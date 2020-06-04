Giles to lead Heartland subsidiary
A subsidiary of Dubuque-based Heartland Financial USA announced a new president and CEO.
Brent Giles stepped into the role at Wisconsin Bank & Trust. The bank is located in Madison and is owned by holding company Heartland Financial, of Dubuque.
Giles has more than 30 years of experience in commercial and consumer banking, according to a press release issued by Wisconsin Bank & Trust.
He recently held the positions of board chairman, president and CEO of Liberty Bancorp Inc. and BankLiberty in Kansas City, Mo. He will relocate from Kansas City to Madison, Wis., for the new position.
“I look forward to leading the Wisconsin Bank & Trust team and working closely with our customers as we emerge from these challenging times and build a stronger and more vibrant future for Wisconsin families and businesses,” he said in the release.
Dupaco adds Kaydo as VP
The Dupaco Community Credit Union Board of Directors announced that Mark Kaydo joined the institution as senior vice president, business lending, at the Hillcrest Road location.
F&M Bank adds Althoff to board
F&M Bank has announced that Joel R. Althoff has joined its Board of Directors.
Althoff is the president of Infrastructure Technology Solutions in Monticello, Iowa. ITS is a data center that also provides IT business solutions to the education and business sectors. He has a partial ownership in the Cascade Lumber Co. and Maryville Family Partnership, in Cascade, Iowa.
Fidelity Bank & Trust promotes 6
Fidelity Bank & Trust in Dubuque has announced several promotions:
Heather Bissell has been promoted to vice president of loan processing. She works at the Postville, Iowa, branch and has been with Fidelity Bank & Trust for 12 years.
Susie Boeke, of the Guttenberg, Iowa, branch, has been promoted from operations officer to assistant vice president, operations. She has been with the bank since 2010.
Jill Cahill has been promoted to vice president and credit officer. She works at the Dyersville, Iowa, branch. She has been with the bank since 2011.
Darci Engelhardt, of the Postville, Iowa, branch, has been promoted to vice president of operations. She has been with the bank since 2000.
Erin Howell has been promoted to vice president of accounting. She has worked at Fidelity Bank & Trust for six years in the East Dubuque, Ill., branch.
Lora Williams has been promoted from operations officer to assistant vice president of operations. She works at the Bellevue, Iowa, branch. She has been with the bank for 18 years.
O'Brien joins Friedman Group
Thomas O’Brien joined the company as an executive vice president of the Employee Benefits Department. He has 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.
He will consult and design programs for area employers, and manage the operations of the employee benefits department. Previously, he was with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, and before that served as COO for Medical Associates Health Plans.
Premier Bank president retires
Dubuque's Premier Bank announced its Board of Directors has selected Andrew Mozena as president. Jeffrey P. Mozena will retire as president and continues as Chairman of the Board of Directors.