It appears to be a well-balanced field for Saturday night’s final of the Future Star stakes at Iowa Greyhound Park.
RF Snowflake went undefeated through qualifying, but she’ll need to continue her form to claim the title.
Jenny Wah and BGR Snow Blast are improving, and T’s Capt Phasma has the 8 box, which he’s won from twice this season.
The lineup by box:
1. Jenny Wah, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.
2. RF Snowflake, Superior Kennel.
3. Kodi Girl, Jackson Greyhounds.
4. Lucille Beale, Clayton Black Kennel.
5. BGR Snow Blast, Boeckenstedt Kennel.
6. Another Deven, Clayton Black Kennel.
7. JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle Kennel.
8. T’s Capt Phasma, T and T Kennel.
I favor Snowflake because her rush is so strong. I will include the hot-running Snow Blast and Jenny Wah. The 7 box isn’t the best for JD Elegant, but she always tries hard, so she’ll be included, as will consistent Kodi Girl. T’s Capt Phasma is a bit of a wildcard. He seems to like that box so he’ll be on a ticket.
Longshot winner: JD Elegant.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $0
Twin super: $8,547.
IGP schoolers
GT’s Cherry, of T and T Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.04.
NOTES
Keeneland opens its meet today.
Gulfstream Park West opens its meet Saturday.
Pimlico ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Festival of Stakes finals.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Bertram Bongard. Saturday: Belmont Derby Invitational, Gallan Bloom, Joe Hirsch, Kelso, Pilgrim. Sunday: Belmont Turf Sprint, Miss Grillo.
Keeneland: Today: Darley Alcibiades, Ogden Phoenix. Saturday: Turf Mile, Breeders’ Futurity, First Lady, Thoroughbred Club of America, Woodford. Sunday: Spinster, Bourbon, Indian Summer.
Pimlico: Today: Pimlico Special. Saturday: Preakness, DeFrancis Memorial, Skipat, Miss Preakness, Black-Eyed Susan, James Murphy, Hilltop, Laurel Futurity, Dinner Party, Gallorette, Selima, President Cup.
Santa Anita: Saturday: City of Hope. Sunday: Zuma Beach, Surfer Girl.
Woodbine: Saturday: Toronto Cup, Duchess. Sunday: Vice Regent.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $231,741.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,180.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $16,690.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $128,195.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $118,711; pick 6 jackpot, $99,468.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $28,769.