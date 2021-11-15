It’s a new week. Here are the carryovers and upcoming stakes.

Gulfstream ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Wednesday: Keystone Championship second round. Sunday: Third round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Red Smith. Sunday: Key Cents, Notebook.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Chilukki.

Delta Downs: Friday: My Trusty Cat. Saturday: Jean Lafitte.

Del Mar: Saturday: Native Diver. Sunday: Cary Grant.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Oakland.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Cardinal, First Lady.

Woodbine: Friday: Ashbridges Bay, Lake Ontario. Sunday: Frost King, South Ocean.

Standardbreds

Northfield: Tuesday: Election Night series final. Wednesday: Autumn Leaves. Saturday: Halloween series final.

Hoosier: Thursday: Star Destroyer divisions finals.

Woodbine: Friday: Harvest series finals.

Meadowlands: Saturday: Governor’s Cup, Valley Victory, Three Diamonds, Goldsmith Maid, TVG divisions finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,997.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6, $88,050.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $245,884.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,442.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $405,484.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $34,920.

Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,448.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $155,586.

