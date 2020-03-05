Hudak to lead Boy Scouts of America Northeast Iowa Council
Boy Scouts of America Northeast Iowa Council announced the selection of Anna B. Hudak as scout executive/CEO of the Northeast Iowa Council in Dubuque. She will join the volunteers and staff of the Northeast Iowa Council to deliver quality Scouting experiences to the young people of the communities they serve.
Westmark Enterprises promotes Kern
Westmark Enterprises in Dubuque announced that Susan Kern was promoted to vice president and chief financial officer.
MidWestOne adds vice president
Dubuque’s MidWestOne announced Brock A. Renbarger has joined the bank as second vice president, Commercial Lending in Dubuque.
He joins MidWestOne with more than eight years of lending experience. His previous place of employment was U.S. Bank as a commercial lender. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and business administration with an emphasis in marketing from University of Dubuque.