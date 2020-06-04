Clarke College
ACHIEVEMENT: Mary Gitau, assistant professor of social work, has been awarded the BVM Core Value Award, which exemplifies the BVM core values of freedom, education, charity and justice, as well as the quest for self-knowledge and the application of knowledge for the greater good.
ACHIEVEMENT: Colin Muenster, director of audio/visual services, has been awarded the Rose O’Toole Staff Recognition Award to acknowledge outstanding achievements that have impact on institutional success and contribute significantly to the mission of Clarke University.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jennifer Mai, professor of physical therapy, has been awarded the Meneve Dunham Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Heartland Financial USA
HIRED: Tisha Stelken as an internal audit manager.
HIRED: Kalie Marsh as salesforce administrator.
HIRED: Miranda Hartung as customer care representative.
HIRED: Joel Aviña as bilingual customer care representative.
HIRED: Shakiyla Irving as customer care representative.
PROMOTED: Lynn Dotterweich to member bank service specialist.
PROMOTED: Megan Breithaupt to treasury management operations analyst.
Heritage Works Board of Directors
ACHIEVEMENTS: Debi Butler; Susan Farber; Mary Gronen; Flint Drake; John Butler; David Klavitter; and John Gronen joined the board of directors.
At the group’s reorganization meeting, the following board officers were elected: David Klavitter, chair; Flint Drake, vice chair; Mary Gronen, secretary; Susan Farber, treasurer; and Duane Hagerty, president/CEO.
Medical Associates
HIRED: Edward Miles, MD, for the Oncology & Hematology Department. He has extensive training and experience in developing radiation programs using state-of-the-art treatment methods in the community cancer setting. Miles also will serve as the Medical Director for Radiation Oncology at the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center.
HIRED: Tyler Willman, MD, for the Otolaryngology (ENT) department. Willman will care for disorders of the head and neck and provide diagnosis and treatment for people of all ages, which might include medications or surgery. He received his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City.
Dupaco Community Credit Union
APPOINTED: Logan Airaudi as service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Chayce Alexander as IT support specialist at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Megan Andermann as member service representative II at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Jennifer Ehlinger as member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
HIRED: Zachary Greenwald as consumer lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location.
APPOINTED: Cam Hall as outreach service representative at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
APPOINTED: Catlin Heiar as mortgage servicing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
HIRED: Sophie Heim as contact center representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Hailee Kelleher as lead live video teller at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Mariko Kurobe as member service/lending consultant/operations assistant at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
HIRED: Jennifer Travis as financial analyst at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Tonya Vogt as Senior Payroll/Benefits Representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
HIRED: Justin Widmyer as mortgage servicing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
APPOINTED: Mandy Zelle as appointed member service representative II at the Hillcrest Road location.
Exit Realty Dubuque
HIRED: Austin Wilson as a real estate professional.
HIRED: Aaron Young as a real estate professional.
McDonough Foundation Board
ACHIEVEMENTS: Dr. Heather Kruse works in a family medicine outpatient clinic. James “Jim” Liddle has achieved the CPA designation. The foundation was established as a legacy of James and Melita McDonough and offers support to local nonprofit organizations in Dubuque and the greater Eastern Iowa area.
School Administrators of Iowa
ACHIEVEMENT: Dan Butler, principal for the Epworth (Iowa) Elementary School, was elected vice president.
University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service Award
ACHIEVEMENT: City of Dubuque Transportation Services director Renee Tyler received the school’s 2020 Public Service Award. The award is given to an online student who has demonstrated excellence in public service. Tyler was selected for her capstone project that analyzed The Jule’s 2016 public transportation fare policy for school-age children. Tyler recently graduated from the Clinton School with an Executive Master of Public Service degree and was selected as the EMPS student speaker for the school’s virtual 2020 commencement ceremony.
Fidelity Bank & Trust
PROMOTED: Cathleen Holtz, Maquoketa, Iowa, to customer service representative supervisor. She has been with the bank for 15 years.
PROMOTED: Allison Theisen, Dyersville, Iowa, branch, to operations supervisor. She began her banking career in 2017.
University of Dubuque
ACHIEVEMENT: Ken Turner Jr., associate professor of science education, received the 2020 John Knox Coit Prize. He was an adjunct for a few years at UD before he started as a full-time assistant professor in 2015.
ACHIEVEMENT: The Rev. Beth McCaw, associate professor of ministry, received the 2020 William Lomax Award. She joined UD in 2004 as a seminary pastor to students. In 2017, McCaw became an associate professor.
McGraw Hill
HIRED: Maggie Olson as an administrative coordinator.
Red Basket Project Board
ACHIEVEMENT: Marie Panozzo, of Chicago, has been named to the board of directors for the Dubuque-based nonprofit. Panozzo, who grew up in Dubuque, works at LinkedIn as a customer success manager. She is a graduate of Loras College.
Edgewood Chamber of Commerce Officers
ACHIEVEMENTS: Officers: Chase Forkenbrock, president; Alicia Walz, vice-president; and Luke Brady, treasurer;
New members: Luke Kerns; Ashley Vanderhart and Miranda Beyer.
Members: Chase Forkenbrock; Alicia Walz; Luke Brady; Cade Perrinjaquet and Mike Struble.
Theisen's Home Farm Auto
PROMOTED: Mitch Klepper to regional manager and will oversee stores in the eastern part of Iowa. He joined Theisen’s in 2012 and, in 2014, was promoted to store manager of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In May 2017, he became store manager of Dubuque.
APPOINTED: Jim Gabel as manager of the Dubuque store. He joined Theisen’s in 2012 as hardlines manager at Dubuque store and in 2016 was named store manager of a new store in Davenport, Iowa.
Brissey Realty
ACHIEVEMENT: Vicki Bechen has qualified for the Gold Iowa Association of Realtors Achievement Award for 2019 real estate sales from $5 to $7.5 million.
ACHIEVEMENT: Brad Brissey has qualified for the Silver Iowa Association of Realtors Achievement Award for 2019 real estate sales from $2.5 to $5 million.
ACHIEVEMENT: Bob Brissey has qualified for the Bronze Iowa Association of Realtors Achievement Award for 2019 real estate sales from $1 to $2.5 million.
ACHIEVEMENT: Rene Rogerson has qualified for the Bronze Iowa Association of Realtors Achievement Award for 2019 real estate sales from $1 to $2.5 million.
ACHIEVEMENT: Kayci Schumacher has qualified for the Bronze Iowa Association of Realtors Achievement Award for 2019 real estate sales from $1 to $2.5 million.
ACHIEVEMENT: Barbara Kennedy has qualified for the Bronze Iowa Association of Realtors Achievement Award for 2019 real estate sales from $1 to $2.5 million.
ACHIEVEMENT: Kent Renier has qualified for the Bronze Iowa Association of Realtors Achievement Award for 2019 real estate sales from $1 to $2.5 million.