.
HIRED: Molly Dieujuste as senior member advocate.
HIRED: Dawn Galle as member advocate.
HIRED: Zach Little as account manager.
PROMOTED: Anji Lewis to senior member advocate.
PROMOTED: Danni Manternach to strategic account executive.
PROMOTED: Danielle Barton to strategic account executive.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Shelby Sloan, clinical programs coordinator, celebrated an anniversary.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Susan van Beers, member advocate manager, celebrated an anniversary.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Denise Diaz, EDI specialist, celebrated an anniversary.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Courtney Engevold, clinical review coordinator, celebrated an anniversary.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Rocio Gonzalez, mail order pharmacy technician, celebrated an anniversary.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Sheila Johnson, office manager, celebrated an anniversary.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Molly Ties, controller, celebrated an anniversary.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Alex Zimmer, implementation and project manager, celebrated an anniversary.
McGraw Hill
HIRED: Regan Stevens as a business development representative.
HIRED: Theresa Collins as a product developer.
PROMOTED: Melissa Homer to lead content licensing specialist.
PROMOTED: Jacob Sullivan to lead content licensing specialist.
PROMOTED: Brianna Kirschbaum to lead content licensing specialist.
PROMOTED: Fran Simon to lead content project manager.
PROMOTED: Kelly Hart to lead content project manager.
PROMOTED: Jodi Rhomberg to lead product developer.
PROMOTED: Jolynn Kilburg to senior program manager.
Marita Theisen Childcare Center
HIRED: Kim Rawson as a preschool teacher.
Opening Doors Board, Executive Team
ACHIEVEMENT: Andy Benko, director, C&F Global Quality and Operation Services, John Deere, as board a member.
ACHIEVEMENT: Brock Even, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., as board a member.
ACHIEVEMENT: Eric Foy, vice president, business development manager, Heartland Retirement Plan Services/Dubuque Bank and Trust, as board a member.
ACHIEVEMENT: Kim Budde, board president — vice president of human resources, Kunkel & Associates Inc., for the executive team.
ACHIEVEMENT: Mike Welbes, vice president — CPA, ABV/partner with Honkamp, Krueger & Co., for the executive team.
ACHIEVEMENT: Mira Mosle, BVM, secretary/treasurer — Sisters of Charity, BVM., for the executive team.
Theisen's Home-Farm-Auto
HIRED: Brad Powers as IT project coordinator.
PROMOTED: Heidi Lingle to human resource manager.
Dutrac Community Credit Union Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Kevin Mueller and Michael Ready were re-elected and Harlan Pedretti was elected to its board of directors.
The board’s officers are David Eggers, chairman; Daniel Deutmeyer, vice chairman; John Vail, chief financial officer and treasurer; and Susan Kern, secretary.
Committee chairs are Pedretti, credit committee; Nicholas Specht, audit committee; and Kern, nominating committee.
A.Y. McDonald
HIRED: Colton P. Bratcher as material handler.
HIRED: Tammy A. Clemen as factory production support coordinator.
HIRED: La Von K. Petsche as casting dispatcher.
HIRED: Drew A. Tatum as utility worker.
HIRED: Matthew N. Zenner as labor foundry.
Carol Kulczyk Memorial Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Mary Rose Corrigan, Dubuque’s public health specialist, received the 2020 Carl Kulczyk Memorial Award from Iowa Primary Care Association. The association provides technical assistance and training to Iowa’s community health centers. The award was established in recognition of Kulczyk’s contributions to the community health field prior to his death in 2008, the release states. Corrigan was nominated for the award by Crescent Community Health Center, of which she served as board president for nearly 15 years.
College of St. Vincent
HIRED: Susan Burns, Clarke University’s vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, will take the helm at College of Mount Saint Vincent. Burns will succeed President Charles Flynn Jr., who is retiring at the end of the year.