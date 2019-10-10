City of Dubuque
Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Shelley Stickfort as the City’s human resources director. She replaces Randy Peck, who retired after leading the human resources/personnel office for 40 years.
Stickfort will be responsible for implementing, planning, organizing, coordinating and managing the activities of the human resources department. This role also ensures staff receive adequate training to provide equitable and excellent municipal services. An important component is to work as part of an internal team to create a more data-driven, high-performance organization focusing on outcomes and not outputs, including cross-departmental cooperation, employee engagement, and integration with performance measurement and evaluation, leading to an equitable community of choice.
Stickfort earned her juris doctorate fromDrake University Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Drake University.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., has hired Dr. Brian James as director of dental services. James practiced dentistry for 32 years and founded three dental practices in Iowa.
As the director of dental services, he will lead HK’s dental niche practice in the areas of practice consulting, improvement and innovation. James will be responsible for overseeing the dental consulting service line and integrating accounting, tax, retirement planning, business transitions, and mergers and acquisitions for dental practice clients.
RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP has selected Trent Stringer as senior vice president in Transportation Sales. Stringer has more than 18 years of Transportation Sales experience.
Clarke University
Jason Harmon has been named vice president for Enrollment Management at Clarke University in Dubuque.
Harmon joins the Clarke University community after serving as the vice president of Enrollment Management at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wis., for the past several years. He provided leadership to the admission, athletics, financial aid, and marketing and communication offices.
Harmon brings other experience in higher education enrollment management. He earned both his Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Master of Business Administration in Leadership from Aurora University. He is pursuing his Doctor of Education in Interdisciplinary Leadership from Creighton University.
Dubuque Regional Airport
The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission has announced the appointment of Todd E. Dalsing as the director of the Dubuque Regional Airport. Dalsing will begin his duties on Nov. 28. He will replace Robert A. Grierson, who is retiring after more than 13 years as airport manager in Dubuque.
Dalsing graduated from the University of Dubuque with a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation management and flight operations. In 1994, he was hired as full-time airport operations specialist at the airport and, in 2004 was promoted to operation and maintenance supervisor.
He is a board member of the Iowa Public Airports Association, member of American Association of Airport Executives Great Lakes Chapter and an adjunct professor at the University of Dubuque. He also holds private, instrument and commercial pilot licenses. As airport director, Dalsing will operate under supervision and policy direction from the Airport Commission and will be responsible for administrative work in the management of the Dubuque Regional Airport and the Dubuque Jet Center.
Kunkel and Associates
Kunkel and Associates has announced two promotions.
Gary Kunkel has been promoted to senior vice president, transportation. He has been employed with the company since 2006. Hope Jackson has been promoted to senior benefits manager. She has been with the company since 2014.
Grand River Medical Group
Justin Hafner has become the CEO at Grand River Medical Group in Dubuque.
Prior to coming to Dubuque, he worked as associate director for Arizona Community Physicians in Tucson, where he was “responsible for the day-to-day operations of 25 clinics and over 80 providers,” a release states.
“I’m a firm believer that when physicians own the means of production, patients get better care,” he said in the release. “I look forward to being a champion of independent physician practices and transform Grand River Medical Group into the premier physician-owned, professionally managed group in the Midwest.”
In addition to various roles in the health care field, Hafner has served in the U.S. Army and National Guard for 18 years, “including two tours as a commander.”
Grand River Medical Group has six clinic locations and three dialysis units in Dubuque.
ITC Midwest
Dusky Terry has been named president of ITC Midwest and vice president, ITC Holdings Corp. He succeeds Krista Tanner, who was promoted to senior vice president and chief business unit officer for ITC Holdings Corp. Terry will serve as the business unit head, providing leadership and strategic direction for ITC Midwest.
Terry joined Central Iowa Power Cooperative in 2008. He has served as vice president of planning and growth strategies since 2013. Most recently, Terry’s responsibilities expanded to include long-term resource planning where he played a key role in the deployment of CIPCO’s recent utility-scale solar projects.
Dubuque Regional Humane Society
Dubuque Regional Humane Society announced the hiring of Tonya Millard as executive director, its third leader in less than two years.
A&G Electric
Bob Curtis was promoted Vice President of Operations at A&G Electric in Dubuque.
Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. announced the following officer appointments: Kevin Karrels, Head of Consumer, Executive Vice President; Jason Schauer, Manager of Stress Testing, Assistant Vice President; Jake Hansen, Deposit Operations Analyst Officer; Shannon Kloft, Senior Business Analyst Officer; Kelsey Werner, Loan Operations Analyst Officer; Traci Weber, Loan Servicing Supervisor Officer; Gina Boxleiter, Loan Boarding Supervisor Officer; Meredith Halverson, Deposit Operations Analyst Officer.
Fidelity Bank & trust
Fidelity Bank & Trust, of Dubuque, announced the hiring of two vice presidents.
Terry Harder, was hired as Vice President, Ag and Commercial Lending; and Jeremy Olberding as Vice President, Ag and Commercial Lending.