Robertson joins Cottingham & Butler
Joseph Robertson has been hired as director of business analytics for Cottingham & Butler in Dubuque.
Grover to lead Dyersville group
Dyersville Area Community Foundation promoted Michelle Grover to executive director.
Grover had served as the foundation coordinator for one year.
Grover succeeds Nancy Dunkel, a longtime board member who has served as executive director since 2011.
Grover holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in health education.
She has been a member of the St. Francis Xavier School Parent Association and Dyersville Parks & Recreation Commission, has served as co-chairwoman of a Beckman Catholic High School capital campaign and now is on the parish council at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Theisen’s adds Hansen as marketing director
Theisen’s Home Farm Auto, of Dubuque, has hired Keri Hansen as director of marketing.
She was most recently employed at Macy’s where she had roles in international marketing and business development and digital marketing.
Fidgeon to lead Hillcrest Family Services
Michael Fidgeon, of Virginia, has become president and CEO of Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque.
He was selected by the Hillcrest Board of Directors following a nationwide search.
“A graduate of Duke University, Mike is an experienced CEO and senior executive bringing over two decades of health and human service experience to the role,” the release states. “He has a strong record of strategic leadership and management as well as a genuine concern for people that will be a huge benefit to Hillcrest and the broader Dubuque community.”
Fidgeon currently is the chief business development officer for Heudia Health, according to his online business profile.