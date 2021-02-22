Here are the larger carryovers and what stakes are scheduled this weekend.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Stymie.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Black Gold, Dixie Poker.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Fountain of Youth, Davona Dale, Gulfstream Park Mile, Mac Diarmida, Canadian Turf, Honey Fox, The Very One, Hercomesthebride, Palm Beach.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Spring Fever, Southwest and Razorback. Sunday: Bayakoa, Downthedustyroad and Dixie Belle.

Sam Houston: Texas Six-Shooter, Yellow Rose.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Pasadena. Sunday: Tiznow.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Today: Survivor Series for horses and geldings, Omar Hiteman Memorial.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,582.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $62,762.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $50,051.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $424,909.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $60,495.

Standardbreds

Northfield: Pick 5, $21,559.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $46,972.

Recommended for you