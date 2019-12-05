Fitzpatrick named MidWestOne Bank president
Mike FitzPatrick has been named Regional President for MidWestOne Bank offices in Dubuque.
FitzPatrick has more than 27 years of banking experience, including 12 with American Trust, where he served as senior vice president and retail manager, overseeing operations in 13 offices and 78 team members in Dubuque, Dyersville, Farley and Des Moines.
He has a bachelor of arts degree in finance from Loras College in Dubuque and completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also holds a Life and Health Insurance License.
FitzPatrick has led all aspects of retail banking including sales of bank products, new business, operations, customer service and teller activities. He has also served as a loan underwriter and mortgage loan officer. FitzPatrick is active in community outreach and serves as a Board Member for the Carnegie Stout Public Library, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Salvation Army.
Thiesen's names interim president
Rick McLouth has been named interim president at Theisen’s. McLouth joined the company in March 2018 as chief financial officer. He has more than 25 years experience in the farm and ranch channel, previously holding positions of CFO and treasurer.
Tedore joins Eagle Point
Carrie Tedore joined Eagle Point Software Corp. as director of communications. She brings more than 20 years of strategic communication planning, marketing, media relations and business development experience to the company.
Heartland hires several and adds director
Heartland Financial USA, of Dubuque, has hired the following executives: Jill Lane as Regional Bank Executive; Josh Underhill as Vice President, Director of Consumer Digital and Branch Enablement; Nicholas Elliott as Network Services Manager; and Mariann Giudice as IAM System Administrator.
Robert B. Engel will serve as an independent director on the Heartland Board of Directors. He serves as chief executive officer and managing director of BLT Advisory Services LLC, a boutique advisory firm. Prior to BLT Advisory Services he worked in the banking industry for more than 30 years, including 17 years at CoBank, ACB in Denver. He served first as president and chief operating officer and subsequently being promoted to president and chief executive officer, responsible for leading the bank’s strategic and business initiatives, in the same markets served by Heartland member banks.
Butler named Cottingham & Butler executive chairperson
Cottingham & Butler announced the appointment of Andrew Butler as the company’s Executive Chairperson. Butler, who has served as Vice Chairperson, President of SISCO & HealthCorp and member of the company’s Board of Directors since 2013, will be responsible for providing oversight and direction to the Cottingham & Butler Board of Directors and the organization.
Andrew succeeds his father, John Butler, who transitioned from his role as Executive Chairperson to Chairperson, and will retain an advisory role and continue to provide guidance to the business. David Becker, president and CEO, will continue to lead the company’s overall business operations. “John’s leadership and vision since 1957, has guided Cottingham & Butler to be recognized as a strong leader in our industry,” Andrew Butler said. “Everything we do at Cottingham & Butler is about serving our clients with distinction, and David and I are excited to continue to lead a team of passionate insurance professionals that deliver on that promise every day. The opportunity that lies ahead for our colleagues and most importantly, our clients, is exceptional and we are committed to providing long-term value well into the future.”
Dubuque Community Y adds director
Casey Curoe has been named director of membership and wellness at the Dubuque Community Y.
Curoe graduated from Cornell College with a bachelor’s in Kinesiology, minor in art and MBA from Columbia Southern University. She was previously working for the Mason City Family YMCA as the Health, Wellness and Sports Director for more than three years.
“The YMCA has become more than a job for me, it has become my second home. I have a strong passion for health and wellness and enjoy helping individuals in all journeys of life. I am excited to join the Dubuque Y team and community,” Curoe said in a press release.