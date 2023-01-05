A Dubuque native has been named chief operating officer for Medical Associates Clinic.

Tom Pfiffner started in his new role with the Dubuque-based health care provider this month, a press release states. He succeeds Chief Operating Officer Brian Schatz, who has retired after 23 years in the role.

