Kunkel and Associates
Gary Kunkel has been promoted to senior vice president, transportation. He has been employed with the company since 2006.
Trent Stringer has been hired as senior vice president in Transportation Sales. Stringer has more than 18 years of Transportation Sales experience.
Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries Inc. has appointed of Charles R. (Charlie) Eitel and Matthew A. (Matt) Kaness as independent directors of the company.
For more than 40 years, Eitel has served as CEO, COO and chairman of six companies, ranging in size from $80 million to $1.2 billion in revenues. During the past 15 years, Kaness has held senior leadership roles at ModCloth, Jet/Walmart, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Burton Snowboards and Lucky Brand, where he serves as interim chairman and CEO.
“We are very fortunate to have Charlie and Matt join our Board of Directors. Both bring considerable public company experience and their guidance will be invaluable as we execute our plan to better serve our customers, generate profitable growth and improve shareholder returns,” said Flexsteel Chairman Thomas M. Levine.
“Charlie has deep knowledge of our industry having served several years in the capacities of Chairman, Vice Chair and CEO at Simmons Bedding Company, and he also has an extensive background in operations, restructuring and M&A. Matt is a well-regarded innovator, operator and strategist in the digital, consumer and retail industries. He was recently recruited to serve as interim Chairman and CEO of Lucky Brand, and prior to that he led the sale of ModCloth to Jet.com, a subsidiary of Walmart. Subsequently, he joined the Walmart global leadership team as an officer in its e-commerce U.S. division. We couldn’t be more excited to have attracted such talent and expertise to our Board of Directors.”
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
Paisley Herbst has accepted the position of director of health information management. Herbst has worked at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center since May 2016, first as a medical coder and most recently as coding coordinator. She has an associates degree in health information technology and is working toward her bachelor’s degree in technical management, both from DeVry University. Herbst is a member on several key committees at MercyOne, as well as a member of the American Health Information Management Association.
City of Platteville
Adam Ruechel has been selected as city manager. Ruechel is the administrator of the Village of Marshall. He will assume his duties Jan. 6.
“He’s had experience in strategic planning,” said Platteville (Wis.) Council President Barb Daus. “That’s very important as we move forward.”
Previously, Ruechel was the assistant to the village administrator in Hobart, Wis., and worked in the private sector in financial and workforce management analysis. Ruechel holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and public administration as well as political science from Rasmussen College and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, respectively.