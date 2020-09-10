Representative of the Year
ACHIEVEMENT: Wealth management adviser Mitch Peyton, based in Manchester, Iowa, was named Representative of the Year for the Northwestern Mutual firm that serves eastern Iowa. He finished first out of 91 Northwestern Mutual financial professionals serving the region. Peyton also was named a qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table, a global association of leading insurance and financial professionals.
Heartland Financial USA
PROMOTED: Rena Ehlers to credit administration QC analyst.
PROMOTED: Amanda Mosby to item processing lead.
HIRED: Kayla Denniston as a customer care representative.
HIRED: Niastarra Conley as a customer care representative.
PROMOTED: Austin Heeren to treasury and payment solutions sales analyst.
HIRED: Christopher Carmichael as a financial planning and analysis director.
HIRED: Elijah Bentalha as a customer care representative.
HIRED: Sanjeev Shrestha as a database administrator.
HIRED: Vicky Bennett as a member bank service specialist.
ACHIEVEMENT: Kelly Fox, compliance officer II, has been named the chair of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Compliance Committee for 2020-2021.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Meghan Wendland, MD, for the Pediatrics Department. She received her medical degree from Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and completed her residency at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio.
HIRED: Kristen Anderson, DO, for the Pediatrics Department. Anderson offers complete care for children from birth through age 18 including the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illness.
ACHIEVEMENT: Andrea L. Ries, M.D., FACP, at Medical Associates, has been elected to Fellowship in the American College of Physicians. The distinction is presented to internists who exemplify excellence in their practice and dedication. Internists with the FACP designation show a commitment to continuing education in medical practice, research or teaching.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Chad Marsh for the administration department as staff accountant.
HIRED: Megan Willey for the transportation department as business analyst.
HIRED: Clint Muche for the risk department as marketer.
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Mike Moes as a client accounting services manager. He has more than 20 years of experience.
HIRED: Ashley Childers an administrative assistant II. She has two years of experience.
Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Danielle Phillips as customer service representative.
HIRED: Jeremy Carns as the maintenance manager.
Community Savings Bank
PROMOTED: Kelsey Casey to regional client service associate manager. Casey has the responsibility for the central region of Manchester, Coggon, Earlville and Dyersville, Iowa.
PROMOTED: Marissa Rodas to regional client service associate manager. Rodas has the responsibility for the offices in Edgewood, Guttenberg, and Garnavillo, Iowa.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Megan Andermann as member service processing representative.
APPOINTED: Cindy Hilkin as consumer lending consultant manager.
HIRED: Mike Libbey as treasury financial manager.
HIRED: Blake Neebel as reporting specialist.
HIRD: Jamie Schuster as data engineer II.
HIRED: Joshua Vinson as reporting specialist.
Crossing Rivers Health Clinic
HIRED: Matthew Olson, MD, for the long-term care group.
HIRED: Michelle Mertens-Dodgen, MSN, APNP. for the long-term care group.
Dubuque Chorale Board of Directors Officers
ACHIEVEMENTS: Mike Couch, president; Bob North, vice-president; Erin Beatty, secretary; Martin Fiesler, treasurer.
Dubuque Women's Leadership Awards
ACHIEVEMENTS: The 2020 Women of Achievement Awards:
Achievements in Her Field: Beth Rowe, marketing ad public relations director, vice president at Dubuque Bank & Trust and segment marketing director, vice president at Heartland Financial USA Inc. and Dee Crist, mortgage manager vice president and private banking manager vice president at Dubuque Bank & Trust.
Organizational Impact: Kim Budde, vice president of human resources at Kunkel & Associates and Jill Rothenberger, vice president consumer and mortgage lending, Dupaco.
Growth & Accomplishments in Personal Life: Sara Quinn, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Kristy Meyer, Carole Ann Boutique.
Service & Support of Non-Profit Work: Jaqueline Hunter, Multicultural Family Center; Whitney Sanger, Project Rooted.
Unsung Champion: Anne Osterholz, Kunkel & Associates; Rita Fleege, Medical Associates Clinic.
Up & Coming Leader: Lauren Minert, Kunkel & Associates; Tessa Fahey, Rainbo Oil Company.
Kunkel & Associates
HIRED: Shaylon Strub as an associate account executive for the Transportation Department. He graduated from University of Dubuque with his bachelor’s in business and marketing.
HIRED: Collin Etherton as an associate account executive for the Transportation Department. He graduated from St. Ambrose University with his bachelor’s in business management and sales.
HIRED: Nolan Timp as an associate account executive for the Transportation Department. He graduated from Coe College where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting.
HIRED: Rachel Schmitt as a benefits marketing representative. She has more than eight years of elementary teaching experience.
PROMOTED: Chelsey Carter to senior account manager. She’s been with the company since 2013.
A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.
HIRED: Josh Fernandes as foundry supervisor.
HIRED: Andrew Leliefeld as rough casting finisher.
HIRED: Tom Pritchett as EHS manager.
HIRED: Amy Wagner as sales administrative coordinator.
HIRED: Rhonda Johnson in machining.
PROMOTED: Ben Winders to purchasing manager.
PROMOTED: Chris Ross to factory supervisor.
Tri-Technical Systems
PROMOTED: Casey Green to customer services manager. He was hired in March 2006 as a standard support technician.
PROMOTED: Margaret Wachter to active-e services coordinator. She was in hired April 2008 as a web developer.
PROMOTED: Kathryn Lyness to marketing manager. She was hired in February 2017 as a marketing specialist.
PROMOTED: TJ Haislet to a premium support technician. He was hired in June 2017 as a standard support technician.
PROMOTED: Ben Potter to a premium support technician. He was hired in May 2019 as a standard support technician.
TRANSFER: Zach Wachter to software programmer. He was hired in March 2014 as a standard support technician.
HIRED: Logan Mayne as a standard support technician.
Steeple Square Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENT: Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, was named to the board of directors. Wood serves the Sinsinawa (Wis.) Dominican Congregation as the director of arts and cultural heritage.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Beth Rueden as an energy analyst. She will work directly with system design analysts and field engineers to help create an overview of the energy output needs during the design stage.
HIRED: Kyle Silva as a solar design specialist. He will work directly with energy analysts and field engineers. He will help design custom solar energy systems engineered to meet the energy production and environmental carbon offset requirements for clients. Previously, Silva served as a designer with Weber Stone Co.
HIRED: Ryan Marting as a journeyman electrician. Marting is charged with the electrical work associated with connecting a solar array to a utility meter. Prior to joining Eagle Point Solar, he served as a self-employed electrical contractor.
Theisen's Home-Farm-Auto
HIRED: Mike Brimeyer as an IT infrastructure manager.
O'Connor Brooks & Co.
ACHIEVEMENT: Cody Blum has passed the exams and requirements needed to achieve the title of certified public accountant.