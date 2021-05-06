Diamond Jo Casino
PROMOTED: Johnathan Sanchez to financial manager.
PROMOTED: Louis Cram to executive sous chef at Woodfire Grille.
PROMOTED: Quentin Milroy to line cook at Woodfire Grille.
Lacoma Golf
HIRED: Nelson Howe as assistant manager.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Cassie McIntyre member service representative II at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Amy Mullinex mortgage lending processor at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
HIRED: Blake Oyen as relationship development representative at the Operations Center.
HIRED: Kim Spice as closing/post closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Justin Widmyer mortgage servicing specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Honkamp Krueger
HIRED: Thomas Major as a staff accountant II.
HIRED: Carol Sporrer as a senior accountant.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: Nelly Sajdak as customer care representative.
HIRED: Tatiana De La Cuba as customer care representative.
HIRED: Noah Gassman as customer care representative.
HIRED: Randall Horsman as customer care representative.
HIRED: Tracey Tomkins as customer care representative.
HIRED: Hailey Julson as customer care representative.
PROMOTED: Matthew Hillard to regional loan origination team lead.
Remax Advantage Realty
HIRED: Rose Bowen has joined their team as a licensed real estate agent.
Circle of Success
ACHIEVEMENT: Michael G. Fleege, a private wealth adviser with NaviPoint Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program. To earn this achievement, Fleege established himself as one of the company’s top advisers.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: David Groves as claims representative.
HIRED: Carol Buckle as compensation nurse case manager.
HIRED: Kelsey Hildreth as claims assistant.
HIRED: Dylan McKee as IT support analyst I.
HIRED: Ryan Gooch as data analyst
HIRED: Amanda Duerksen as client service representative.
HIRED: Leeza Klocke as client service representative.
HIRED: Michael Garside as service representative.
HIRED: Randy Timmerman as IT operations analyst I.
HIRED: Jessica Hames as service representative.
HIRED: Jaymis Hoffmann as mail center associate.
HIRED: Cynthia Sherwood as utilization management nurse.
HIRED: Elly Whiteman as service representative.
HIRED: Tori Maiers as client service representative.
Medical Associates Clinic
ACHIEVEMENT: Theresa Hughes, DPM, has been recertified with the American Board of Multiple Specialties in podiatry.
HIRED: Adam Susmarski, DO, for the physical medicine and rehabilitation department.
Shalom Spirituality Center
HIRED: Keri Schwanekamp as associate director of development.
Dubuque Regional Humane Society Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Dubuque Regional Humane Society announced changes: Caitlin Siemionko, board president. The board of directors is: Marianne Kirkendall, Julia Bennett, Richard Kirkendall, Mary Beth Grimm, Patrice Lachecki, Patti Burgmeier, Jeremy Shireman, Al Green, Charlie Skemp, Dr. Marsha Horwitz and Bradley Kemp.
Medone
HIRED: Drew Enscoe as proposal manager.
HIRED: Adam Salomon as sales director.
Boyd Gaming
PROMOTED: Tiffany Vannatta-Guzak to advertising senior account executive.
HIRED: Luke Renner as advertising account executive.
Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Andy Kamentz as an advertising sales account executive.
McGraw Hill
PROMOTED: Rob Coe to marketing management operations specialist.
PROMOTED: April Wolter to customer marketing.
PROMOTED: Andrea Eboh to manager, solutions and services marketing.
PROMOTED: Valerie Kramer to senior marketing manager.
PROMOTED: Allison Gibbs to senior order fulfillment coordinator.
PROMOTED: Brittney Ross to executive marketing manager.
Jo Daviess County
APPOINTED: Scott Toot as the county administrator. The Jo Daviess (Ill.) County Board voted unanimously to approve the hiring. Toot had served on the Jo Daviess County Board since 2016, resigning when he was appointed to his new position and before the board took its vote. He had been the board’s chairman since 2018. Toot will replace longtime administrator Dan Reimer, who has held the position since 2006 and is retiring.