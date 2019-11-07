Woodward Community Media
HIRED: Cassidy Langill as a graphic designer.
HIRED: Kory Diefendorf as advertising sales coordinator.
HIRED: Gina Hernandez as district manager.
HIRED: Tom Barton as senior reporter.
HIRED: Ali Chapman as human resources coordinator.
Seeley Photography
ACHIEVEMENT: Sarah Seeley was named a Platinum Medalist during Professional Photographers of America’s 2019 International Photographic Competition. Her work will be on display at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 19-21. This International Photographic Exhibit is held in conjunction with Imaging USA, an annual convention and expo for professional photographers.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: Terra Brown as customer care representative.
HIRED: Zachary Meyer as customer care representative.
HIRED: Christine Poll as middleware developer.
PROMOTED: Katie Hyet to private client services compliance officer.
PROMOTED: James Wacker to accounting research and reconciliation specialist.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Brooke Bergfeld as junior credit analyst at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
HIRED: Leslie Biver as an AVP, branch manager to the Key West, Iowa, location.
HIRED: Jason Davis as an insurance service agent at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque
APPOINTED: Ed Dorantes-Ortiz as member service representative at the Hy-Vee branch in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Tara Ernst as fraud service representative at the operation center in Dubuque.
HIRED: Liz Francomb as consumer lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
HIRED: Anthony Gutierrez as a contact center representative at the operation center in Dubuque.
HIRED: Bill Hinton as an IT systems analyst at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
HIRED: Angie Jones as consumer lending representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Melissa Maas senior financial services registered administrative assistant at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
HIRED: Jasko Porcic as relationship development specialist at the operation center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Scott Schuster as member service representative II at the Key West, Iowa, location.
APPOINTED: Yesica Soria as consumer lending representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers
ACHIEVEMENTS: Dan Small, of Westby, Wis., and Mark LaBarbera, of Hazel Green, Wis., were recognized for their work as outdoor media producers at the 63rd annual meeting of the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers. Small and LaBarbera were awarded first place in the Television-Hunting category for their professional video production titled “Deer Hunt Wisconsin” and also second place for the Outdoor Heritage Education Center organization’s “Pheasants in Wisconsin” TV production.
Forbes honor
ACHIEVEMENT: Joe Leibfried, a financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Dubuque, was named to the list of Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors published by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes millennial financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. Leibfried was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced during a three-year period.
McGraw-Hill Education
HIRED: Ellen Besler as sales support assistant.
PROMOTED: Aaron Weist to lead sales support assistant.
Shalom Spirituality Center
APPOINTED: Connie Palm as named director. Previously she has worked in a variety of human resource, wellness and leadership development roles.
Fuerste, Carew Juergens & Sudmeier
HIRED: Emily E. Kremer at the law firm. She received her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2019.
Opening Doors
PROMOTED: Michaela Dohlman to Teresa Shelter Case Manager. Dohlman is a graduate of Loras College who was formerly a part-time program advocate.
Exit Realty Dubuque
HIRED: Tiffany Mangler as a real estate sales professional.
HIRED: Cathy Mauk Dickens as a real estate sales professional.
Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Marsha Abbott, of Edward Jones, and Jeffrey Mozena, president and CEO of Premier Bank, have joined the board.
Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce
HIRED: Michelle Grover as foundation coordinator. Grover holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in health education. She has served as a member of the St. Francis Xavier School Parent Association and the City of Dyersville Parks & Recreation Commission, has served as co-chairwoman of a Beckman Catholic High School capital campaign, and now serves on the parish council at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Kunkel & Associates
PROMOTED: Hope Jackson to senior benefits manager. She has been with the company since 2014.
Eagle Point Solar
HIRED: Christy Biggin as human resources/payroll coordinator. She has more than 15 years of human resources experience.
McCullough Creative
HIRED: Kyle Regan as a production artist. He will aid in the development, fabrication and installation of custom products for museum exhibits, displays and corporate environments.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Aaron Walling as service representative.
HIRED: Alyssa Johnson as property claims representative.
HIRED: Ashlee Metcalf as brokerage claims manager.
HIRED: Ashley Wilson as client service representative.
HIRED: Bethany Leavitt as wellness coordinator.
HIRED: Bonnie Quinones as service representative.
HIRED: Brenna Palmer as medical claims representative.
HIRED: Brittany Scholl as enrollment processor.
HIRED: Dan McElmeel as captive coordinator.
HIRED: Digger Kurt as sales executive.
HIRED: Erik Odegard as property claims representative.
HIRED: Jacob Neumann as full stack developer.
HIRED: John Corfman as sales executive.
HIRED: Julie Petersen as claims settlement analyst.
HIRED: Justin Deggendorf as casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Katelyn Newcomb as client service representative.
HIRED: Lynn Boffeli as accounting specialist.
HIRED: McClain Steffens as IT support analyst I.
HIRED: Renee Speaker as service representative.
HIRED: Scott Peterson as manager, SISCO IT.
HIRED: Stacey Humke as executive assistant.
HIRED: Taylor Casel as enrollment processor.
HIRED: Tricia Grote as service representative.
A.Y. McDonald Mfg.
HIRED: Alex Wold for machining.
HIRED: Scott Schlickman as maintenance supervisor.
HIRED: Lindsey Stelken as factory production support coordinator.
HIRED: Parker Kluesner as rough casting finisher.
HIRED: Dakota Oglesby as blast cleaner.
HIRED: Clinton Manning for machining.
HIRED: Tim Streight as material handler.
HIRED: Mike Freisinger as labor, foundry.
HIRED: Jerry Runde as casting dispatcher.
HIRED: Michelle McDonald as human resources manager.
HIRED: Andy Draus as software engineer II.
HIRED: Nikk Hauri as utility worker.
PROMOTED: Kyle Harris to shipping supervisor.
PROMOTED: Joe Hanson to software engineer II.
PROMOTED: Blake Martin to software engineer II.
Express Employment Professionals
HIRED: Chad Fitzgerald as office services employment specialist. He has many years of administrative and customer service experience .
HIRED: Adam Rausch as SRG Executive Recruiter. He will specialize in accounting and finance.
Remax Advantage Realty Officers
ACHIEVEMENTS: The following officers were elected and are new shareholders: Greg Adams, broker/owner and president of the company, now is accompanied by Jeff Adams as vice president, Dave Sandman as treasurer and Ashley (Adams) Erschen as secretary. Adams, Sandman and Erschen have been with the company for more than 15 years.
Mediacom
ACHIEVEMENT: Jason Spautz, of Dubuque, earned the Area Operations Employee of the Year award for his outstanding work as a broadband specialist. Spautz has been employed with Mediacom for 14 years.
Northeast Iowa Community College Hall of Fame
ACHIEVEMENTS: Dubuque County alumni and a retiree were honored for their leadership and service.
Outstanding alumni: Larry Benn, auto mechanics, 1985. Benn is owner and manager of Auto Tech in Dyersville, Iowa. Benn and his company contribute to local organizations, charities and fundraisers in the area. Gregory Conway, marketing management, 1981. Conway is the soft-lines purchasing manager for Theisen’s Supply, Inc. and the company’s 24 stores in Iowa and Wisconsin. Rick Steines, fire science, 2001, and emergency medical technician, 1983. Steines is the fire chief for the Dubuque Fire Department. He served on the Dubuque County Fire Association’s fundraising campaign for the $2.6 million Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility, which was completed in 2006. He also serves on several boards.
Outstanding retiree: Jerry Kramer, Learning Center math instructor, 1999-2018. After teaching math and physics for 11 years in Dyersville-area high schools, Kramer joined the Learning Center math faculty at the College. During his career and in retirement, Kramer continues to improve students’ math skills at the college.
Conservation Society Award
ACHIEVEMENT: Isabella Metcalf, an environmental science and biology major from the University of Dubuque, has been awarded the Baumgartner Kapler scholarship. This award is given to a student majoring in an environmental field.