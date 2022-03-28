Looking ahead BY GARY DURA Mar 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! There’s more on the list for this week.Besides stakes and carryovers, preseason schoolers start Saturday at Iowa Greyhound Park.They are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Post time is 12:30 p.m.NOTETurfway ends its meet Sunday.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Excelsior.Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Derby, Cutler Bay, Ghostzapper, Oaks, Appleton, Orchid, Pan American, Sand Springs, Sanibel Island, Sir Shackleton.Oaklawn: Saturday: Arkansas Derby, Carousel, Fantasy, Oaklawn Mile, Temperence Hill.Santa Anita: Saturday: Singletary.Turfway: Saturday: Animal Kingdom, Bourbonette Oaks, Jeff Ruby, Latonia, Rushaway, Classic.StandardbredsMiami Valley: Sunday: Thom Tharps.Yonkers: Tuesday: MGM Reward Gents. Wednesday: MGM Rewards Ladies.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $11,383.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $136,327.Gulfstream Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $408,223.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $80,048.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,773.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $115,754; super high 5, $17,418.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,191.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,112.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,037. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Revamped Dyersville restaurant reopens College basketball: New Mexico State hires Dubuque native as head coach Local law enforcement reports UPDATE: Police ID man killed in house fire in Darlington Love That Lasts: Ministry, faith tell story of Dubuque couple