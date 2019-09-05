Heartland Financial USA

PROMOTED: Shannon Hughes to HRIS manager.

PROMOTED: Lori Kueter to special asset OREO manager.

ACHIEVEMENT: Barry Orr joined the Board of Directors.

HIRED: Tamina O’Neill to oversee the Risk, Compliance and Bank Secrecy Act departments. She most recently served as the Senior Vice President, Director of Enterprise Risk Management/Operational Risk for MB Financial Bank, in Rosemont, Ill.

FEH Design

HIRED: Bobbi Jo Duneman as an associate architect. She graduated from Iowa State University in 2015.

HIRED: Mark Ramirez as an associate architect. He graduated from Iowa State University in May. Ramirez began at the FEH Des Moines location as an intern.

First Community Trust

HIRED: Erick Kephart as a Trust Officer. He previously worked at American Trust and Savings Bank as Vice President-Client Services Manager.

Premier Bank Board of Directors

ACHIEVEMENTS: Re-elected: Marty J. McNamer, president and CEO, McNamer Construction Systems Inc.; Darryl K. Mozena, retired physician, treasurer, Grand River Medical Group; Jeffrey P. Mozena, president and CEO, Premier Bank; Scott J. Taylor, retired, Cartegraph Systems Inc.

Elected: Mat Langenberg, senior vice president, commercial banking, Premier Bank; Andrew Mozena, senior vice president, retail banking, Premier Bank; Jeff Streinz, Sarasota Area Real Estate Group/Meineke Car Care Center; Krista Thier, vice president, estimator, safety director, Taylor Construction Inc.

Premier Bank

PROMOTED: Taylor Kelly to Business Banking Specialist. He began his career with Premier Bank in 2013.

PROMOTED: Shelby Bolibaugh to Branch Manager at the Ninth and Iowa streets branch. She began her career with Premier Bank in 2018.

IIW

ACHIEVEMENT: Noah Hofrichter, PE, transportation engineer, became licensed to practice engineering in Illinois. He’s been with the company for seven years.

ACHIEVEMENT: Chris Becklin, PE, municipal engineer, became licensed to practice engineering in Illinois. He’s been with the company for 10 years.

ACHIEVEMENT: Andrew Busch, AIA, is now a registered architect in the state. He’s been with the company for 10 years.

ACHIEVEMENT: Emily Crowe, PE, structural engineer, became licensed to practice engineering in Iowa. She’s been with the company for six years.

Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions

HIRED: Kathy Brown-Miner as a registered dietitian and exercise physiologist focusing on translating the science of nutrition and exercise into practical solutions for a healthy lifestyle while valuing the importance of the mind-body-spirit connection.

City of Lancaster

ACHIEVEMENT: City Clerk/Treasurer David Kurihara has been recognized for becoming a member of the Municipal Clerks Honor Roll. The Honor Roll, sponsored by General Code, recognizes the dedication and hard work of clerks from across the United States.

Telegraph Herald

HIRED: Beth Powell for the circulation department as a customer service representative.

Boyd Gaming

PROMOTED: Nicole Tupy to Senior Designer.

PROMOTED: Jessica Ambrosy to Senior Designer.

PROMOTED: Kassidy Hanson to Graphic Designer.

HIRED: Shelby Fry as a Graphic Designer.

HIRED: Elizabeth Sheets as Account Manager.

HIRED: Tiffany Vannatta-Guzak as Account Manager.

HIRED: Scott Meyer as Account Manager.

Jazzercise Dubuque

HIRED: Elissa Jo Meadows as an instructor.

Lawn Doctor

HIRED: Kami Droessler as the managing director.

O'Connor Brooks & Co.

HIRED: Elizabeth Weber as a staff accountant. She is finishing her degree in accounting at the University of Dubuque, graduating in December 2019.

ECIA Region 8 Regional Transit Authority

East Central Intergovernmental Association is a five-county Council of Governments, announced the following to the Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson Counties Region 8 Regional Transit Authority Department:

PROMOTED: Gail Kuhle to transit operations manager. She will perform administrative and supervisory work in the dispatch operations; schedule rides and drivers for routes; and administer the operational activities.

PROMOTED: Stacie Scott to transit operations manager. She will perform administrative and supervisory work in the dispatch operations; schedule rides and drivers for routes; and administer the operational activities.

EXIT Realty

HIRED: Tiffany Mangler as a real estate professional.

HIRED: Mike Vaupel as a real estate professional.

Mi-T-M Corp.

APPOINTED: Ryan Recker assistant dealer division manager. He has been with the company for 14 years, the last 11 as territory account sales representative for one of Mi-T-M’s largest customers.

St. Mark Youth Enrichment

PROMOTED: Amy McDonough to Director of Western Dubuque Programs.

PROMOTED: Taylor Noel to Program Coordinator.

PROMOTED: Beth McGorry to Director of Donor Relations.

Cottingham & Butler

HIRED: Aaron Wulfekuhle as Account Administrator.

HIRED: Adelida Oberman as Account Administrator.

HIRED: Alana Cayro as Casualty Claims Assistant.

HIRED: Benjamin Haun as Director of IT Operations.

HIRED: Brandy Till as Client Service Representative.

HIRED: Brooke Boddicker as Communications Specialist.

HIRED: Carly Reinke as Account Administrator.

HIRED: Derek Lieurance as Sales Executive.

HIRED: Dustin Ryan as Service Representative.

HIRED: Ian Turner as Client Service Representative.

HIRED: Lisa Stoutenborough as Financial Services Manager.

HIRED: Luke Duehr as Casualty Claims Representative.

HIRED: Meara Minnihan as Client Service Representative.

HIRED: Michelle Breuer as Casualty Claims Assistant.

HIRED: Olivia Harding as Casualty Claims Assistant.

HIRED: Richard Bean as Executive Chauffer.

HIRED: Savanna Blatz as Service Representative.

HIRED: Shane Penzol as Client Service Representative.

Dupaco Community Credit Union

APPOINTED: Vanessa Douglas as member service representative at the Oldenburg Lane location in Galena, Ill.

APPOINTED: Jess Bradford as accounting representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

HIRED: Megan Rung as a relationship development representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.

APPOINTED: Quincy Kalkbrenner as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.

APPOINTED: Mariko Kurobe as member service representative II at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

APPOINTED: Samantha Plummer as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.

APPOINTED: Tyler Loucks as support specialist at the Hillcrest Road location.

APPOINTED: Kendall Roemer as help desk representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

APPOINTED: Tony Viertel as community outreach and education representative at the Saratoga Road location.

APPOINTED: Matt Bell as software developer II at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.

APPOINTED: Kevin Weber as an AVP, branch manager to the Sycamore Street location.

APPOINTED: Erin Engler as AVP, community outreach and education manager at the Saratoga Road location.

APPOINTED: TJ Houselog as consumer lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location.

APPOINTED: Tracy Weiler as contact center representative at the Operation Center in Dubuque.

HIRED: Emily Kittle as a communication specialist at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury.

Medical Associates

HIRED: Dr. Kyle Korth, MD, for the Orthopedics Department. He received his medical degree from Rush Medical College, Chicago, and completed his residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

HIRED: Dr. Ashley Arens for the Psychiatry and Psychology Department.

ACHIEVEMENT: Brittany Gosse is board-certified in women’s health through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists.

HIRED: Naomi Hasselblad, MD, for Internal Medicine.

HIRED: Raymond Roewe, MD, for Urology.

HIRED: Alberto Rodriguez, MD, for Hospitalist Department.

HIRED: Nathan Lombardi, PA-C, for Orthopedics.

HIRED: Jacob Hiatt, DO, for Family Medicine (Platteville, Wis.).

HIRED: Jessica Tartaglione, PsyD, for Psychiatry and Psychology.

HIRED: Angela Vervoort, PA-C, for Family Medicine (Cascade, Iowa).

HIRED: Amy Grobstick, ARNP, for Neurology.

HIRED: Kelli Theisen, OD, for Ophthalmology.

HIRED: Martha Levy, DNP, ARNP, FNP-BC, for Hospitalist Department;.

HIRED: William Scott, DO, for Physical Medicine.

HIRED: Jennifer Marks, DO, for Physical Medicine.

HIRED: Stephanie Helmer, MD, for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.

HIRED: Garrett Mortensen, MD, for Surgery.

HIRED: Ashley, Biedermann, FNP, for Hospitalist Department;.

HIRED: Kelly McGuire, DO, for OB/GYN.

HIRED: Sara Croghan, DPT, for Physical Therapy.

