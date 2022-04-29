Back on the racing list BY GARY DURA Apr 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Santa Anita returns to the racing fold after a hiatus.The California track took a break after its Easter card. It gets back into action at 3 p.m. Saturday.Four graded stakes are scheduled: Californian, Charles Wittingham and Santa Margarita (all Grade 2). The Kona Gold is a Grade 3.Sunday, the feature is the Grade 3 Wilshire.Another joinsChurchill Downs kicks off its meet Saturday evening.Post time is 5 p.m. The feature is Roxelena.IGP schoolers best timeHL’s Andy, Copper Kettle Kennel, 32.52NOTEKeeneland ends its meet today.STAKESThoroughbredsBelmont: Today: Affirmed Success. Saturday: Elusive Quality. Sunday: License Fee.Golden Gate: Saturday: Derby, Oaks, Camilla Urso, Golden Poppy, Lost in the Fog, San Francisco Mile. Sunday: Campanile, Silky Sullivan.Keeneland: Today: Bewitch.Oaklawn: Saturday: Bachelor.Woodbine: Saturday: Star Shoot. Sunday: Woodstock.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Saturday: Breeders’ Maturity finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsBelmont: Pick 6, $26,601.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $94,894.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,756.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $402,888.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $64,261.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,529.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $23,469; pick 6 jackpot, $24,681.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $90,640. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Heather L. Riley TH EXCLUSIVE: Dubuque city manager recommends hiring 1st female fire chief Levi J. Edge Name of deceased staff member, additional information released in accident at Dubuque school New local brewery opening in former bank branch