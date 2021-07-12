A pair of top thoroughbred tracks open their seasons this week.
Saratoga – also known as The Graveyard of Champions – starts Thursday.
The eight-week schedule includes at least one stakes race on each card – a bonanza for fans and handicappers.
The big day is Travers Day, on Saturday, Aug. 28. There are six Grade 1 races scheduled.
Post time usually is 12:05 p.m. However, it will be adjusted for specific days. The season ends Monday, Sept. 6.
Weekend stakes: Thursday: Quick Call, Schuylerville. Friday: Forbidden Apple. Saturday: Diana, Sanford. Sunday: Coronation Cup.
Then, a look west sees that Del Mar will start Friday.
The California track – with the slogan, where the turf meets the surf – will have racing Thursdays through Sundays.
The big day will be Saturday, Aug. 21, with a stacked card that features the Pacific Classic.
Post time usually is 2:30 p.m. However, it will be adjusted for specific days. The meet ends Monday, Sept. 6.
Weekend stakes: Friday: Oceanside. Saturday: San Diego Handicap, Osunitas. Sunday: Cougar, Wickerr.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,603.
Twin super: $9,466.
IGP Sunday schoolers best time
Superior Arion, Superior Kennel, 32.12.
NOTE
Arkans RB Taz won the Razorback Classic at Southland.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: American Derby, Arlington, Hatoof, Modesty.
Canterbury: Wednesday: Frances Center, Minnesota Turf Distaff, Ralph Strangis, Victor Myers.
Ellis Park: Saturday: Good Lord. Sunday: Pea Patch.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Steele.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Lucky Star, Snack.
Monmouth: Saturday: Haskell, United Nations, Monmouth Cup, Molly Pitcher, Matchmaker, Wolf Hill. Sunday: Jersey Girl.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Stallion Filly, Iowa Stallion.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ballade. Sunday: Connaught.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Pace, Mistletoe Shalee, Stanley Dancer, Del Miller, Haughton Pace, Haughton Mare Pace, Hambletonian, Miss Versatility.
Pocono: Sunday: PA All-Stars.
Yonkers: Friday: Springfield.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $125,904; pick 8, $33,533.
Charles Town: Pick 5, $25,708.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $226,037; super high 5, $11,452.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $177,156; pick 6 jackpot, $21,068.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,544.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $136,671.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,307.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $88,769.
Sam Houston: Jackpot super high 5, $23,100.
Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $14,255; jackpot pick 6, $137,296.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $26,880.