Medical Associates
HIRED: Cheryl Morgan-Ihrig, MD, for the Oncology and Hematology Department. Morgan-Ihrig is board certified in Internal Medicine and Oncology/Hematology. She previously worked at Cancer Health Treatment Centers in Munster, Ind.
Iowa Association For Justice Board
ACHIEVEMENT: Sam Wooden, of Dubuque, was elected from Judicial Subdistrict 1A as a member of the board of governors.
Ruhl & Ruhl
ACHIEVEMENT: Beth Gilbreath, Realtor, earned the Commitment to Excellence Endorsement for dedication to practicing business at the highest professional standards from the National Association of Realtors.
Deery Brothers
HIRED: Mike Sullivan as a sales manager.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Connie Schuster as administrative sales assistant. Schuster has more than 15 years of customer service and sales experience in the manufacturing, software technology and hospitality industries.
Exit Realty
ACHIEVEMENT: Deb Hooks, associate broker, earned the company’s Bronze Award. The award was given in recognition of closing 25+ real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jamie Blake, sales representative, earned the company’s Bronze Award. The award was given in recognition of closing more than 25 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
ACHIEVEMENT: Steve Davis, sales representative, earned the company’s Bronze Award. The award was given in recognition of closing more than 25 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jason Conrad, franchisee, earned the company’s Silver Award. The award was given in recognition of closing 50+ real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jill Conrad, franchisee, earned the company’s Silver Award. The award was given in recognition of closing 50+ real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
ACHIEVEMENT: Gwen Kosel, sales representative, earned the company’s Silver Award. The award was given in recognition of closing 50+ real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
Labor-Management Excellence Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Black Hills Energy and IBEW Local 204 announced Adam Splinter was awarded by the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council. Splinter, a leak and corrosion technician for Black Hills Energy, has been with the company for 11 years. The award is public appreciation from both the employer and union for exemplifying qualities of collaboration in daily work through participation, effective problem-solving, honesty, education, responsibility and trust.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
HIRED: Jonathan Ismail as education manager. He formerly worked at the Phoenix Zoo.
HIRED: Felicia Carner as marketing manager. She was previously with Loras Media Productions.
HIRED: Mark Beshel as assistant curator of living collections. He formerly worked at the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens.
PROMOTED: Mikaela Foust to assistant curator of living collections.
Wisconsin Tourism Marketing Committee
ACHIEVEMENT: Kathy Kopp, executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber, was elected to serve on the Wisconsin Tourism Marketing Committee. The state committee is one of seven “designed to support the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s 2019-2021 Strategic Plan,” according to that agency.
Credit Union Executives Society Hall of Fame
ACHIEVEMENT: Dupaco Community Credit Union President/CEO Joe Hearn has entered the Hall of Fame. It recognizes a lifetime of achievement and dedication to the credit union movement. He was chosen by CUES board of directors for contributions to the profession and the industry; involvement in community service; and education and history of self-improvement. Hearn joined Dupaco in 1986 as director of marketing, and later was promoted to executive vice president. He was named chief operating officer in 2008 and president/CEO in 2012. Hearn serves on the CUES board of directors, and is a past chairman.
Opening Doors Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Kevin Crahan and Jennifer Webber have joined the board. Crahan is owner of KFC Hospitality, and Webber is a former teacher and community volunteer.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
ACHIEVEMENT: Kim Tallon earned the Certified Eating Disorder Specialist designation from the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation. Tallon serves as a therapist at Statera and sits on the Board of Directors for the Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa.
Westmark Enterprises
PROMOTED: Kevin Curran to director of accounting and controller.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Mallory Blondin as lead content developer at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
HIRED: Brandi Henneke as a mortgage closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
HIRED: Jessica LaBee as a contact center representative at Operation Center in Dubuque.
HIRED: Sean Loberg as a marketing analyst at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury.
APPOINTED: Michelle Runde as post closing specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Kendall Hunt Publishing
PROMOTED: Angela Kearney to director of K-12 Marketing.
PROMOTED: Wendy Jochum to director of Publishing Services.
Heartland Retirement Plan Services
ACHIEVEMENT: Associate Bridget Foley has earned the Qualified 401(k) Administrator credential from the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries.
ACHIEVEMENT: Associate Marni Chandlee has earned the Qualified 401(k) Administrator credential from the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries.
Heartland Financial
HIRED: Jenna Bakken as a loan serving specialist.
HIRED: Alex Raymon as an IT service desk analyst.
HIRED: Carman Bakey as customer care representative.
HIRED: Breanna Lessei as customer care representative.
PROMOTED: Anne Tomecek to data analyst.
PROMOTED: Genesys Truijillo to loan boarding specialist.
Riverview Center Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Erick Kephart, president, First Community Trust; Sam Glab, vice president, Morrison Brothers; Lisan Adams, treasurer, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Josh Boots, secretary, University of Wisconsin-Platteville; Nicole Breitbach, Black Hills Energy; Michael Fleming, University of Northern Iowa; Dr. Hesper Nowatzki, Optum Housecalls; Susie Quinn, Dubuque Driving Academy; Kirsten Williams, Maestro Health; and Sarah Netolicky, Bankers Trust.
Telegraph Herald
APPOINTED: Dustin Kass, a member of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Department for more than seven years, has been named the newspaper’s managing editor. Kass will continue to focus on local content in both print and digital platforms while overseeing the day-to-day operations of the news, features and photo departments.
Kass joined the TH in June 2012 as a copy editor, becoming the local content editor the following year.
APPOINTED: Monty Gilles centralized layout team manager. He will oversee a team of layout specialists who will handle page design and production of multiple weekly newspapers owned by Woodward Communications Inc. A newsroom employee since 1995, Gilles has served as news editor since 1998.
APPOINTED: Tim O’Neill assistant sports editor. He will work with Sports Editor Jim Leitner in directing and managing activities of the sports department and oversee the part-time sports staff. O’Neill has been on the TH sports staff since 2002.
Hospital Network Awards Bauer
ACHIEVEMENT: The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network awarded Tracy Bauer, CEO of Midwest Medical Center, Galena, Ill., its President’s Award for her dedicated service and outstanding leadership to the statewide hospital organization. Bauer was elected as president of the Board of Directors of the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network in 2017, served as President-Elect and Secretary-Treasurer prior to that, chaired the Nomination Committee and also continues to serve as a member of the Regulatory and Legislative Committee.
Mentor Dubuque
ACHIEVEMENT: Cassie Edwards has been a mentor to a youth for three years. She works for the Maquoketa (Iowa) School District.
McDonough Foundation Board
ACHIEVEMENT: Glenn McDonough is a new board member. He is a 1986 graduate of Loras College and has been in the accounting industry for more than 30 years. He is an accounting manager at Honkamp Kreuger in Dubuque.