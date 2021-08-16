It’s been an entertaining week off, but now it’s back to work.

Here is a look ahead at carryovers and stakes.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $922.

Twin super: $2,137.

IGP schoolers best time

JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 31.42.

NOTE

Pimlico ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Derby final.

Thoroughbreds

Canterbury: Wednesday: Glitter Star, Minnesota Derby, Minnesota Oaks, Wally’s Choice.

Del Mar: Friday: Rancho Bernardo. Sunday: Pacific Classic, Del Mar Oaks, Del Mar Mile, Handicap, Torrey Pines. Sunday: Green Flash.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Proud Man, Sharp Susan.

Monmouth: Saturday: Iselin. Sunday: Rainbow Heir.

Pimlico: Saturday: Star De Naskra, Miss Disco, Find, All Brandy.

Saratoga: Wednesday: Bolton Landing. Thursday: Jonathan Sheppard, Union Avenue. Friday: Skidmore. Saturday: Alabama, Lake Placid, Smart N Fancy. Sunday: Summer Colony.

Woodbine: Saturday: Catch a Glimpse, Seaway, Singspiel, Soaring Free. Sunday: Dance Smartly, Ontario Colleen, Queen’s Plate.

Standardbreds

Pocono: Today: Pass, PA Stallion. Saturday: Earl Beal final, consolations, Hempt final, consolations, Lynch final, consolations. Delmonica final, consolations, Always B Miki, Sebastian. Sunday: Pass, PA Stallion.

Yonkers: Thursday: NYSS. Friday: NAADA.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $234,778; pick 8, $20,998.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,243.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,645,118.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $172,132.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,376.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $333,549.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $66,479.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $174,354; pick 5 jackpot, $417,949.

Saratoga: Pick 6, $145,196.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,750.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $67,382.

Standardbreds

Plainridge: Super high 5, $34,077.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $80,772.

