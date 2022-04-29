Santa Anita returns to the racing fold after a hiatus.

The California track took a break after its Easter card. It gets back into action at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Four graded stakes are scheduled: Californian, Charles Wittingham and Santa Margarita (all Grade 2). The Kona Gold is a Grade 3.

Sunday, the feature is the Grade 3 Wilshire.

Another joins

Churchill Downs kicks off its meet Saturday evening.

Post time is 5 p.m. The feature is Roxelena.

IGP schoolers best time

HL’s Andy, Copper Kettle Kennel, 32.52

NOTE

Keeneland ends its meet today.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Today: Affirmed Success. Saturday: Elusive Quality. Sunday: License Fee.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Derby, Oaks, Camilla Urso, Golden Poppy, Lost in the Fog, San Francisco Mile. Sunday: Campanile, Silky Sullivan.

Keeneland: Today: Bewitch.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Bachelor.

Woodbine: Saturday: Star Shoot. Sunday: Woodstock.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Breeders’ Maturity finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6, $26,601.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $94,894.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,756.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $402,888.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $64,261.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,529.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $23,469; pick 6 jackpot, $24,681.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $90,640.

