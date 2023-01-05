A Dubuque native has been named chief operating officer for Medical Associates Clinic.
Tom Pfiffner started in his new role with the Dubuque-based health care provider this month, a press release states. He succeeds Chief Operating Officer Brian Schatz, who has retired after 23 years in the role.
Pfiffner, a Dubuque native, is a University of Iowa graduate who has worked in multiple health systems, most recently serving as senior vice president of strategic operations at American Orthopedic Partners LLC. He also spent more than 20 years working in various leadership roles at Northwestern Medicine and Advocate Aurora Health in Chicago.
The release states that Pfiffner “has an extensive background in clinical and surgical operations, revenue cycle, systems, mergers and acquisitions.”
Unified Therapy Services, of Dubuque, announced that Erin Sell was hired as director of marketing.
The company also announced the promotion of Mary Lee Roth to human resources director.
The Dubuque County Board of Health has named Allie White, of Epworth, Iowa, as health department director. She formerly served as health services coordinator for Dubuque Community School District.
She said her first priorities in the new role include guiding the department through an upcoming strategic-planning process. White is in her fourth year serving as the health services coordinator for the Dubuque school district after working as a school nurse there since 2012. She previously worked as a nurse in several area health care settings.
White will be the department’s first permanent director since longtime leader Patrice Lambert retired at the end of 2021.
Honkamp, of Dubuque, has the naming of three partners: Mike Brannon, Julie Pluemer and Terry Vaassen as partners.
The Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) Organization announced Wendy Mihm-Herold as its president and CEO.
She previously served as Northeast Iowa Community College Business and Community Solutions Vice President.
Steve Willette was promoted to head of commercial, executive vice president.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital named Carla Belken as vice president of operations.
She has held numerous leadership positions within the organization, most recently as director of education and organizational excellence. In her new role, Belken is responsible for various operational functions for Finley, providing vision and leadership for major clinical, ancillary and support services. In addition, she will be responsible for advancing the hospital’s strategic plan, operating budget and developing high-performing leaders within the organization as a member of the senior leadership team. She began her career at Finley in 1987 as a charge nurse.
Kendall Hunt Publishing in Dubuque announced the addition of a two directors.
Alan Hensley has joined Paradigm Education Solutions as national sales director and Jen Lewis has joined Kendall Hunt Publishing as director of marketing for higher education.
An Iowa state senator has been appointed to a position with Travel Dubuque.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, will start her role as vice president of community engagement for Travel Dubuque in January, a press release states.
Koelker has 28 years of experience in the tourism industry, most recently serving at executive director of Eastern Iowa Tourism. She also worked for Dubuque Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitor’s Bureau — now Travel Dubuque — from 1994 to 2000.
“Our team has worked with Carrie for many years in her role at Eastern Iowa Tourism,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, in the release. “Anyone who has had the chance to work alongside her knows she has an immense passion and appreciation for what tourism can do for a community, county and region. We are thrilled to bring her on our team to foster relationships that will benefit not only our organization but the entire travel industry in the region.”
Koelker is finishing up her first four-year term in the Iowa Senate and was reelected last month for a second term.
An interim president has been selected to lead Clarke University in Dubuque as the current leader prepares to depart at the end of the year.
Fletcher Lamkin will serve “for 12 to 18 months or until the search for Clarke’s 17th president is completed and the president assumes office,” states a message sent to students, staff and alumni.
Lamkin will succeed Thom Chesney, who announced in November that he would step down at the end of 2022 after serving as president since July 2019.
The campus message states that Lamkin has “extensive” experience in higher education as a professor, dean of academics, vice president for institutional advancement and president for several colleges, including as president of Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., from 2017 to 2020.
After his time at Westminster, Lamkin was a consultant for CampusWorks, which works with colleges and universities to “develop and implement insightful strategies to improve institutional effectiveness and enhance the student experience,” the message states.
“We can realize success by collaboratively leading Clarke’s extraordinary people to build upon the exceptional plans that have been developed, thereby providing a strong foundation of financial wellness, stable enrollments and student success for the next president,” said Lamkin in the release.
First Community Trust, N.A, in Dubuque promoted Kathleen Donnelly and Jim Liddle to executive vice presidents.
