Opening Doors

HIRED: Courtney Jagielski as the Teresa Shelter's case manager. She previously worked as a job coach for Southwest Opportunities Center.

Cottingham & Butler

HIRED: Mitchell Temperly as account administrator.

HIRED: Josh Collister as casualty claims representative.

HIRED: Reese Vanderheyden as associate client consultant.

HIRED: Tiffany Goldsmith as benefits administrator.

HIRED: Alex Hyde as associate client consultant.

HIRED: Rayanna Holloway-Bockenstedt as associate account executive.

HIRED: Timothy Johnstad as director.

HIRED: Mary Angelene Metcalf as account administrator.

HIRED: Lara Sanders as account manager.

RE/MAX Advantage Realty

ACHIEVEMENTS: Executive Club Awards: Peg Harbaugh, Diane Goerdt, Dianne Heim, Roxanne Simon, Mary Schwartz, Ginny Fens, Pauline Chilton and Janice Esser.

100% Club Awards: Greg Adams, Ken Kress, Sue Dietz, Paula Bodish, Cathy Blanchard, Brian Lammers, Roxanne Gartner, Ashley Adams-Erschen and Jeff Adams.

Platinum Club Awards: Dave Sandman, Sue Conlon and Brenda Charlson.

IIW

HIRED: Angie Marek for the Land Development Department as a civil engineering CADD Technician. She will assist in bringing project designs to completion. She will primarily work on site designs for commercial, industrial and subdivision projects. She is a certified Designated Erosion Control Inspector.

