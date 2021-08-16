Back to work BY GARY DURA Aug 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! It’s been an entertaining week off, but now it’s back to work.Here is a look ahead at carryovers and stakes.IGP carryoversTwin tri: $922.Twin super: $2,137.IGP schoolers best timeJD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 31.42.NOTEPimlico ends its meet Sunday.STAKESGreyhoundsSouthland: Saturday: Derby final.ThoroughbredsCanterbury: Wednesday: Glitter Star, Minnesota Derby, Minnesota Oaks, Wally’s Choice.Del Mar: Friday: Rancho Bernardo. Sunday: Pacific Classic, Del Mar Oaks, Del Mar Mile, Handicap, Torrey Pines. Sunday: Green Flash.Gulfstream: Saturday: Proud Man, Sharp Susan.Monmouth: Saturday: Iselin. Sunday: Rainbow Heir.Pimlico: Saturday: Star De Naskra, Miss Disco, Find, All Brandy.Saratoga: Wednesday: Bolton Landing. Thursday: Jonathan Sheppard, Union Avenue. Friday: Skidmore. Saturday: Alabama, Lake Placid, Smart N Fancy. Sunday: Summer Colony.Woodbine: Saturday: Catch a Glimpse, Seaway, Singspiel, Soaring Free. Sunday: Dance Smartly, Ontario Colleen, Queen’s Plate.StandardbredsPocono: Today: Pass, PA Stallion. Saturday: Earl Beal final, consolations, Hempt final, consolations, Lynch final, consolations. Delmonica final, consolations, Always B Miki, Sebastian. Sunday: Pass, PA Stallion.Yonkers: Thursday: NYSS. Friday: NAADA.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $234,778; pick 8, $20,998.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,243.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,645,118.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $172,132.Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,376.Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $333,549.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $66,479.Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $174,354; pick 5 jackpot, $417,949.Saratoga: Pick 6, $145,196.Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,750.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $67,382.StandardbredsPlainridge: Super high 5, $34,077.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $80,772. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Love that Lasts: Galena couple's marriage built on lifelong friendship State Patrol: Dubuque resident, 2nd person seriously injured in motorcycle crash Anthony W. Runde State Patrol: Dubuquer, 2nd person seriously injured in motorcycle crash Local law enforcement reports