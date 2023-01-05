HIRED: Becca Hoag as a learning coordinator.
HIRED: Heather Volker-Purman as an administrative coordinator.
PROMOTED: Haley Bergan to tax supervisor.
PROMOTED: Stephanie Noll to tax supervisor.
PROMOTED: Kyle Boardman to senior accounting manager.
PROMOTED: Erica Berning to accounting supervisor.
PROMOTED: Ashley Didesch to SALT Manager.
PROMOTED: Emily Feldhacker to staff accountant II.
PROMOTED: Lindsey Gaunitz to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Lauren Gregory to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Jordan Puls to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Alissa Wong to senior accountant.
PROMOTED: Lauren Novak to senior administrative coordinator.
PROMOTED: Jessica Odefey to business services manager.
PROMOTED: Haley Salander to staff accountant II.
PROMOTED: Colin Weih to staff accountant II.
PROMOTED: Courtney Schultz to training manager.
PROMOTED: Jenn Smith to senior tax manager.
PROMOTED: Julie Squiers to tax manager.
ACHIEVEMENT: Sam Wooden, of Dubuque, was named to its board of governors.
HIRED: Elizabeth Parsons as client service representative.
HIRED: Jessica Riniker as client service representative.
HIRED: Cori Windsor as client service representative.
HIRED: Rachel Serra as client service representative.
HIRED: Melissa Myers as service representative.
HIRED: Destiny Kotz as service representative.
HIRED: Lori Schuchart as service representative.
HIRED: Jennifer Gutierrez as claims coordinator.
HIRED: Rachelle Mena as claims coordinator.
HIRED: Cameron Sharp as account administrator.
HIRED: Auna Allen as account administrator.
HIRED: Ellason Trumm as account administrator.
HIRED: Nancy Kutsch as a financial services representative.
HIRED: Zoie Wernimont as a claims administrator.
HIRED: Katherine Becker as an accounting specialist.
HIRED: Cliff Conrad as an associate client consultant.
HIRED: Michael Pudlo as assistant vice president.
HIRED: Veronica Anderson as a quality assurance representative.
HIRED: Sara Welter as an account specialist.
HIRED: Tyler Ketterhagen as an account administrator.
HIRED: Allison Bagge as a client service representatives.
HIRED: Charissa Schmitt to the assembly department.
HIRED: Colton Knief to the assembly department.
HIRED: Lucas Knief to the structural department.
PROMOTED: Tim Kieler to set up and operate A in the gearing department.
APPOINTED: Dave Murphy as Dubuque Super Hits 106.1 program director and QueenB Radio Wisconsin group operations manager.
HIRED: Katie Osterhaus as a physical therapist.
ACHIEVEMENT: The Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association (WECA) awarded Steve Freese, president & CEO of the Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association, a special Ally of Cooperative Electrification (ACE) Award, the highest honor presented by WECA and its board of directors.
The company announced that the following were recognized at EXIT Reality Corp. International’s annual convention for their outstanding achievement from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022:
ACHIEVEMENT: Sales representative Austin Healy received the Gold Award for closing between 75 and 99 real estate transactions.
ACHIEVEMENT: Franchisee Dennis Buchheit and sales representatives Jerry Elbert and Gwen Kosel received the Silver Award for closing between 50 and 74 real estate transactions.
ACHIEVEMENT: Sales representatives Sharon Gaul, Jared Levy and Sharon Covey received the Bronze Award for closing between 25 and 49 real estate transactions.
PROMOTED: Jacob Blunt to small business banker.
HIRED: Susi DuBois as executive assistant to the president and CEO.
ACHIEVEMENT: Brian Loc, DO, passed the 2022 cardiovascular disease certification examination and is board certified in cardiovascular disease through the American Board of Internal Medicine. Loc has been with Medical Associates since July 2022.
HIRED: Jodi Kilburg, ARNP, has joined its obstetrics and gynecology department.
ACHIEVEMENT: Niman Ranch farmer advocate Elle Gadient was recognized on the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food and Drink list for her support of independent U.S. family farmers and ranchers and sustainable agriculture.
HIRED: Ursula Livermore as chief medical officer
HIRED: Tracy Tschudi as a brain health nurse practitioner
HIRED: Peggy Fischer as a patient service representative
HIRED: Kylie Henkels as a data analyst
PROMOTED: Ashley Ehrlich to program director.
PROMOTED: Audrey Hinz to assistant program director.
PROMOTED: Emily Sass to Teresa Shelter case manager.
PROMOTED: Cassie Nelson to Maria House case manager.
The following are members of the board of directors:
Stephanie Meyers, Giese Roofing Co., president; Miranda Ernst, HealthCheck 360, president-elect; Justine Bemis, MidwestOne Bank, past-president; Kate Ahlers, ReMax Advantage Realty, secretary; Jill Gogel, Dupaco Community Credit Union, treasurer; Lauren Minert, Kunkel & Associates Inc., and Margaret O’Reilly, Eagle Point Solar, as communication directors; Kaley Rigdon, Clarke University, membership director; Amy Green, Northeast Iowa Community College, as programming director; Malorie Steffen, Cottingham and Butler, and Nicole Link, Hotel Julien Dubuque, special events directors; Lisa Anderson, American Realty, member-at-large; Robyn McDermott, Pigott, director of connections.
HIRED: Jeff Brummel as a senior relationship manager.
HIRED: Lisa Nelsen as a field services technician and engineering designer.
HIRED: Troy Wright as human resources manager.
HIRED: Mark Fassbinder as an architect and project manager.
