MCM Search opens
McM Search Group of Peosta, Iowa, is an executive search company that specializes in the recruitment of executive and professional positions for a variety of industries.
In addition, the company does human resources consulting for small to medium businesses. Gary McAndrew is the owner. He has more than 35 years of human resources experience in addition to 10 years of executive search experience.
Dupaco a ‘Top Workplace’
Dupaco Community Credit Union has been named one of Iowa’s “Top Workplaces” in 2019 by the Des Moines Register.
The financial cooperative ranked No. 10 in the midsized employer category. The Register recognized 135 Iowa companies as a “Top Workplaces” based on feedback provided by those who work there.