The Future Stars will line up Wednesday as they face off in the second round of the stakes event at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Tim’s Wrath, XT’s Elijahcraig, North End Jill, Young Gun, Eager Erlene and RF Juanita posted wins in the first round.
Highlights:
Race 2: Tim’s Wrath, Copper Kettle Kennel, and XT’s Elijahcraig, Xtrem Hess Kennel, face off. Buckle Bunny, Clayton Black Kennel, and Xat Saints, T and T Kennel, also are competing.
Race 4: BGR Big Foot Joe, Boeckenstedt Kennel, was the top finisher in round one.
Race 6: BGR Twistedsista, Boeckenstedt, SE’s Miss Bell, Clayton Black, and KW Bugatti, Jackson Greyhounds, fill the field.
Race 10: Hogs Chess, Clayton Black, and Whistle Awhile, Plum Creek Kennel-Owbow Trow, top the field.
Race 12: North End Jill, Copper Kettle, and Young Gun, Plum Creek, will battle.
Race 14: Eager Erlene, Copper Kettle, and RF Juanita, Superior Kennel, top the entrants.
Post time is 5:30 p.m. The top 24 advance to Sunday’s third round. The top eight after Sunday’s races moves on to the Oct. 2 final.
Click HERE to follow the standings.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,089.
Twin super: $7,116.
IGP schoolers best time
BGR Hiway Tohell, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.66.
NOTES
Arlington ends its meet Saturday.
Louisiana Downs ends its meet Tuesday.
Monmouth ends its meet Saturday.
Prairie Meadows ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Festival of Stakes: Saturday: Group A fourth round. Tonight: Group B third round. Sunday: Fourth round. Thursday: Group C third round.
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Juvenile final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Friday: Ashley Cole, Joseph Gimma. Sunday: Athenia, Kelso. Sunday: Bertram Bongard, Gallant Bloom.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Bourbon Trail, Harrods Creek, Open Mind.
Delaware Park: Saturday: DTHA Governor, First State Dash, Rosenberger, New Castle, Small Wonder, Distaff.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Hollywood Beach, In Reality, My Dear Girl, Wildcat Heir.
Monmouth: Saturday: Violet, Smoke Glacken.
Parx: Saturday: Alphabet Soup, Cotillion, Gallant Bot, Greenwood Cup, Dirt Mile, Pennsylvania Derby, Plum Pretty, Turf Monster.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Dan Johnson, Donna Reed, Gov. Branstad, Breeders’ Derby, Breeders’ Oaks, Iowa Cradle, Iowa Sorority.
Thistledown: Thursday: Catlaunch.
Woodbine: Saturday: Bold Venture, Duchess.
Standardbreds
Hoosier: Friday: Stallion Management, Trotting Classic, Elevation, Jenn’s Beach Boy, Moni Maker, Pacing Derby, Madison County, Langley Memorial.
Woodbine: Saturday: Mohawk Million, Metro Pace, She’s A Lady, Simcoe & Simcoe.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $331,917.
Belmont: Pick 6, $74,372.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,836.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $39,595.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,739.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $108,768.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $35,384.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $110,953.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $67,736.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,107.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $29,546.