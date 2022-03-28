There’s more on the list for this week.

Besides stakes and carryovers, preseason schoolers start Saturday at Iowa Greyhound Park.

They are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Post time is 12:30 p.m.

NOTE

Turfway ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Excelsior.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Derby, Cutler Bay, Ghostzapper, Oaks, Appleton, Orchid, Pan American, Sand Springs, Sanibel Island, Sir Shackleton.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Arkansas Derby, Carousel, Fantasy, Oaklawn Mile, Temperence Hill.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Singletary.

Turfway: Saturday: Animal Kingdom, Bourbonette Oaks, Jeff Ruby, Latonia, Rushaway, Classic.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Sunday: Thom Tharps.

Yonkers: Tuesday: MGM Reward Gents. Wednesday: MGM Rewards Ladies.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $11,383.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $136,327.

Gulfstream Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $408,223.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $80,048.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,773.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $115,754; super high 5, $17,418.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,191.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,112.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,037.

Tags

Recommended for you