It seems there is a long-standing connection between Florida and the fountain of youth.
That will continue Saturday, but the link is for a spot in the Kentucky Derby.
Gulfstream’s version of the Fountain of Youth is a qualifier for the kickoff race of the Triple Crown in May.
It is among nine stakes on the 14-race card.
Four are Grade 2: Fountain of Youth, Davona Dale, Gulfstream Park Mile and Mac Diarmida. The remainder are Grade 3: Canadian Turf, Honey Fox, The Very One, Hercomesthebride and Palm Beach.
Six are on the turf and all are at least a mile.
Post time is 10:30 a.m.
Oaklawn is back
After struggles with the weather the past couple of weeks, Oaklawn will catch up on its postponed stakes.
Saturday will feature Spring Fever, Southwest and Razorback. Sunday will have Bayakoa, Downthedustyroad and Dixie Belle.
However, rain is in the forecast Saturday, so check in the morning.
Post times are 12:15 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Stymie.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Black Gold, Dixie Poker.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Texas Six-Shooter, Yellow Rose.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Pasadena. Sunday: Tiznow.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,461.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $157,278.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $60,224; pick 6, $10,488.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $424,909.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $69,752.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $68,766.