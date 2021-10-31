2021 Secretary's Choice

BGR Jaded, 2021 Secretary's Choice winner at Iowa Greyhound Park.

 Gary Dura

The early speed proved the key Sunday afternoon.

BGR Jaded broke well and held the lead the entire way in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Secretary’s Choice.

The Boeckenstedt Kennel entrant, coming off back-to-back second places, posted a 30.46.

She picked up her 10th win of the season.

JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, followed her the entire way for second. MJ Kraken, of T&T Kennel, showed and Centex Ryan, of Copper Kettle Kennel, was fourth.

Jaded, from My Bro Fabio and Boc’s Queen Lady, is a two-year-old. She won $250 of the $500 purse. The remainder on the board earned $125, $75 and $50.

