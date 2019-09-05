Sprenger joins MercyOne
Malissa Sprenger accepted the position of vice president, mission integration for the eastern Iowa region of MercyOne, which includes Clinton and Dubuque and critical access hospitals in Dyersville, Elkader and Guttenberg. Sprenger is known nationally for her leadership in the area of opioid use prevention, and serves as chair of the Opioid Task Force for MercyOne. She has been the clinical coordinator of MercyOne Turning Point Treatment Center since October 2007, and prior to that was a substance use disorder and employee assistance counselor at MercyOne for six years. She is vice president of the Iowa Board of Certification and participates in its ethics hearing process and on its advisory council.
Putman promoted at Premier Bank
Austin Putman has been promoted to Director of Bank Operations at Premier Bank in Dubuque. Putman will oversee the information technology and bank operations department. He began his career with Premier Bank in 2009.
Ravada promoted at ECIA
Chandra Ravada has been promoted to director of transportation, planning and transit services, in addition to managing the Transportation and Planning Department, at East Central Intergovernmental Association. It is a five-county Council of Governments, in the Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson Counties Region 8 Regional Transit Authority Department.
He will supervise and oversee the work of the RTA Department staff and drivers.
New leadership at A.Y. McDonald
A trio of new leaders has been installed at a Dubuque-based manufacturing company with a history stretching back more than a century and a half.
Rob McDonald, formerly the president and CEO of A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co., has been appointed the president and CEO of parent company A.Y. McDonald Industries Inc., the company announced. He will remain CEO of the manufacturing subsidiary as well.
“When you are a 163-year-old family-owned business and you think you will be around at least another 163 years, succession planning becomes very important,” McDonald wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
McDonald succeeds John McDonald III, who died in May. The latter had been the only person to serve in that role since A.Y. McDonald Industries was created in 1985.
Succeeding Rob McDonald as A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing’s president will be Chad Huntington, who has been with the company for 20 years.
A press release stated that Scott Knapp is the new executive vice president and chief strategy officer of A.Y. McDonald Industries.
The position was created to put “greater focus and energy into an area that has helped grow, foster and tie together all A.Y. McDonald Industries Inc. subsidiaries in recent years,” according to Rob McDonald.
“These appointments represent another step forward in the long, storied history of A.Y. McDonald,” Rob McDonald said in the release. “We look forward to driving continued growth in the industries we serve.”
A.Y. McDonald is a manufacturer of water works, plumbing, pumps and natural gas products. It was founded in Dubuque in 1856 by Andrew Young McDonald.
Huntington said he hopes to help continue the company’s success.
“Our success is the direct result of the efforts of my co-workers who are committed to meeting the needs of our customers each and every day,” he said.
Knapp, in the release, also touted the company’s strengths and potential.
“One of our strengths as a family business is our ability to continually be looking forward and plan for long-term success,” he said. “Leveraging the collective strengths and experiences of our co-workers will allow us to aggressively pursue our strategic initiatives.”
Degenhardt joins Dubuque County Early Childhood
Dubuque County Early Childhood has appointed Abigail Degenhardt as executive director. She has more than 10 years of marketing experience and several years of development experience. She is the former director of marketing and fund development for the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.