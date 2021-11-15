The look ahead BY GARY DURA Nov 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! It’s a new week. Here are the carryovers and upcoming stakes.NOTEGulfstream ends its meet Sunday.STAKESGreyhoundsWheeling Island: Wednesday: Keystone Championship second round. Sunday: Third round.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Red Smith. Sunday: Key Cents, Notebook.Churchill Downs: Saturday: Chilukki.Delta Downs: Friday: My Trusty Cat. Saturday: Jean Lafitte.Del Mar: Saturday: Native Diver. Sunday: Cary Grant.Golden Gate: Saturday: Oakland.Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Cardinal, First Lady.Woodbine: Friday: Ashbridges Bay, Lake Ontario. Sunday: Frost King, South Ocean.StandardbredsNorthfield: Tuesday: Election Night series final. Wednesday: Autumn Leaves. Saturday: Halloween series final.Hoosier: Thursday: Star Destroyer divisions finals.Woodbine: Friday: Harvest series finals.Meadowlands: Saturday: Governor’s Cup, Valley Victory, Three Diamonds, Goldsmith Maid, TVG divisions finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,997.Churchill Downs: Pick 6, $88,050.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $245,884.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,442.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $405,484.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $34,920.Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,448.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $155,586. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Jeffrey J. Klein Biz Buzz Monday: Hemp business relocates to Dubuque mall, to open in Platteville Authorities: Intoxicated driver causes head-on wreck near Platteville, 2 injured Love That Lasts: Dubuque natives base marriage on humor and faith Local law enforcement reports