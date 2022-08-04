Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

APPOINTED: Stephen Geisz as general manager. He has 26 years of experience in the hospitality industry, and previously acted as general manager for Grand Harbor Resort and Water Park in Dubuque. He will oversee all day-to-day operations of the resort, including three on-site restaurants and the future Stonedrift Spa, which will open later this year.

Telegraph Herald

