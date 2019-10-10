Steeple Square
ACHIEVEMENT: Carol Gebhart joined the board of directors. Gebhart is the executive director for Opening Doors, and previously served as director of the office for protection of children at the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
RSM US LLP
PROMOTED: Anna Rechtenbach to manager, Audit Services.
PROMOTED: Paige Mellen to supervisor, Audit Services.
PROMOTED: Krista Bushkofsky to senior associate, Audit Services.
PROMOTED: Allison O’Rourke to senior associate, Tax Services.
PROMOTED: Jaimie Gourley to senior associate, Tax Services.
PROMOTED: Jeff Lovett to director, Consulting Services.
PROMOTED: Heather Elliott to manager, Consulting Services.
PROMOTED: Kayla Sieverding to supervisor, Consulting Services.
PROMOTED: Heather Everding to senior associate, Consulting Services.
PROMOTED: Tracy LeClere to senior associate, Consulting Services.
PROMOTED: Jocelyn Odegard to office lead, Internal Client Services.
PROMOTED: Ann Pickel to client maintenance specialist senior, Internal Client Services.
HIRED: Amy Steger as a client service representative. She has more than nine years of customer service experience.
HIRED: Jason Brown as a senior accountant. He has more than seven years of accounting experience.
HIRED: Hayley Till as an administrative assistant. She is a recent graduate from the University of Northern Iowa.
Exit Realty
ACHIEVEMENT: Dubuque Broker/Owner Jason Conrad attended the company’s Broker Owner Training. It focused on skills to build a top-producing brokerage in any market.
ACHIEVEMENT: Cindy Oberhoffer is celebrating her fifth anniversary with the company.
Dubuque Museum of Art Board of Trustees
ACHIEVEMENTS: Dr. Stephanie M. Dalton, DDS, Great River Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery; Michael Donohue, U.S. Bank; Maureen A. Quann, City of Dubuque; Cheryl D. Syke, Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans; and Renee Tyler, City of Dubuque.
Dubuque Bank & Trust
HIRED: Kevin Finke as commercial banker.
Kunkel and Associates
PROMOTED: Angie Recker to sales support representative. She has been employed with the company since 2010.
PROMOTED: Kaitlin Till to financial accountant. She has been employed with the company since 2013.
PROMOTED: Sarah Zeimet to commercial account service representative. She has been employed with the company since 2017.
ACHIEVEMENT: Kevin Meyers is the recipient of the 2019 Young Professional of the Year award. This recipient is being recognized for his take-charge approach, portrays a positive attitude and can see the bigger picture while inspiring others. This recipient also takes a proactive approach to make things happen.
ACHIEVEMENT: Ashley Noonan earned the Certified Insurance Service Representative designation.
ACHIEVEMENT: Brooke O’Shea earned the Certified Insurance Service Representative designation.
ACHIEVEMENT: Heather Freiburger earned the Certified Insurance Service Representative designation.
DuTrac Community Credit Union
HIRED: Matt Kleven as a member service representative at the Asbury Road location.
Divine Word College
HIRED: Dr. Jason Reed as an assistant professor of Philosophy in the Department of Theology & Philosophy. He has most recently taught undergraduate philosophy courses at Loras College and Clarke University in Dubuque and Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
HIRED: Dr. Richard Garrett as an assistant professor of English and English Literature in the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies. He has taught this past academic year as a U.S. Fulbright Scholar at the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. His international teaching experience includes positions in China, France and India. He also has been a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
HIRED: Kimberly Burnett-Hackbarth as registrar. Since 2011, she has been employed at the University of Dubuque.
HIRED: Emily Shedek as the public relations specialist. Shedek has been a contributing writer for the Telegraph Herald since 2008.
Schultz Family Dentistry
ACHIEVEMENT: Dr. Meghan Schultz recently became an American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine Diplomate. ABDSM is the board for the leading national organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy.
Mi-T-M Corp.
HIRED: Alex Lorenz for the Engineering Department.
HIRED: Scott Chapman for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Enrique Tinoco Paramo for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Caleb Mercer for the Fabrication Division.
HIRED: Wyatt Stanley for the Parts Department.
HIRED: Rachael Goetzinger for the Production Division.
HIRED: Josh Wood for the Production Division.
HIRED: Josh Hillard for the Production Division.
HIRED: Jake Stoffers for the Sales Department.
HIRED: Jake Noonan for the Sales Department.
HIRED: Blake Murphy for the Shipping and Receiving Division.
PROMOTED: Trevor Fuller to painter.
PROMOTED: Cody Shepard to powder coat lead.
PROMOTED: Rick Ishman to laser operator.
PROMOTED: David McCarville to tester.
PROMOTED: Josh Holder to tester.
PROMOTED: Trevor Weinberg to tester.
PROMOTED: Andy Schneider to hot water lead.
PROMOTED: Brad Ferguson to quality control inspector.
Heartland Financial USA
PROMOTED: Shannon Hughes to HRIS manager.
PROMOTED: Lori Kueter to Special Asset OREO Assistant.
HIRED: Ricardo Paulin as HRIS Administrator.
HIRED: Sara Totman as Treasury Management Client Services Specialist.
HIRED: Megan Eckelberg as Loan Doc Imaging Specialist.
HIRED: Aaron Rhomberg as Item Processing Clerk.
HIRED: Emma Karns as Regional Human Resources Coordinator.
Metrix Co.
HIRED: Brian Thomas as engineering manager. He has 15 years of experience in medical devices, most recently in North Carolina.
HIRED: Stan Mueller as a product engineer. He has an Associates of Applied Science degree in Mechanical Technology and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Becky McDonald sales manager of Contract Products. She has been with the company for 12 years.
McGraw-Hill Education
HIRED: Erin Fischer as a business development representative.
PROMOTED: DJ Wearmouth to enterprise account specialist.
PROMOTED: Jennifer Herrig to enterprise account specialist.
Medical Associates Clinci
ACHIEVEMENT: Stephanie Helmer, MD, is board certified in Thoracic Surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Medical Specialties.
ECIA
HIRED: Dawn Danielson as Lending-Development Specialist.
A&G Electric
HIRED: Tyler Udelhofen as Project Manager/Estimator.
HIRED: Michelle Grobstick as Administrative Assistant/Accounts Receivable.
Friedman Group
APPOINTED: Jackie Loveless as an account manager in the Personal Lines department. Previously, she was an account coordinator. Jackie has been with the Friedman Group since 2018.
HIRED: Eric DeSousa as an account executive. He is a licensed agent in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
ACHIEVEMENT: Cheryl Kohl has been awarded the Certification in Long-Term Care designation. Kohl is a senior account manager in the Financial Services Department and has been with the company since 2005.
HK Financial Services
HIRED: Kari Lammer as a marketing manager. She has 12 years of experience.
A.Y. McDonald Mfg.
HIRED: Toby Cherovsky as Midwest territory manager of gas products.
HIRED: Mason Kobliska as innovation product engineering co-op.
HIRED: Chris Clough in machining.
HIRED: Joey Mellor in assembling.
HIRED: Bobby Brunker in product engineer.
HIRED: Adam Gorkow as foundry quality intern.
HIRED: Bill Ralston as material handler.
HIRED: Kelly Shea as industrial engineering assistant.
HIRED: Michael Schmitt Jr. in machining.
HIRED: John Timmerman in machining.
HIRED: Frank Foldenauer as utility worker.
HIRED: Willie Slayden as utility worker.
HIRED: Allie Long in machining.
PROMOTED: Jere Gardner to second foundry supervisor
PROMOTED: Gina Brown to assistant plant manager
Honkamp Krueger & Co.
HIRED: Abby Archer as a software solutions consultant.
PROMOTED: Tricia Sullivan to marketing supervisor. She has been with the firm since 2013.
PROMOTED: Rachel Daykin to executive manager. She has been with the firm since 2013.
PROMOTED: Erin Milestone to accounting manager. She has been with the firm since 2007.
PROMOTED: Jenn Smith to accounting manager. She has been with the firm since 2011.
PROMOTED: Kristin Robey to staff accountant II. She has been with the firm since 2015.
Dubuque Noon Optimists Officers
ACHIEVEMENTS: Ron Bock, president; Joey Crowley, 1st vice president; Beth McGorry, 2nd vice president; Shirley Shannon, secretary; Barb Perleth, treasurer; David Ernst, board of directors; Tom Stoffel, board of directors; Bob Sullivan, broad of directors; Ken Shannon, board of directors; Tim Dolson, board of directors; Molly Casey, board of directors.
Realty Pros
ACHIEVEMENT: Jodi Herbst Riedl received her Broker Associate Real Estate License. She has more than 23 years in the real estate industry.
Hills & Dales
ACHIEVEMENT: CEO Marilyn Althoff has been elected to the American Network of Community Options and Resources Board of Representatives. ANCOR is a national, nonprofit trade association representing more than 1,600 private community providers of services to individuals with disabilities. Althoff is the only representative from Iowa on the board. She has been involved with the group since 2004.
Ameriprise Financial
ACHIEVEMENT: Cheryl Biermann, financial adviser, received the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst designation through The Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts. Her training will help her provide financial information and assistance to include evaluating the tax implications of dividing property and the settlement options for dividing pensions, marital property and awarding of child and spousal support.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Brittany Lippstock as service representative.
HIRED: Brittany Pickel as service representative.
HIRED: Dakota Carden as first officer.
HIRED: David Melssen as casualty claims representative.
HIRED: David Roundhill as casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Emily Lott as casualty claims assistant.
HIRED: Haley Cottrell as contractor services representative.
HIRED: Jenna Lueken as account administrator.
HIRED: Jenny Savary as service representative I.
HIRED: Jessica Vandersnick as client service representative.
HIRED: Kaithlin Colon as service representative.
HIRED: Kelly Farran as service representative.
HIRED: Kyle Haber as marketer.
HIRED: Mandy Blom as service representative.
HIRED: Melissa Wendling as service representative.
HIRED: Ron Runde as account manager.
HIRED: Rosario Valenti as director, sales team development.
HIRED: Ryan Small as casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Sara Jasper as casualty claims assistant.
HIRED: Sharon Spoerl as service representative.
HIRED: Stephanie Perrin as casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Sue Behr as executive assistant.
HIRED: Susan Ellis as quality assurance client service representative.
HIRED: Tiffany Driscoll as service representative.
HIRED: Zachary Collister as casualty claims representative.
Dubuque Y
APPOINTED: Danielle Shea as director of marketing and communications.
Eide Bailly
HIRED: Jenna Hirtz as audit associate
HIRED: Hiede Graves as payroll specialist
HIRED: Patti Bailie as bookkeeping associate