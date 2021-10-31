Jaded rolls to the title BY GARY DURA Oct 31, 2021 Oct 31, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BGR Jaded, 2021 Secretary's Choice winner at Iowa Greyhound Park. Gary Dura Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The early speed proved the key Sunday afternoon.BGR Jaded broke well and held the lead the entire way in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Secretary’s Choice.The Boeckenstedt Kennel entrant, coming off back-to-back second places, posted a 30.46.She picked up her 10th win of the season.JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, followed her the entire way for second. MJ Kraken, of T&T Kennel, showed and Centex Ryan, of Copper Kettle Kennel, was fourth.Jaded, from My Bro Fabio and Boc’s Queen Lady, is a two-year-old. She won $250 of the $500 purse. The remainder on the board earned $125, $75 and $50. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Former Lancaster librarian says termination fueled by her outsider status Scott L. Hammerand Halloween a time for local enthusiasts' homes to shine -- and scare Building a community: Local brewery plans to double its footprint, maintain simple focus John C. Davidshofer