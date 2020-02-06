New roles at First Community Trust
First Community Trust, announced that president and CEO Francis A. “Chip” Murray, transitioned from his roles and will continue consulting with FCT as a senior adviser in a part-time capacity.
Murray was the co-founder of Dubuque-based FCT, serving as the president and chief operating officer since the company’s inception in 2001 and as CEO since 2015. Under his leadership, FCT grew to more than $900 million in assets under management.
John Gonner has been named successor as president and CEO. Gonner is a graduate of Loras College and holds a degree in accounting and finance. He holds several professional designations, including Chartered Financial Analyst, CPA, CFP and CIPM.
White joins Apple River State Bank
Tim White has joined Apple River State Bank as senior vice president — lending in the bank’s Hazel Green, Wis., office.
He will be responsible for agricultural banking relationships in southwest Wisconsin. He has an extensive agricultural background in banking and insurance. He also worked as a feed consultant and nutritionist for a successful family feed business and as district sales manager for Cargill.
Area Residential Care hires Freeman
Susan Freeman has been hired to lead the Dubuque-based agency. Area Residential Care is a nonprofit that provides vocational and residential services to people with intellectual disabilities.
Freeman succeeds Allen Ward, who was hired as executive director in December 2016.
Freeman has been the organization’s associate executive director for five years.
Brown promoted, Kim joins Heartland Financial
Heartland Financial USA Inc., of Dubuque, has promoted Emily Brown to vice president, credit administration.
Jay Kim joined the company as executive vice president, general counsel, reporting directly to Bruce Lee, president and chief executive officer.
Kim has worked with banking and financial services clients for more than 30 years, spending half of his career as general counsel and in senior management roles and the other half as an attorney in private practice.
As a partner with Dorsey & Whitney in their Banking and Financial Services Industry group, he focused on advising banks, trust companies, wealth management firms, commercial and residential mortgage brokers and retirement plan administrators on mergers and acquisitions and regulatory and operational matters. Before joining Dorsey & Whitney, Kim served as EVP, general counsel and director of corporate development for Alerus Financial, where he led the company’s acquisition efforts and supervised the legal, compliance, audit and risk management functions.
Steines becomes senior partner
Clemens, Walters, Conlon, Runde & Hiatt, LLP announced that Myia Steines has become a senior partner.
MidWestOne Bank promotes, appoints 3
MidwestOne Bank announced Tricia M. Manderscheid has been promoted to second vice president, Treasury Management, in Dubuque. She is responsible for treasury management in the Dubuque, Dyersville, Farley and Southwest Wisconsin locations. She has more than 14 years of banking experience. Her previous role was second vice president and office manager with American Trust.
Peggy Hudson has been named senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Hudson has more than 28 years of bank marketing experience. She leads and manages the MidWestOne marketing division. This includes marketing planning and analyses, brand strategy, advertising, sales promotion, direct and digital marketing, marketing data and automation, client journeys, public relations, media relations and quality assurance.
Tori Richter has been named first vice president and regional credit officer. Richter has more than 30 years of commercial banking experience. She is responsible for portfolio development and retention, cross selling products, problem solving and financial analysis.
Dubuque Stamping and Mfg. names Spahn president
Dubuque Stamping and Mfg. Inc. has adjusted several in leadership roles:
Matthew D. Spahn has been appointed president and chief operations officer. He is a graduate of Loras College and has been with the firm since 1998.
Darold L. Vickerman has been appointed senior vice president of finance. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and has been with the firm since 2000.
Brian J. Sabers has been appointed to vice president engineering and quality. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and started with the firm in 1994.
Joshua L. “Vern” Smyth has been appointed vice president of facilities management and special projects. He is a graduate of Loras College and started with the firm in 1999.
Honkamp Krueger & Co. names Brawdy partner
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. announced the promotion of tax manager Scott A. Brawdy, CPA, to partner.
Brawdy leads the firm’s state and local tax department, assisting businesses with complex sales and use tax issues, nexus tax laws, compliance with the South Dakota vs. Wayfair Supreme Court case, sales tax audits and more. Brawdy has 20 years experience.