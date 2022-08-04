Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa
APPOINTED: Stephen Geisz as general manager. He has 26 years of experience in the hospitality industry, and previously acted as general manager for Grand Harbor Resort and Water Park in Dubuque. He will oversee all day-to-day operations of the resort, including three on-site restaurants and the future Stonedrift Spa, which will open later this year.
Boyd Gaming
PROMOTED: Tia Ernst to senior account executive.
PROMOTED: Bill Griffin to player development manager.
Stonehill Communities
ACHIEVEMENT: Matt Dodds has joined the Stonehill Benevolent Foundation Board.
Honkamp Krueger
HIRED: Joseph Hinkel as an accounting manager.
HIRED: Carrin Baker as a staff accountant.
Chair's Award Winner
ACHIEVEMENT: The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce presented its Chair’s Award at the chamber’s annual to Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. The annual award is the most distinguished honor given by the chamber’s current chair to a recipient based on their commitment to the chamber and the Dubuque business community.
TH Media
HIRED: Ryan Rogers as advertising sales coordinator. He is a recent graduate of Loras College, and holds a degree in sport management and marketing.
Tri-Tech
HIRED: Grant Haylock as a standard support technician.
Southwest Health Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENT: Bruce Kroll has joined the board of directors. He previously owned and operated Culver’s of Dubuque and Platteville, Wis., and helped establish Southwest Wisconsin’s Pheasants Forever, which helps promote native prairies in Southwest Wisconsin.
Mi-T-M
HIRED: Trisha Ketelsen to the administrative support division.
HIRED: Tyler Powers as an engineering intern
HIRED: Darren Balfe for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Alex Bradley for the fabrication division.
HIRED: James Cigrand for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Wyatt Funston for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Tyler Kirk for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Dillon Pieper for the fabrication division.
HIRED: Steven Schlickman for the fabrication division
HIRED: Robert Wolf for the production division.
HIRED: Sydney Klein for the purchasing division.
HIRED: Samantha McCarron for shipping and receiving.
HIRED: Christian Merrick for shipping and receiving.
PROMOTED: Bret Davis to cold water tester.
PROMOTED: Ashtyn Miller to generator tester.
Q Casino
HIRED: Zantao Zhu as a human resources assistant.
HIRED: Diana Schulz as hospitality sales director.
HIRED: Will Hudson as grant program and community engagement coordinator.
Crescent Community Health Center
HIRED: Sam Bartholomew as a payroll and benefits specialist.
HIRED: Christie LeRoy as a phlebotomist and lab technician.
HIRED: Suzanne Chukas as a brain health consultant and counselor.
HIRED: Laura Willging as a health information coordinator.
HIRED: Terry Potter as a maintenance technician.
Loras College Board of Regents
ACHIEVEMENTS: The officers for the next two-year period: Rich Scalise, board chair; Mary Meehan and Tim Suther, co-vice chairs; and Steve Sloan, secretary.
Alzheimer's Association Iowa Chapter Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENT: Peter Theisen, E-Commerce manager for Theisen’s Home Farm Auto, has been involved with the Alzheimer’s Association for many years leading the annual Theisen’s Forget-Me-Not fundraising campaign for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
HTLF
PROMOTED: Dave Dudek to loan QC analyst I.
PROMOTED: Patrick Keleher to portfolio manager.
PROMOTED: Samantha Haverland to small business portfolio manager I.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun
HIRED: Paul Reimann as an account executive in outside sales. He previously acted as a high school completion instructor at the Anamosa State Penitentiary for Kirkwood Community College, and has 14 years of experience in sales and merchandising experience.
University of Illinois Extension
HIRED: Kelly Lafferty as a 4-H Youth Development Educator to the staff serving Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties. She will create programming, train volunteers and lead youth trainings in topics such as leadership, STEM and natural resources. As part of the 4-H and Youth Development staff, Lafferty will help empower youth to become leaders who have confidence, know how to work well with others, can endure challenges and more. Lafferty will partner with youth serving agencies and local schools to assist with trainings, events and other activities. She will also work with the 4-H Leadership groups in each county, which consist of teen 4-H members who organize and perform community service projects, plan county-wide events, and support Extension staff and volunteers.
Medical Associates Clinic
ACHIEVEMENT: Hendrik Schultz, MD, FACP, FHM, FIDSA, is the 2022 recipient of the Iowa Medical Society/COPIC Physician Humanitarian Award. The award recognizes Iowa physicians who volunteer medical services and contributions to their community through principles focused on human dignity, social justice and compassion.
HIRED: Stephanie Finch, DO, for the hospitalist department, where she will provide care to patients while they are in the hospital. She will work with patients, families, physicians and hospital staff to deliver expert inpatient medical treatment.
Stonehill Communities
PROMOTED: Morgan Schadel to volunteer coordinator.
Opening Doors
PROMOTED: Emily Sass to case manager.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Max Muehring as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Ryan Boffeli as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Emily Depner as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Zachary Scott as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Madison Anderson as a client relations manager.
HIRED: Joe Eichhorn as business analyst.
HIRED: Andy Scott as business analyst.
HIRED: Jace Glenn as a sales executive.
HIRED: Nicholas Bollweg as account administrator.
HIRED: Joe Valenti as account administrator.
HIRED: Tim Tischer as account administrator.
HIRED: Hayden Fox as account administrator.
HIRED: Chris Theis as a claims assistant.
HIRED: Carly Rahn as an event manager.
HIRED: Alex Potts as a marketer.
HIRED: Hunter Kafka as a safety consultant.
HIRED: Montez Thompson as a claims representative.
HIRED: Luke Roling as a client consultant.
HIRED: Brian Nichols as director.
HIRED: Jacob Townsend as software engineer I.
HIRED: Madelyn Steger as a client service representative.
Origin Design
ACHIEVEMENTS: Announced the appointment of members and officers on its board of directors: Pat Ready as president; Craig Geisler and Lauren Ray, as vice presidents and treasurers; and Tim Tranel, Mike Ruden, Eric Helminiak and Jim Bousley as vice presidents.
APPOINTED: Mike Ruden was named director of architectural operations.
HIRED: Joe Rettenberger as a bridge inspector/civil engineering technician.
HIRED: Anthony Hartman as a design technician.
