Heartland hires vice president
Dan Stevens has joined Dubuque-based Heartland Financial USA Inc. as executive vice president, Operations.
Premier Bank promotes 3
Premium Bank in Dubuque announced the promotion of three to vice president.
Austin Putman has been promoted to vice president, Director of Bank Operations. Putman was hired in 2009 as a network administrator. In 2015 he was promoted to technology officer, and again in 2019 as director of bank operations. Putman’s primary responsibilities are to oversee the operations department, data processing and information technology. Putman also manages the bank’s security programs.
Jerod Driscoll has been promoted to vice president, controller, chief risk officer and chief information security officer. Driscoll was hired in 2006 as a staff accountant. In 2010 he was promoted to controller. Driscoll’s primary responsibilities are managing accounting operations, analyzing financial data, and assisting with annual budgeting and financial audits. Additionally, Driscoll has taken on roles as chief risk officer with managing enterprise risk framework, as well as chief information security officer.
Aubree S. Rehmke has been promoted to vice president, compliance officer and human resources manager. Rehmke was hired in 2008 as a personal banker. In 2009 she transitioned to a mortgage loan processing specialist position, and in 2012 became the bank’s compliance coordinator. In 2014 she was promoted to compliance officer and human resources manager. Rehmke’s primary responsibilities include management of the bank’s regulatory compliance program and overseeing personnel functions for Premier Bank.
New vice presidents at DB&T
Dubuque Bank and Trust announced that Kevin Finke has joined the company as a commercial banker, vice president. Finke will be responsible for building and maintaining commercial banking relationships in the Dubuque area. He will provide consultative advice and customized solutions to help businesses meet their financial goals.
Nick Patrum was promoted to commercial banker, vice president. Patrum will be responsible for building and maintaining commercial banking relationships in the area. Patrum has been with DB&T and Heartland Financial USA Inc. for more than 10 years; most recently, as a commercial portfolio manager team lead.
Crescent Electric CEO to retire
The president and CEO of Crescent Electric Supply Co. will retire next year.
Martin “Marty” Burbridge has served in that role since 2008, according to a press release. He will retire effective April 1.
Headquartered in East Dubuque, Ill., Crescent Electric is one of the largest electric supply distributors in the country, with more than 140 locations in 26 states, the release states.
Burbridge started with the company in sales in 1978 in Davenport, Iowa. From 1985 to 2008, he held positions including branch manager, district manager and “varying officer roles.”
The release notes his involvement in acquisitions by the company, as well as being “instrumental in the development and evolution of two different national account organizations.”
“I have spent 41-plus years at Crescent Electric, and for the past few, I have focused very closely on where the organization is going and what we would need in leadership to make that happen,” Burbridge said in the release. “We have built one of the industry’s best executive teams to provide the guidance necessary to deliver on our growth objectives.”