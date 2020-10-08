RSM US LLP
PROMOTED: Clarice LeBlanc to senior associate in audit services.
PROMOTED: Jake Oberbroeckling to senior associate in audit services.
PROMOTED: Andy Salwolke to senior associate in audit services.
PROMOTED: Ryan Daly to senior associate in tax services.
PROMOTED: Whitney Medinger to senior associate in tax services.
PROMOTED: Derrek Atherley to manager, technology consulting in consulting services.
PROMOTED: Erich Awender to senior associate, technology consulting in consulting services.
PROMOTED: Tim Biang to senior associate, technology consulting in consulting services.
PROMOTED: Chris Bleile to director, technology consulting in consulting services.
PROMOTED: Ashley Boleyn to senior associate, technology consulting in consulting services.
PROMOTED: Jay Figgins to director, technology consulting in consulting services.
PROMOTED: Shelby Jaeger to senior associate, technology consulting in consulting services.
PROMOTED: Ken Osterhaus to supervisor, technology consulting in consulting services.
PROMOTED: Heather Vance to supervisor, technology consulting in consulting services.
PROMOTED: Mike Vondra to senior associate, technology consulting in consulting services.
PROMOTED: Ron Lefman to technology solutions, senior associate in internal client services.
PROMOTED: Terra Siegert to project management, senior associate in internal client services.
Eide Bailly
PROMOTED: Kyle Schroeder to senior associate.
PROMOTED: Nicole Ressler to office administrator.
O'Connor & Thomas
HIRED: Thomas M. Bright as an associate. He graduated from Loyola University in Chicago in 2017 with a bachelor of arts in political science and history. In 2020, he received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Law, and he is licensed in Iowa.
Heartland Financial
HIRED: Tyler Kraft as a small business portfolio manager.
HIRED: Victoria Jones as a customer care representative.
HIRED: Kassandra Powell as a deposit operations legal specialist.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Constance G. Kuhl, companion, as service representative.
HIRED: Rachel B. Spahn, SISCO, as service representative.
HIRED: Michael R. Adam, NSTD, as sales executive.
HIRED: Kylie M. Rector, companion, service representative.
HIRED: Megan E. Pedersen, SISCO, as service representative.
HIRED: Christina M. Bartels, SISCO, asxservice representative.
HIRED: Megan E. Freiburger, risk, as brokerage claims coordinator.
HIRED: Donna J. Coulter, SISCO, as claims prep associate.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque
HIRED: Cynthia Wehrenberg as youth impact coordinator, overseeing work focused on children and families, including the Every Child Reads initiative.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
HIRED: Jessica Basalyga as a consumer lending consultant.
HIRED: Dan Bellows as facilities supervisor.
HIRED: Jaclyn Boyes as a help desk representative.
HIRED: Hannah Brehm as a member service processing representative.
HIRED: Toni Bruno as a contact center supervisor.
HIRED: Kim Digman as a fraud service representative.
HIRED: Marilu Gomez as a member service representative II.
HIRED: Maria Hall as an indirect lending processing supervisor.
HIRED: Kim Hundrieser as a contact center quality assurance representative.
HIRED: Danny Hutchins as an IT support specialist.
HIRED: Rebekkah Johnson as a contact center representative.
HIRED: Miranda Martin as a consumer lending consultant.
HIRED: Steph Niensteadt as a deposit operation representative.
HIRED: Abby Ray as a security coordinator.
HIRED: Nate Roling as a member service representative.
HIRED: Heather Rogers as a contact center representative.
HIRED: Rhonda Selensky as an accounting supervisor.
HIRED: Alex Stedwell as a network security administrator.
HIRED: Jarod Thornton as a consumer lending consultant.
East Central Iowa Association of Realtors
PROMOTED: Melissa Groth to executive officer. She has been involved with the real estate industry for 21 years, the past eight as a multiple listing service coordinator.