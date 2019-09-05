Heartland Financial USA
PROMOTED: Shannon Hughes to HRIS manager.
PROMOTED: Lori Kueter to special asset OREO manager.
ACHIEVEMENT: Barry Orr joined the Board of Directors.
HIRED: Tamina O’Neill to oversee the Risk, Compliance and Bank Secrecy Act departments. She most recently served as the Senior Vice President, Director of Enterprise Risk Management/Operational Risk for MB Financial Bank, in Rosemont, Ill.
FEH Design
HIRED: Bobbi Jo Duneman as an associate architect. She graduated from Iowa State University in 2015.
HIRED: Mark Ramirez as an associate architect. He graduated from Iowa State University in May. Ramirez began at the FEH Des Moines location as an intern.
First Community Trust
HIRED: Erick Kephart as a Trust Officer. He previously worked at American Trust and Savings Bank as Vice President-Client Services Manager.
Premier Bank Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Re-elected: Marty J. McNamer, president and CEO, McNamer Construction Systems Inc.; Darryl K. Mozena, retired physician, treasurer, Grand River Medical Group; Jeffrey P. Mozena, president and CEO, Premier Bank; Scott J. Taylor, retired, Cartegraph Systems Inc.
Elected: Mat Langenberg, senior vice president, commercial banking, Premier Bank; Andrew Mozena, senior vice president, retail banking, Premier Bank; Jeff Streinz, Sarasota Area Real Estate Group/Meineke Car Care Center; Krista Thier, vice president, estimator, safety director, Taylor Construction Inc.
Premier Bank
PROMOTED: Taylor Kelly to Business Banking Specialist. He began his career with Premier Bank in 2013.
PROMOTED: Shelby Bolibaugh to Branch Manager at the Ninth and Iowa streets branch. She began her career with Premier Bank in 2018.
IIW
ACHIEVEMENT: Noah Hofrichter, PE, transportation engineer, became licensed to practice engineering in Illinois. He’s been with the company for seven years.
ACHIEVEMENT: Chris Becklin, PE, municipal engineer, became licensed to practice engineering in Illinois. He’s been with the company for 10 years.
ACHIEVEMENT: Andrew Busch, AIA, is now a registered architect in the state. He’s been with the company for 10 years.
ACHIEVEMENT: Emily Crowe, PE, structural engineer, became licensed to practice engineering in Iowa. She’s been with the company for six years.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Kathy Brown-Miner as a registered dietitian and exercise physiologist focusing on translating the science of nutrition and exercise into practical solutions for a healthy lifestyle while valuing the importance of the mind-body-spirit connection.
City of Lancaster
ACHIEVEMENT: City Clerk/Treasurer David Kurihara has been recognized for becoming a member of the Municipal Clerks Honor Roll. The Honor Roll, sponsored by General Code, recognizes the dedication and hard work of clerks from across the United States.
Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Beth Powell for the circulation department as a customer service representative.
Boyd Gaming
PROMOTED: Nicole Tupy to Senior Designer.
PROMOTED: Jessica Ambrosy to Senior Designer.
PROMOTED: Kassidy Hanson to Graphic Designer.
HIRED: Shelby Fry as a Graphic Designer.
HIRED: Elizabeth Sheets as Account Manager.
HIRED: Tiffany Vannatta-Guzak as Account Manager.
HIRED: Scott Meyer as Account Manager.
Jazzercise Dubuque
HIRED: Elissa Jo Meadows as an instructor.
Lawn Doctor
HIRED: Kami Droessler as the managing director.
O'Connor Brooks & Co.
HIRED: Elizabeth Weber as a staff accountant. She is finishing her degree in accounting at the University of Dubuque, graduating in December 2019.
ECIA Region 8 Regional Transit Authority
East Central Intergovernmental Association is a five-county Council of Governments, announced the following to the Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson Counties Region 8 Regional Transit Authority Department:
PROMOTED: Gail Kuhle to transit operations manager. She will perform administrative and supervisory work in the dispatch operations; schedule rides and drivers for routes; and administer the operational activities.
PROMOTED: Stacie Scott to transit operations manager. She will perform administrative and supervisory work in the dispatch operations; schedule rides and drivers for routes; and administer the operational activities.
EXIT Realty
HIRED: Tiffany Mangler as a real estate professional.
HIRED: Mike Vaupel as a real estate professional.
Mi-T-M Corp.
APPOINTED: Ryan Recker assistant dealer division manager. He has been with the company for 14 years, the last 11 as territory account sales representative for one of Mi-T-M’s largest customers.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment
PROMOTED: Amy McDonough to Director of Western Dubuque Programs.
PROMOTED: Taylor Noel to Program Coordinator.
PROMOTED: Beth McGorry to Director of Donor Relations.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Aaron Wulfekuhle as Account Administrator.
HIRED: Adelida Oberman as Account Administrator.
HIRED: Alana Cayro as Casualty Claims Assistant.
HIRED: Benjamin Haun as Director of IT Operations.
HIRED: Brandy Till as Client Service Representative.
HIRED: Brooke Boddicker as Communications Specialist.
HIRED: Carly Reinke as Account Administrator.
HIRED: Derek Lieurance as Sales Executive.
HIRED: Dustin Ryan as Service Representative.
HIRED: Ian Turner as Client Service Representative.
HIRED: Lisa Stoutenborough as Financial Services Manager.
HIRED: Luke Duehr as Casualty Claims Representative.
HIRED: Meara Minnihan as Client Service Representative.
HIRED: Michelle Breuer as Casualty Claims Assistant.
HIRED: Olivia Harding as Casualty Claims Assistant.
HIRED: Richard Bean as Executive Chauffer.
HIRED: Savanna Blatz as Service Representative.
HIRED: Shane Penzol as Client Service Representative.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Vanessa Douglas as member service representative at the Oldenburg Lane location in Galena, Ill.
APPOINTED: Jess Bradford as accounting representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
HIRED: Megan Rung as a relationship development representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Quincy Kalkbrenner as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Mariko Kurobe as member service representative II at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Samantha Plummer as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Tyler Loucks as support specialist at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Kendall Roemer as help desk representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Tony Viertel as community outreach and education representative at the Saratoga Road location.
APPOINTED: Matt Bell as software developer II at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
APPOINTED: Kevin Weber as an AVP, branch manager to the Sycamore Street location.
APPOINTED: Erin Engler as AVP, community outreach and education manager at the Saratoga Road location.
APPOINTED: TJ Houselog as consumer lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Tracy Weiler as contact center representative at the Operation Center in Dubuque.
HIRED: Emily Kittle as a communication specialist at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Dr. Kyle Korth, MD, for the Orthopedics Department. He received his medical degree from Rush Medical College, Chicago, and completed his residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
HIRED: Dr. Ashley Arens for the Psychiatry and Psychology Department.
ACHIEVEMENT: Brittany Gosse is board-certified in women’s health through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists.
HIRED: Naomi Hasselblad, MD, for Internal Medicine.
HIRED: Raymond Roewe, MD, for Urology.
HIRED: Alberto Rodriguez, MD, for Hospitalist Department.
HIRED: Nathan Lombardi, PA-C, for Orthopedics.
HIRED: Jacob Hiatt, DO, for Family Medicine (Platteville, Wis.).
HIRED: Jessica Tartaglione, PsyD, for Psychiatry and Psychology.
HIRED: Angela Vervoort, PA-C, for Family Medicine (Cascade, Iowa).
HIRED: Amy Grobstick, ARNP, for Neurology.
HIRED: Kelli Theisen, OD, for Ophthalmology.
HIRED: Martha Levy, DNP, ARNP, FNP-BC, for Hospitalist Department;.
HIRED: William Scott, DO, for Physical Medicine.
HIRED: Jennifer Marks, DO, for Physical Medicine.
HIRED: Stephanie Helmer, MD, for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.
HIRED: Garrett Mortensen, MD, for Surgery.
HIRED: Ashley, Biedermann, FNP, for Hospitalist Department;.
HIRED: Kelly McGuire, DO, for OB/GYN.
HIRED: Sara Croghan, DPT, for Physical Therapy.