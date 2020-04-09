Stonehill Franciscan Services
PROMOTED: Mallory Busch to director of wellness. She started at Stonehill as an intern and was hired as fitness specialist in September 2018.
HIRED: Fr. Benjamin Nkrumah as chaplain.
Steeple Square Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: The 2020 executive board: President, John Schmidt, chief financial officer, A.Y, McDonald Mfg. Co.; vice president: Dick Gregory, president, Home+FloorShow; secretary, Bret Tuley, senior vice president of Operations and Finance, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.; treasurer: Judy Wolf, retired, John Deere Dubuque Works; immediate past president, Jack McCullough, president, McCullough Creative.
New board member: Jim Herrig, retired partner/executive vice president and chief compliance officer, HK Financial Services.
Exit Realty Dubuque
HIRED: Austin Wilson as a real estate professional.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: David Boland as applications administrator/developer.
PROMOTED: Cole Freese to loan maintenance QC supervisor.
HIRED: Austin Hasken as customer care representative.
HIRED: Jake Burgmeier as commercial loan documentation specialist.
PROMOTED: Tiffany Willenbring to physical security officer.
HIRED: Amanda Klein as a member bank service specialist.
202 Great Iowa Nurses
ACHIEVEMENTS: MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center: Jackie Bierman; Brittany Demmer; Kairee Graves and Robert Wethal. MercyOne Elkader Medical Center: Natalie Shea.
Kunkel & Associates
HIRED: Amy Steger as a client service representative. She has more than nine years of customer service experience.
HIRED: Jason Brown as a senior accountant. He has more than seven years of accounting experience.
HIRED: Shelby Hoppman as a client service representative. She has more than five years of customer service experience.
HIRED: Sierra Budde as an administrative assistant. She graduated from the University of Iowa.
HIRED: Chance Radabaugh as an associate account executive for the Transportation Department. He graduated from the University of Iowa.
HIRED: Collin Etherton as an associate account executive for the Transportation Department. He will graduate from St. Ambrose University in May 2020.
HIRED: Matt Thole as an associate account executive for the Commercial & Employee Benefits Department. He is a recent graduate of St. Ambrose University.
PROMOTED: Andrea Weede to senior account manager. She has been with the company since 2015.
PROMOTED: Hayley Till to client service representative. She’s been with the company since May 2019.
ACHIEVEMENT: Mike Spalla received the Tim Kunkel Character Award for 2018. This award recognizes exemplified professionalism, leadership, compassion, hard-work and a great sense of humor. The Tim Kunkel Award is presented to a Kunkel & Associates employee who portrays the traits of Tim’s character.
ACHIEVEMENT: Ashley Lamey achieved the Certified Insurance Counselor designation.
ACHIEVEMENT: Travis Busch achieved his Associate in Insurance Data Analytics designation. The four-course program enhances the knowledge of big data analytics and risk modeling as well as its application to underwriting, claims and risk management.
Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools
ACHIEVEMENT: Susan Farber received the 2020 Distinguished Hometown Alumni Award. The award celebrates the achievements of local public school graduates and the positive impact they make in our community.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Cory Wernimont as solar energy consultant covering the Northeast Iowa territory.
Ameriprise Financial Services
ACHIEVEMENT: Michael G. Fleege, a private wealth adviser with NaviPoint Advisory Group, an advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Dubuque, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored. Fleege established himself as one of the company’s top advisers. He has 29 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Annie Mehl as a news reporter.
HIRED: Dan Burke as a copy editor.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
HIRED: Ellie Flores as consumer lending representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Marissa Kluesner as member service processing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
HIRED: Miles Launspach as contact center representative at the Operation Center in Dubuque.
Hills & Dales Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: President, Tori Richter, MidWestOne Bank, first vice president and regional credit officer; vice president, Brian Kane, Kane, Norby & Reddick, P.C., managing partner; secretary/treasurer, Keith Bibelhausen, community volunteer.
Members-At-Large: Dr. Tom Callahan, Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans, pediatrician; Joyce Connors, community volunteer; Jim Holz, MSA Professional Services Inc., client service manager, market lead, county and local government; Al Krueger, community volunteer; Debra McGinnis, community volunteer; Tony Pfohl, The Fischer Companies, vice president; Mark Phalen, The Friedman Group Inc., vice president, sales; Jill Reimer, business consultant; and Jim Weber, Wepaco Management & Consulting Inc., president.
Dupaco Community Credit Union Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Denise Dolan, Andy Schroeder and Bob Wethal were re-elected to serve three-year terms on the credit union’s volunteer board of directors. Andy Schroeder is chair of board.
Officers elected: Ron Meyers, vice chair; Steve Chapman, secretary; Renee Poppe, treasurer; and Joe Hearn, president/CEO.
Directors appointed to committee chair positions: Steve Chapman, chair, Salary Savings Plan Oversight committee; Denise Dolan, chair, Personnel committee; Jeff Gonner, chair, Investment/Asset Liability Management committee; Ron Mussehl, chair, Business Lending committee; Renee Poppe, chair, Marketing committee; Ron Meyers, chair, CUSO Board of Managers; Randy Skemp, chair, Audit committee; and Bob Wethal, Nomination and Credit/Delinquent Loan committee.
MidwestOne Bank
PROMOTED: Debra C. Bakken to marketing administrative officer. She joined the bank in 2000.
PROMOTED: Jessica A. Brossett to lead credit analyst. She joined the bank in 2008.
PROMOTED: Lindsay M. Morris to retail managing officer. She joined the bank in 2011.
Principal Financial Group
ACHIEVEMENT: Vicki Fink has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table. She is a 22-year qualifier.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Gabe Vander Broek as client service representative.
HIRED: Greg C. Klemish as account administrator.
HIRED: Alicia K. Maas as client coordinator.
HIRED: Laura J. Evans as service representative.
HIRED: Amanda J. Tallman as service representative.
HIRED: Emily M. Ehlers as medical only claims representative.
HIRED: Steven A. Koeller as service representative.
HIRED: Jaime L. Pluemer as service representative.
HIRED: Collin L. Hauser as service representative.
HIRED: LeeAnne M. Sindt as work comp case manager.
HIRED: Heidi R. Cook as IT operations coordinator.
HIRED: Samantha J. DeMoss as work comp case manager.
HIRED: Jacob M. Evans as marketer.
HIRED: Rachel T. Knipper as client service representative;
HIRED: Jordan Cowhey as sales executive.
HIRED: Amber R. Steffen as client service representative.
HIRED: Dyllon R. Phillips as property claims representative.
HIRED: Adam J. Rathje as vice president.
HIRED: Rory E. Marcov as client service representative.
HIRED: Aaron M. Loveland as account administrator.
HIRED: Brittany S. Meyer as marketer.
HIRED: Ben P. Jensen as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Vanessa R. Coffee as benefits services assistant.
HIRED: Eric A. Goldsmith as senior sales development specialist.
A.Y. McDonald Mfg.
HIRED: Dylan Olson as utility worker.
HIRED: Clarence Merrick as fork truck driver.
HIRED: Michael Luchterhand as machining.
HIRED: Donnie Lathem as product training coordinator.
HIRED: Tom Hartwig as labor, foundry.
HIRED: Oscar Rodriguez as territory manager.
HIRED: Shane Vosberg as labor, foundry.
HIRED: Alan Temperly as system administrator II.
HIRED: Geno Lewis as rough casting finisher.
HIRED: Matt Resnick as multimedia specialist.
HIRED: Tim Dress as labor, foundry.
HIRED: Justin Basse as electrician.
HIRED: John Bellrichard as product quality tech.
HIRED: Alex Lyne as coremaker.
HIRED: William Anderson as national natural gas sales manager.
HIRED: Ryan McAuliffe as machining.
HIRED: Erik Kronstedt as factory product support coordinator
HIRED: Kevin McGovern as labor foundry.
HIRED: Brandon Molzof as fork truck driver.
HIRED: Melissa Campbell as territory manager.
HIRED: Chris Sullivan as machining.
HIRED: Mike Ward as machining.
HIRED: Keri Mackey as factory product support coordinator.
HIRED: Duane Jasper as material handler.
HIRED: Jaime Capesius as customer service representative I.
HIRED: Harry Blewett as labor, foundry.
HIRED: David Workman as labor, foundry.
HIRED: Jason Rice as assembling.
HIRED: Cody Palmer as labor, foundry.
HIRED: Bryce Wehling as production/material planner.
HIRED: Chris Ross as machining.
PROMOTED: Lisa Sandry to factory supervisor.
PROMOTED: Luke Freebolin to industrial engineering.
PROMOTED: Austin Bradley to water works product coordinator.
PROMOTED: Patrick Arnold to industrial engineering manager.
PROMOTED: Kathy Wagner to purchasing assistant II.
PROMOTED: Tony Lucey to quality assurance tech II.
PROMOTED: Julie Reisch to factory production support coordinator II.
PROMOTED: Ray Wagner to senior foundry quality coordinator.
PROMOTED: Dale Then to product inventory control supervisor.
PROMOTED: Mariah Schmelzer to benefits and HRIS specialist.
PROMOTED: Jolene Kohlenberg to senior HR representative.
PROMOTED: Jackie Bettcher to senior HR representative.
Weitzel Financial Services
ACHIEVEMENT: Ray Quint, LUTCF, CLU, has qualified for the 2020 Million Dollar Round Table. This is his 23rd year of qualification.
Mentor Dubuque
ACHIEVEMENT: Theresa Elgin has been a mentor to a youth for seven years. She works for John Deere Dubuque Works.
ACHIEVEMENT: Chelsea Gleason has been a mentor to a youth for a year. She works for Medline Industries.
IIW
PROMOTED: Andrew Busch, AIA, to licensed architect III and project manager.
PROMOTED: Dylan Kramer to survey technician III.
PROMOTED: Matt Weimerskirch, EIT, to design engineer II.
PROMOTED: Marc Ruden, PE, to professional engineer IV.
PROMOTED: Chris Becklin, PE, to professional engineer II and project manager.
ACHIEVEMENT: Courtney Wand, PE, SE, received her Structural Engineer license from Illinois. The process involves having a bachelor’s degree and at least four years of structural engineering experience under another licensed engineer. This is followed by passing the exam. Wand has been a structural engineer in the Transportation Department since 2011.
Keller Williams Legacy Group
The Dubuque real estate office announced:
HIRED: Katie Ferris for the Riedl home team.
HIRED: Libbie Bettis for the Riedl home team.
HIRED: Holly Lovell for the Riedl home team.
HIRED: Kayla Miltenberger for the Riedl home team.
HIRED: Liz Abramsky for the Riedl home team.
HIRED: Kendra Kauth for the Riedl home team.
HIRED: Scott Riedl for the Riedl home team.
HIRED: Kim Roush has joined Althoff Real Estate Associates as a buyer’s specialist.
HIRED: Traci Kane as a Realtor and transaction coordinator.
Jamie Barwick Hills & Dales Foundation Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: President, Eric Foy, Dubuque Bank & Trust, vice president, business development manager; vice president, Rob McDonald, A.Y. McDonald, president/CEO; and secretary/treasurer, Keith Sindberg, TriCor Insurance and Financial Services, commercial accounts representative.
Members-At-Large: Gary Dolphin, community volunteer; Mike Donohue, Dubuque Community School District board member; Tom Flogel, Mulgrew Oil Co., president; Connie Hardie, community volunteer; Steve Hardie, community volunteer; Ric Jones, City Council Member; Judy Lochner, Parent Advocate and Community Volunteer; John Markham, community volunteer; Kelly Myers, Sinsinawa Dominicans, director of philanthropy; Mike Ruden, IIW, P.C., chief operations officer; John Tallent, Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans, CEO; Chris Theisen, Theisen Supply Inc., chief facilities officer; and Jim Weber, Wepaco Management & Consulting Inc., president.
Dubuque Jaycees Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Hillary Forester, president, Westmark Enterprises; Melanie Bressler, executive vice president, Steeple Square; treasurer, Justin Rickman, Westmark Enterprises; vice presidents, Miranda Anderson, United Clinical Labs, Wade Fuerste, East Dubuque (Ill.) Nitrogen, Anne Osterholz, Kunkle and Associates, and Charlie Vorwald, Mi-T-M; and chairman of the board, Josh Volgarino, Northwestern Mutual.
Committee members: Katie Bahl, public relations director, IowaWORKS; Megan Vorwald, membership, Victory Ford; Austin Hansen, Alyson Tasker, ASM Global, Dubuque Jaycee Fireworks directors.
Annual Pass the Gavel award ceremony: New Member of the Year, Matt Hantleman, Camso; Member of the Year, Wade Fuerste, East Dubuque (Ill.) Nitrogen; Director of the Year and Lifetime member, Megan Vorwald, Victory Ford; Officer of the Year and Luebner Award, Hilary Forrester, Westmark Enterprises; Mark McClimon Award, Be a Decent Human, Chris Puetz; Event of the Year, Keith Kriz, Lacoma Golf Course; MacGyver Award, Austin Hansen, Vanguard.
DuTrac Community Credit Union
PROMOTED: Chris Oberender to assistant paint division manager. Oberender joined Mi-T-M in 2017 as a sales support representative.
HIRED: Bryan Smethers for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Lucas Galle for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Michael McDermott for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Tracy Kaune for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Bob Howard for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Cayla Maine for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Jeremiah Wagner for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Kain Simon for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Austin Zuber for the Fabrication Division.
PROMOTED: Charlie Vorwald to cold water tester.
PROMOTED: Alex Simpson to territory account sales representative.
PROMOTED: Charlotte Martin to member service representative at the Asbury Road branch.
PROMOTED: Randi Weitz to a financial services consultant at the Asbury Road branch.
PROMOTED: Charles Kindred to assistant brand manager at the Wal-Mart branch.
HIRED: Joshua Canon as IT operations manager at the Asbury Road branch.
HIRED: Theresa Schumecker as a debt counselor.
HIRED: Cami Yenny as the compliance officer.
PROMOTED: C.J. Whitt to accounting specialist.
PROMOTED: Debbie Brehm to accounting specialist — general
PROMOTED: Allison Goodrich to debt counselor.
PROMOTED: Wionnia Mausser to accounting specialist.
PROMOTED: Debra Reiff to controller.
PROMOTED: Kathy Klostermann to training and development trainer.
Dyersville Commercial Club Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Lyle Theisen, president; Rick Kroeger, secretary; Gwen Link Steger, treasurer; and Steve Evers, Dawn Tibbot and Tom Klaren, board members.