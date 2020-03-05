IIW
HIRED: Gertrude Heimerdinger as an architectural/structural design technician. She will work on a variety of projects, including commercial, industrial, municipal, retail, health care and educational buildings.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Levi Sweeney as a software solutions manager. He has eight years of experience.
PROMOTED: Karla Hagerty, CPA, to senior accounting manager. She has been with the firm since 2003.
PROMOTED: Josh Miller, CPA, to senior tax manager. He has been with the firm since 2016.
PROMOTED: Brianna Bautsch, CPA, to senior auditor. She has been with the firm since 2015.
PROMOTED: Julie Squiers, CPA, to tax supervisor. She has been with the firm since 2012.
PROMOTED: Jordan Puls, to staff accountant II. She has been with the firm since 2018.
PROMOTED: Alissa Wong, to staff accountant II. She has been with the firm since 2017.
PROMOTED: Courtney Schultz, to senior corporate trainer. She has been with the firm since 2017.
ACHIEVEMENT: Kaitlyn Fogarty, tax associate, has passed the certified public accountant exam.
ACHIEVEMENT: Ellie Wegmann, senior accountant, has passed the certified public accountant exam.
ACHIEVEMENTS: Officers: Gregory Burbach, CPA, CFP, as the chief executive officer; Katie Thomas, CPA, CFP, CGMA, partner, as president; Michael Welbes, CPA, ABV, partner, as vice president and director of M&A; Kevin Schmitt, CPA, CFP, partner, as vice president; Ryan Hauber, partner, as secretary; and Jennifer Daughetee, partner, as treasurer.
Best-in-State Wealth Adviser
ACHIEVEMENT: Scott Leibfried, private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Dubuque, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisers” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. Leibfried was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced during a three-year period.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Stacy Cook as an accounting assistant. She formerly served as a district technician for the Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District.
Runde Auto Group
HIRED: Chance Runde, the great-grandson of founder Alfred Runde, as human resources professional. He recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business with a bachelor’s degree, double majoring in management and human resources and risk management and insurance.
Land O'Lakes
ACHIEVEMENT: Tim Daly, of Farley, Iowa, was recently recognized by farmer-owned co-op Land O’Lakes for leadership in sustainable agriculture and on-farm stewardship efforts, including using innovative techniques and tools to improve soil, water and air quality. Daly won the Partners in Excellence Outstanding Sustainability Award, and Innovative Ag, which has locations around the state, was recognized with honorable mention for the Outstanding Retailer Award.
Medical Associates Clinic
HIRED: Beth Ludovissy, DPT, CMPT, for the Physical Therapy Department. She will work at the West Campus Clinic in Dubuque and the Medical Associates Platteville (Wis.) Clinic. She received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago.
HIRED: Chelsea Berry, PA, for the Orthopaedics Department. She will assist with outpatient treatment of disorders related to muscles, joints, and bones, as well as injuries caused by trauma, sports injury, or chronic disease.
Lawn Doctor
HIRED: Christina Krausman as the sales and accounting director. She recently held the position as corporate controller for a custom steel fabrication company for the agricultural community.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: Gary Lowery as a member bank services supervisor.
HIRED: Faith Jasper as a customer care center representative.
HIRED: Jonah Puls as a small business portfolio manager.
Boyd Gaming
PROMOTED: Joey Westfall to graphic designer.
PROMOTED: Paige Winkler to graphic designer.
HIRED: May Liang as a graphic designer.
HIRED: Rachel Moser as account manager.
HIRED: Tia Ernst as account manager.
Exit Realty Dubuque
HIRED: Kate Ahlers as a real estate professional.
HIRED: Jon Wedewer as a real estate sales professionals.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Ian C. Lenke as an associate client consultant.
HIRED: Chris L. Gifford as a surety executive.
HIRED: Jennifer Snart as a service representative.
HIRED: Monica Travis as mail room associate.
HIRED: Nathaniel Tranel as a sales executive.
HIRED: Keith Kail as a casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Ian G. Kubbe as a sales executive.
HIRED: Jenne R. Lewis as a communications manager.
HIRED: Nicolas Vetter as a captive coordinator.
HIRED: Jayden L. Johnson as a sales executive.
HIRED: Allison Suchor as a marketing specialist.
HIRED: Ryan L. Schrodt as an IT project manager III.
HIRED: Trey Sullivan as an account administrator.
City of Dubuque
APPOINTED: Wally Wernimont as planning services manager. Wernimont has been a member of the City’s planning services department since 2001, serving as assistant planner from January 2001 to December 2019 and associate planner since January 2020. Wernimont also temporarily served as assistant director of housing and community development for the City from June-September of 2019. He holds a bachelor of science degree in community and regional planning from Iowa State University.
Clarke University
ACHIEVEMENT: MARC Learning Specialist Gina Burkart has been selected to be a consultant and collaborator for Improve with Metacognition, an online publication in the field of Metacognition. Her contributions will frequently appear on the site in the form of research/articles.
O'Connor and English Insurance Agency
HIRED: Gabe Drewelow as an account executive. He has previous insurance experience and is licensed in personal, property and casualty, and life and health insurance in multiple states.
Dubuque County Historical Society Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Officers: Lori Thielen, of Rainbo Oil, chair; Jim Gantz, of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co., vice chair; Sarah Hasken, of UnityPoint-Finley Hospital, secretary; Tom Woodward, of Woodward Communications Inc., treasurer.
Express Employment Professionals
HIRED: Nikki Bauer as SRG executive recruiter. She will specialize in accounting and finance recruiting. She previously worked with Express Employment Professionals from 2012-2017 where she launched the Administrative Division, then moved to Business Development.
Travel Dubuque
PROMOTED: Tyler Daugherty to vice president of Community Engagement. Daugherty previously worked as the director of Sports & Events and has been with the organization since 2012.
Sigma Three Planning Group
ACHIEVEMENT: Mark Frederick, a private wealth adviser, has achieved the designation of Certified Estate Planner through the National Institute of Certified Estate Planners. Frederick completed the requirements that include course work and an examination that cover wills and trusts, financial planning, estate taxes, protecting wealth, providing a legacy and more. He has 18 years of experience in the financial services industry. Sigma Three is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
ACHIEVEMENT: Christopher Pape, a financial adviser, has achieved the designation of Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor through the College for Financial Planning. Pape completed the requirements that include course work and an examination that covers client assessment and suitability, risk/return, investment objectives, bond and equity portfolios, modern portfolio theory and investor psychology. Sigma Three is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.