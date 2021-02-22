Here are the larger carryovers and what stakes are scheduled this weekend.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Stymie.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Black Gold, Dixie Poker.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Fountain of Youth, Davona Dale, Gulfstream Park Mile, Mac Diarmida, Canadian Turf, Honey Fox, The Very One, Hercomesthebride, Palm Beach.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Spring Fever, Southwest and Razorback. Sunday: Bayakoa, Downthedustyroad and Dixie Belle.
Sam Houston: Texas Six-Shooter, Yellow Rose.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Pasadena. Sunday: Tiznow.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Today: Survivor Series for horses and geldings, Omar Hiteman Memorial.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,582.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $62,762.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $50,051.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $424,909.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $60,495.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Pick 5, $21,559.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $46,972.