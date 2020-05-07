Opening Doors
HIRED: Courtney Jagielski as the Teresa Shelter's case manager. She previously worked as a job coach for Southwest Opportunities Center.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Mitchell Temperly as account administrator.
HIRED: Josh Collister as casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Reese Vanderheyden as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Tiffany Goldsmith as benefits administrator.
HIRED: Alex Hyde as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Rayanna Holloway-Bockenstedt as associate account executive.
HIRED: Timothy Johnstad as director.
HIRED: Mary Angelene Metcalf as account administrator.
HIRED: Lara Sanders as account manager.
RE/MAX Advantage Realty
ACHIEVEMENTS: Executive Club Awards: Peg Harbaugh, Diane Goerdt, Dianne Heim, Roxanne Simon, Mary Schwartz, Ginny Fens, Pauline Chilton and Janice Esser.
100% Club Awards: Greg Adams, Ken Kress, Sue Dietz, Paula Bodish, Cathy Blanchard, Brian Lammers, Roxanne Gartner, Ashley Adams-Erschen and Jeff Adams.
Platinum Club Awards: Dave Sandman, Sue Conlon and Brenda Charlson.
IIW
HIRED: Angie Marek for the Land Development Department as a civil engineering CADD Technician. She will assist in bringing project designs to completion. She will primarily work on site designs for commercial, industrial and subdivision projects. She is a certified Designated Erosion Control Inspector.