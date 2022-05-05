The Riverview Center has announced that Gwen Bramlet-Hecker will serve as the center’s executive director.
She joined the agency in 2017 as director of development and public relations and has served as Iowa program director since 2019. She has worked with advocates and therapists to enhance services, implemented strategies for direct service in accordance with Iowa Attorney General’s Office guidelines and worked on fundraising efforts.
Prior to joining Riverview Center, Bramlet-Hecker was president for Kaplan University’s Cedar Falls campus and an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Northern Iowa.
“Gwen has a commitment for assisting survivors, particularly those from marginalized populations, that is apparent every time you have a conversation with her,” Board President Nicole Breitbach said in a press release. “Our team has enjoyed working closely with Gwen the past five years and we look forward to her stepping into this leadership role for Riverview Center.”
Cascade chamber hires director
The Cascade (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce named Libbie Bettis, of Marion, as executive director.
Bettis fills a vacancy created by the departure of Katelyn Wolfe, who left the chamber in December. In an online announcement, Bettis said she has family ties to the area and soon will move to Cascade.
Tucker Freight Lines announces promotions
Dubuque-based Tucker Freight Lines has announced promotions and a new hire:
Shawn Strief was promoted to chief financial officer and received her CDL, Mitch Kemp was promoted to vice president of operations, Melissa Stochl was promoted to director of operations, van division, Cody McClain was promoted to vice president of safety and human resources, Shuree Behr was promoted to director of recruiting and marketing, and Jordan Pape to director of assets and properties.